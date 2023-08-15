Former Seahawks runner Collins dies at 28

Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Alex Collins, a running back and fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016 who became something of a fan favorite due to his love of Irish dancing and incorporating that into his touchdown celebrations, has died.

Both the Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens, the two NFL teams for which Collins played, announced his death Monday afternoon.