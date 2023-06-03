The Lewis-Clark State Warriors may not have come away from Friday’s Avista NAIA World Series title game with the championship they and the home crowd were looking for, but their home run leader Isaiah Thomas did claim a national prize of another kind.

The junior outfielder, who notched six homers in as many games to come one short tying of the tournament’s all-time record, was named Series MVP. He is the third player in the history of the event to have received MVP recognition while not playing for the title-winning team.