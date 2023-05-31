Heading into Tuesday’s elimination contest between No. 1 Southeastern (Fla.) and No. 8 Indiana Wesleyan at Harris Field, no team with as low a ranking as the Wildcats had ever taken down both of the top seeds in one tournament through the two decades since the Avista NAIA World Series adopted its seeding system.

At the game’s conclusion, that statement remained true — but only just. The Fire kept their hopes for a successful title defense alive after rallying from a three-run deficit during the late innings and defusing a bases-loaded powderkeg in the top of the ninth to prevail 6-4.

