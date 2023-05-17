Former UI star Bea transfers to WSU

Idaho forward Beyonce Bea drives to the basket against Idaho State guard Kacey Spink, left, and forward Laura Bello during the first quarter of Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

Both Washington State basketball teams are continuing to reap the benefits of having a rebuilding program just seven miles down the road.

The WSU women inked former Idaho standout Beyonce Bea on Tuesday.

