Lewis-Clark State Isaiah Thomas hits a home run against Westmont in Game 19 of the NAIA World Series Friday at Harris Field in Lewiston. The distortion in bat and ball is due to the use of the electronic shutter on the Canon R6 camera which works by turning the camera sensor on and off.
Lewis-Clark State’s Isaiah Thomas, center, poses for a photo after receiving the Most Valuable Player Award following the conclusion Game 19 of the NAIA World Series against Westmont at Harris Field on Friday.
Lewis-Clark State’s Isaiah Thomas safely slides into third base as Westmont third baseman Ryan DeSaegher is pulled away from the bag on the throw during Game 19 of NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Friday.
August Frank
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Lewis-Clark State’s Isaiah Thomas celebrates after hitting a home run during Game 19 of the NAIA World Series against Westmont at Harris Field on Friday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Fans cheer Lewis-Clark State outfielder Isaiah Thomas’s home run in the second inning Friday during the championship game of the NAIA World Series against Westmont at Harris Field in Lewiston.
The Lewis-Clark State Warriors may not have come away from Friday’s Avista NAIA World Series title game with the championship they and the home crowd were looking for, but their home run leader Isaiah Thomas did claim a national prize of another kind.
The junior outfielder, who notched six homers in as many games to come one short tying of the tournament’s all-time record, was named Series MVP. He is the third player in the history of the event to have received MVP recognition while not playing for the title-winning team.
