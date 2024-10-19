FIRST LOOK: WSU cruises to homecoming win over Hawaii

PULLMAN — John Mateer completed 23-of-27 passes (85%) for 295 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, four Cougs racked up over 50 receiving yards and the Cougar defense forced three turnovers as the Washington State Cougars beat Hawaii 42-10 on a 66-degree homecoming Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman.
The Cougars improved to 6-1 and earned bowl game eligibility eight weeks into the season.
WSU contained Hawaii to 300 total yards with 196 through the air and 104 on the ground.
Linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah totaled five tackles, a pass breakup and an interception in a standout day.
In his second game back after sitting out the first five with an injury, sophomore wide receiver Carlos Hernandez racked up 55 yards on four catches, including his first career touchdown.
Senior receiver Kris Hutson paced the Cougs with 90 yards on seven catches and Kyle Williams turned in a 59-yard, four-catch performance.
This is the first look.
