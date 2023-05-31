Southeastern shortstop Isaac Nunez argues a call after an umpire ruled that he dropped the ball after tagging a Indiana Wesleyan runner at second base during Game 14 of NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
Heading into Tuesday’s elimination contest between No. 1 Southeastern (Fla.) and No. 8 Indiana Wesleyan at Harris Field, no team with as low a ranking as the Wildcats had ever taken down both of the top seeds in one tournament through the two decades since the Avista NAIA World Series adopted its seeding system.
At the game’s conclusion, that statement remained true — but only just. The Fire kept their hopes for a successful title defense alive after rallying from a three-run deficit during the late innings and defusing a bases-loaded powderkeg in the top of the ninth to prevail 6-4.
