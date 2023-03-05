Securing their first state basketball title since 1985, the third-seeded Kendrick boys narrowly overcame No. 1 seed Richfield 59-57 in a meeting of Tigers in the Idaho Class 1A Division II championship game at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Saturday.

“It’s pretty exciting for me, being a born-and-raised Kendrick kid,” said coach Tim Silflow, who estimates he was 3 or 4 years old at the time of the last championship. “... It’s pretty neat to be a part of getting one here after such a long time.”