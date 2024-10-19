FIRST LOOK: A strong third quarter aids Idaho victory

MOSCOW — The No. 13 Idaho Vandals survived a shaky first half and a late comeback attempt by the Mustangs to earn a bounce-back victory over Cal Poly, 34-29, on Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.
Art Williams fumbled the ball as Idaho (5-3, 2-2) was attempting to ice the clock and Kai Rapolla returned it 71 yards for a touchdown. It forced the Vandals to recover an onside kick, which Alex Moore successfully accomplished, to avoid a late-game collapse.
Idaho was without quarterbacks Jack Layne and Nick Josifek as well as running backs Eli Cummings and Nate Thomas, all because of injuries, and it showed in the first half.
Layne was in uniform and went out with his fellow captains for the coin toss, but donned a headset for the game.
The Vandals outgained the Mustangs 453-357 because of a strong second-half performance.
Freshman quarterback Jack Wagner finished the day 17-of-23 passing for 347 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.
Wide receiver Mark Hamper had four receptions for 103 yards. Jordan Dwyer had seven catches for 87 yards and a score. Williams led the depleted running back room with 15 carries for 93 yards.
Cal Poly (2-5, 1-3) led 14-6 at halftime, but UI’s big third quarter turned things in the Vandals’ favor.
In the third quarter, Wager completed touchdown passes of 8 yards to tight end Mike Martinez and 21 yards to wide receiver Emmerson Cortez-Menjivar. Sandwiched in between was a 2-yard touchdown run by fourth-string quarterback Rocco Koch.
Idaho led 27-16 after the third quarter and held on despite the late scare by the Mustangs.
