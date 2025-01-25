SAN DIEGO — Harris English has been on a roll at Torrey Pines before, so the feeling was familiar when he really got it going late in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

If he can keep it up for one more round — and if the winds stay down — he’ll have a good chance to win on one of his favorite courses.

English finished his 6-under 66 with three straight birdies Friday, charging into a one-shot lead over Andrew Novak at 9-under 207 heading into the final round.

Joel Dahmen, of Clarkston, fired a 2-under 70 on the day and sits four strokes back at 5 under through three rounds. Dahmen picked up birdies on Nos. 1, 6, 10 and 17, but had bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15.

English capitalized after Torrey Pines’ brutal wind calmed down and the coastal South course returned to picture-perfect weather, making three birdies in four holes before the turn and adding four in his final six holes. The four-time PGA Tour winner put his 131-yard third shot inside 3 feet on the 18th, holing out for the 54-hole lead.

“I’ve played this place for a long time now, and I feel like I know where to miss it, where to be aggressive and where to be patient,” English said. “I feel like I picked my spots really well today, and it’s nice when you’re seeing some putts go in.”

Although English has nine top-10 finishes in the past two seasons, he hasn’t won since 2021, when he survived an epic eight-hole playoff with Kramer Hickok at the Travelers Championship.

But he is more than comfortable at Torrey Pines: He went to a four-way playoff at the Farmers in 2015 before losing to Jason Day, and he finished third at the U.S. Open held on this San Diego course in 2021.

“Winning in a place like this will be massive,” English said. “It’s one of my favorite places, and the list of winners here is pretty incredible, so I love being in the mix.”

Novak also shot 66, but he went bogey-free and held the lead until English nudged in front with his big finish. South African rookie Aldrich Potgieter was at 7-under 209 after the latest display of his impressive power off the tee, while Dahmen, Lanto Griffin, Matti Schmid and K.H. Lee were four shots back of English at a tournament that has seen its share of electrifying final-day rallies.