As the Tour de France Femmes begins Monday, Moscow High grad and second-year professional cyclist Veronica Ewers will be looking to improve on her breakout showing from 2022 while leading Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank through the eight-stage event.

The 28-year-old, who graduated from Moscow in 2012 and played soccer at Willamette University in Oregon before making the transition to competitive cycling in the late 2010s, led all U.S. women at last year’s Tour de France Femmesb with a ninth-place finish in the event’s cumulative General Classification standings. She was also the top performer for Team USA at the women’s Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia.

Recommended for you