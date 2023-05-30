With the No. 2 Grizzlies of Georgia Gwinnett on the comeback trail and breathing down the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats’ necks during the eighth inning in Avista NAIA World Series elimination play at Harris Field on Monday, IWU pinch runner Colin Yoder came through clutch.

The sophomore stole a base, capitalized on a fielding error and reached home on a Colby Jenkins sac fly to provide his team’s first run since the second inning, reestablishing a two-run buffer that would prove decisive as the eighth-seeded Wildcats ultimately held on for an 11-10 upset victory.