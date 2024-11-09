FIRST LOOK: Vandals victorious over Vikings

With only one healthy quarterback on the roster, the Idaho Vandals relied on the rushing attack in a 39-30 victory against Portland State in a Big Sky contest Saturday in Hillsboro, Ore.

Jack Layne was ruled out with a nagging wrist injury he suffered last week against Eastern Washington. Run-game QB Rocco Koch was not available as well from injuries suffered in the same game.

UI’s other injured QBs, Nick Josifek and Holden Bea, are already out for the season.

So freshman quarterback Jack Wagner was back under center and wide receiver Mark Hamper took several snaps in the wildcat formation. Wagner was efficient on the day going 11-for-17 passing for 205 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers.

The story of the game was freshman running back Deshaun Buchanan who ran wild on the Viking defense. Buchanan finished the day with 22 carries for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Art Williams added 43 yards on nine carries for two more rushing scores.

Wide receiver Jordan Dwyer had several big plays in the game and hit triple-digits in receiving yards. The sophomore had five receptions for 109 yards and a great catch by the sideline for a touchdown.