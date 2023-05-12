MOSCOW — For the first time in 10 years, the Moscow softball team has booked its ticket to the Idaho Class 4A state softball tournament.

Sophomore Kaci Kiblen leveled a two-run RBI double past the Lakeland infield in the bottom of the fifth to give the Bears an 11-1 mercy-rule victory in a district championship game Thursday at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.

