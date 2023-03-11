CORVALLIS, Ore. — A familiar foe snapped the winning streak of the Washington State baseball team Friday.
Trent Sellers allowed three hits and three walks as 15th-ranked Oregon State downed the Cougars 5-1 in the teams’ first Pac-12 Conference game of the season at Goss Stadium.
Mikey Kane went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI for the Beavers (11-2, 1-0), who have won four consecutive games. Micah McDowell went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Junior first baseman Sam Brown went 2-for-4 with a double for Washington State (11-2, 0-1)
Sellers (2-1), who pitched for the Cougars in 2019, dazzled in six innings of work. Of his 96 pitches thrown, 63 of them were for strikes. The former Lewis-Clark State ace induced four ground outs and five fly-ball outs in his longest start of the season.
Sellers tied his high-water mark for number of pitches thrown this year, and had the second-most strikeouts of the season behind 12 in an 11-1 victory Feb. 24 at home against Coppin State.
At one juncture, Sellers retired seven consecutive hitters.
It also helped that his offense got revved up in the early stages of the contest.
Oregon State tallied two runs in the second and two in the third to take a 4-1 advantage. In the second, Garrett Forrester led off with a single to left against senior right-hander Dakota Hawkins (1-2). Kane followed with an infield hit, and the two moved up a base on a wild pitch. An out later, another wild pitch advanced the runners. Ruben Cedillo then made it 2-0 with an RBI double to left.
The Beavers then got a leadoff double from McDowell in the third and Travis Bazzana followed with an infield single. Gavin Turley walked to load the bases, but Washington State was able to get a pair of outs on a fielder’s choice and it looked like it was going to get out of the inning unscathed. Instead, Kane doubled home a pair of runs on a full-count pitch from Hawkins and made it 4-0.
The Cougars got to Sellers for a fourth-inning run as senior Jacob McKeon singled and Brown doubled to put runners on second and third. After a strikeout, sophomore third baseman Cam Magee hit a sacrifice fly to score McKeon to make it 4-1, but Sellers got a strikeout to end the threat.
Oregon State added an insurance run in the fifth as McDowell scored on a one-out error.
Washington State had plenty of chances in the final four innings, leaving the bases loaded in the sixth and a pair of runners on in the eighth as the Cougars left 10 men on base in total.
Hawkins allowed seven hits, two walks and five runs, four earned, in the first four innings. He struck out six.
Sophomore right-hander Connor Wilford held the Beavers in check in the final four innings, allowing just one walk while striking out six.
The two teams will continue their three-game series at 1:35 p.m. today.
Washington State 000 100 000—1 7 1
Oregon State 022 010 00x—5 7 0
Hawkins, Wilford (5) and Cresswell, Morrow (8); Sellers, Ferrer (7), Brown (9) and Smith. W — Sellers. L — Hawkins.