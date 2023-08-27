Facts and figures ahead of UI football season

The Idaho football team’s 2023 season is surrounded by hype and anticipation, but just how unique is it compared to the past?
Here are some interesting tidbits about the Vandals that’ll make this year special:
Coming off a playoff run
The last time Idaho entered a season coming off a Football Championship Subdivision playoff run was in 1996, when it was the Division I-AA playoffs.
If the modern-age Idaho Vandals copy the events of the past, 2023 might be a letdown, as the ’96 Vandals missed the playoffs by going 6-5 overall and 3-2 in the Big West.
All-American advantage
Idaho hasn’t returned an Associated Press All-American to its roster since quarterback John Friesz came back for his senior campaign in 1989.
The College Football Hall of Famer threw for over 4,000 yards and 31 touchdowns as he guided the Vandals to their third straight Big Sky championship.
Idaho went through a bit of an All-American dry spell until guard Mike Iupati earned the distinction in 2009.
This season, the Vandals will be bringing back receiver Hayden Hatten, who has picked up a slew of All-American awards following his efforts a year ago.
The Scottsdale, Ariz., native was named to the AP’s All-American first team after he recorded a program-record 16 touchdown receptions.
An explosive group
Hatten, along with sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy, were named to the Walter Payton watchlist on Aug. 2.
The Walter Payton Award is given out annually to the best offensive player in the FCS, as chosen by a nationwide panel of media and college sports information directors.
The Vandals have had two players win this award, both quarterbacks.
Freisz earned the distinction in 1989, with Doug Nussmeir taking it in 1993.
Nussmeir’s 1993 campaign saw him throw for over 2,900 yards and a school-record 33 touchdowns.
The Vandals’ modern-day quarterback, McCoy, became Idaho’s first Jerry Rice Award recipient, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding freshman player in the FCS, following his outstanding freshman campaign.
The Baldwin Hills, Calif., native threw for 2,721 yards and 27 touchdowns, which tied for fifth all-time in school history.
Not familiar, but also kind of
Idaho’s season opener on Thursday against Lamar at Provost Umphrey Stadium will be the first time the two tenured programs will face off on the gridiron.
The last time the Vandals opened the season against an uncommon foe was in 2019, when they fell 79-7 to Penn State on the road.
Idaho got torn up as the Nittany Lions gained 693 yards of total offense. But Idaho got a hefty payday of $1.43 million following the beatdown.
The Vandals scheduled a first-timer as recently as last year, beating Drake 42-14 in their home opener.
Idaho’s 45-42 loss to Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the FCS playoffs was also a first-time matchup for the two schools.
The Vandals are currently 2-3 against its five most recent first-time opponents.
More bits about the opener
Idaho’s season opener against Lamar lands on a Thursday. The Vandals haven’t started the season in the middle of the week since their 27-6 season-opening win over Sacramento State in 2017.
The Vandals will also be making their return to Texas, a state they haven’t played in since 2016, when they downed Texas State 47-14.
