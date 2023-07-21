Five WSU stories for Pac-12 media day

Head coach Jake Dickert watches players participate in drills during Washington State University’s Pro Day on March 22 in Pullman.

 Zach Wilkinson

LAS VEGAS — If you happened to blink sometime in the past two months, you might have missed this summer blow by. Somehow, we’ve arrived at the end of July, which means it’s time for Pac-12 media day – the signal that, hey, football is coming soon.

Tons of intrigue surround this Washington State team. How will Cameron Ward fare in his second year? Can the Cougars replace a few key losses on defense? These guys avoided some of the conference’s titans on this fall’s schedule, which led Pro Football Focus to call their schedule the second easiest among Power Five schools. Does WSU care?

Recommended for you