FIRST LOOK: A strong third quarter aids Idaho victory

MOSCOW — The No. 13 Idaho Vandals survived a shaky first half and a late comeback attempt by the Mustangs to earn a bounce-back victory over Cal Poly, 34-29, on Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

Art Williams fumbled the ball as Idaho (5-3, 2-2) was attempting to ice the clock and Kai Rapolla returned it 71 yards for a touchdown. It forced the Vandals to recover an onside kick, which Alex Moore successfully accomplished, to avoid a late-game collapse.

Idaho was without quarterbacks Jack Layne and Nick Josifek as well as running backs Eli Cummings and Nate Thomas, all because of injuries, and it showed in the first half.

Layne was in uniform and went out with his fellow captains for the coin toss, but donned a headset for the game.

The Vandals outgained the Mustangs 453-357 because of a strong second-half performance.