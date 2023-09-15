The No. 5 Idaho football team takes on the Pac-12’s California for the first time in 88 years at 4 p.m. on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium.
The two tenured programs spent more than three decades together in the Pacific Coast Conference but have only played each other four times.
The Vandals are 0-4 against the Golden Bears, and their last meeting came on Nov. 17, 1934, with a 45-13 California win.
Here are some more interesting facts and figures heading into Saturday’s contest:
It’s been a long time
Idaho and Cal played each other for four straight years from 1931-34.
Idaho’s schedule during this span featured some familiar faces who were also in the PCC, including Washington State, Gonzaga, Oregon and Montana.
Speaking of the Grizzlies, Idaho’s most recent matchup against Cal came four years prior to the introduction of the Little Brown Stein trophy.
Record watch
Junior receiver Hayden Hatten is one touchdown grab away from tying Idaho’s career record of 27 set by Jerry Hendren (1967-69).
The preseason All-American was held out of the end zone against Nevada last Saturday.
Off to a great start
A win will give Idaho its first 3-0 start since the 1994 season.
The ’94 Vandals would end up rattling off seven straight before falling 45-21 to Montana State on Oct. 29.
On the road
The ’94 Vandals played two games on the road during their 3-game win streak to start the season; today’s team would’ve done it all on the road.
The last time Idaho won three straight road games was in 1993 against Weber State, Utah and Idaho State.
Making history
A win will make Idaho the first Football Championship Subdivision team to beat two Football Bowl Subdivision teams in the same season since Portland State in 2015.
The Vandals would be just the third team to accomplish the feat in the last 16 years.
Familiar territory
Seven Idaho players have roots in northern California or the Bay Area, such as receiver Jermaine Jackson (Oakland/San Leandro), offensive lineman Tigana Cisse (Oakland/McClymonds), safety Murvin Kenion (Vallejo/St. Patrick St. Vincent) and offensive lineman Nate Azzopardi (Pacifica/Junipero Serra).
Idaho is poppin’
Idaho’s production on both sides of the ball ranks highly among the FCS. Here’s a deeper look:
The Vandals are the No. 1 team in Division I for team passing efficiency at 223.59. On defense, Idaho ranks fourth in the FCS in team passing efficiency at 87.80.
The Vandals rank fourth in scoring defense (11.5 per game) and 15th in scoring offense (37.5 per game).
According to Pro Football Focus, Hatten is ranked third among FCS receivers and sixth overall with a grade of 86.1.
PFF also has Vandals’ edge rusher Tylen Coleman as the 10th-best player at his position in the FCS with a grade of 81.1.
Gevani McCoy is currently ranked ninth in the FCS for passer rating with a grade of 85.0.
The sophomore quarterback is also first in the Big Sky in passing touchdowns (4) and second in yards (477).