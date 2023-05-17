Former UI star Bea transfers to WSU

Both Washington State basketball teams are continuing to reap the benefits of having a rebuilding program just seven miles down the road.
The WSU women inked former Idaho standout Beyonce Bea on Tuesday.
Mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 17, 2023 @ 2:56 am
Both Washington State basketball teams are continuing to reap the benefits of having a rebuilding program just seven miles down the road.
The WSU women inked former Idaho standout Beyonce Bea on Tuesday.
Bea made the announcement via social media, posting several graphics in her new threads. The fifth-year player also posted a picture posing with her new head coach, Kamie Ethridge.
“Thanking God for the opportunity to stay in the Palouse, (to) play for Washington State in the Pac-12 for my final year of college basketball (and) for the people who helped me get here,” Bea wrote on Twitter.
The news comes just four days after former Idaho men’s basketball star Isaac Jones announced he was joining Washington State.
Bea announced her intention of entering the transfer portal following the news of the university parting ways with long-time head coach Jon Newlee.
The Washougal, Wash., native will return to her home state following her legendary career on the Moscow campus. She finished her career with the Vandals as the second all-time leading scorer in program history with 1,938 career points.
She started all 30 games during her senior season and finished ranked No. 1 in the Big Sky and sixth in the NCAA with 22.8 points per game. She tallied 253 total rebounds, 79 assists and a team-high 31 blocks.
Bea was a unanimous All-Big Sky first-team selection and was the runner-up for Big Sky women’s player of the year. She was named Big Sky player of the week five times during the regular season and she scored a career-high 40 points in an 85-82 loss to Montana in the Vandals’ regular season finale.
The Cougars, who had a historic season last year, winning the Pac-12 tournament for the first time ever, are getting a good one.
Bea is an elite scorer around the basket, shooting at a 49% clip down low. But she’s also not afraid to shoot the long ball, converting 16 of her 60 3-pointers last season.
Her ability to score inside has also given her a lot of opportunities at the free-throw line, where she shot a cool 85% a season ago.
Pairing Bea with junior guard Charliesse Leger-Walker, who averaged 17.7 points per outing, is going to be a scary sight for opposing teams in the Pac-12.
For the Vandals, this is the second time in four days that they’ve lost one of their leading scorers to their cross-town foe.
On Friday, Washington State announced the signing of Jones. Jones also announced his intentions of entering the portal following a coaching change at the university. Jones earned first-team all-conference honors in 2023 while averaging 19.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game en route to getting the Big Sky’s newcomer of the year award.
His 600 total points ranked third in the conference, while his 11 double-doubles were second among Big Sky players.
The 6-foot-9 Spanaway, Wash., native’s 62.9% field-goal percentage was first in the Big Sky and ninth in the nation.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.