Engines getting revved up for new motorsports season

The Smash Bash Demolition Derby will be returning to EC Enterprises Motorsports Park twice this year.

 August Frank/Tribune

The third season of operations is about to get underway at the EC Enterprises Motorsports Park on Albright Grade outside Lewiston with a Gold Cup Dealer Challenge Series motocross racing event set for Friday and Saturday.

The weekend’s action will complete rounds 1 and 2 of the series, which consists of 12 total rounds throughout the year — eight of those taking place at the Lewiston venue, along with two at the Fossil Bowl in Clarkia, Idaho, and two in Airway Heights, Wash. A cumulative score is kept for racers from one installment to the next, and the dealership that provided the cycles for the most successful riders also will receive an award at the end of the season.