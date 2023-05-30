Georgia Gwinnett Ajay Sczepkowski moves through the dugout after a home run to put the score up 11-10 trailing Indiana Wesleyan in the final inning in Game 9 of the NAIA World Series Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
Indiana Wesleyan first basemen Luke Roman throws to first after tagging out Georgia Gwinnett Joe Quelch to end the game and defeat Georgia Gwinnett in Game 9 of the NAIA World Series Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
Indiana Wesleyan Ty Mathews lets out a yell as he comes into the dugout after a home run against Georgia Gwinnett in Game 9 of the NAIA World Series Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Georgia Gwinnett pitcher Cameron Repetti throws a pitch against Indiana Wesleyan in Game 9 of the NAIA World Series Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Georgia Gwinnett right fielder Caleb Engelsman bounces off the Guardian sign after making a catch against Indiana Wesleyan in Game 9 of the NAIA World Series Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Indiana Wesleyan pitcher Evan Fry throws a pitch against Georgia Gwinnett in Game 9 of the NAIA World Series Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
Indiana Wesleyan Luke Roman races the ball back to second base against Georgia Gwinnett in Game 9 of the NAIA World Series Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
Georgia Gwinnett Ryan Hunt sits in dejection as they lose to Indiana Wesleyan in Game 9 of the NAIA World Series Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Indiana Wesleyan center fielder Jeff Morton dives to make a catckh against Georgia Gwinnett in Game 9 of the NAIA World Series Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Indiana Wesleyan celebrates their victory over Georgia Gwinnett in Game 9 of the NAIA World Series Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Georgia Gwinnett Cohen Willbanks gestures to the dugout as he makes it onto second base against Indiana Wesleyan in Game 9 of the NAIA World Series Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Indiana Wesleyan left fielder Jake Thompson leaps up but misses the ball as Georgia Gwinnett Ajay Sczepkowski hits a home run in Game 9 of the NAIA World Series Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Georgia Gwinnett right fielder Joe Quelch makes a catch against Indiana Wesleyan in Game 9 of the NAIA World Series Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Georgia Gwinnett pitcher Ben Weber lets out a yell as he ends the inning against Indiana Wesleyan in Game 9 of the NAIA World Series Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Georgia Gwinnett outfielders Braxton Meguiar (2) and Joe Quelch miss a catch in the outfield in Game 9 of the NAIA World Series Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Indiana Wesleyan Lucas Goodin celebrates as he gets on second base against Georgia Gwinnett in Game 9 of the NAIA World Series Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
With the No. 2 Grizzlies of Georgia Gwinnett on the comeback trail and breathing down the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats’ necks during the eighth inning in Avista NAIA World Series elimination play at Harris Field on Monday, IWU pinch runner Colin Yoder came through clutch.
The sophomore stole a base, capitalized on a fielding error and reached home on a Colby Jenkins sac fly to provide his team’s first run since the second inning, reestablishing a two-run buffer that would prove decisive as the eighth-seeded Wildcats ultimately held on for an 11-10 upset victory.
