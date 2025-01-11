Sections
SportsJanuary 11, 2025

Galland snags heaviest steelhead on first day of river derby

Benita Galland caught the heaviest fish during Friday’s opening session in the Steelhead Derby on the Snake and Clearwater rivers.

Galland landed an 18-pound, 8.7-ounce steelhead to top the women’s division and the overall competition. She also brought in the smallest fish and mystery fish winners in the women’s division.

The men’s winner Friday was Josh Wadsworth and the youth winner was Jack Ritter.

The competition will continue today and Sunday. The derby is part of the Steelhead Expo being held at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel at Lewiston.

OVERALL

Men’s top 3 — Josh Wadsworth, 16 pounds, 6.9 ounces; Jesse Meyer, 14 pounds, 9.9 ounces; Matt Valbusa, 14 pounds, 3 ounces.

Women’s top 3 — Benita Galland, 18 pounds, 8.7 ounces; Sarah White, 16 pounds, 14.8 ounces; Andrea Wehrer, 15 pounds, 1.8 ounces.

Youth top 3 — Jack Ritter, 13 pounds, 13 ounces; Wyatt Nicholson, 13 pounds, 3 ounces; Jack Ritter, 11 pounds, 11.3 ounces.

FRIDAY WINNERS

Big fish — Men: Josh Wadsworth, 16 pounds, 6.9 ounces. Women: Benita Galland, 18 pounds, 8.7 ounces. Youth: Jack Ritter, 13 pounds, 13 ounces.

Small fish — Men: John Williams, 3 pounds, 1.3 ounces. Women: Benita Galland, 9 pounds, 8.8 ounces. Youth: Keith Bradley, 5 pounds, 11.5 ounces.

Mystery fish (7 pounds, 1 ounces) — Men: David Leach, 7 pounds, 6.7 pounces. Women: Benita Galland, 9 pounds, 8.8 ounces. Youth: Keith Bradley, 5 pounds, 11.5 ounces.

