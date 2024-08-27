Gar-Pal girls cruise to 1B state title game

The Washington 1B state girls basketball tournament in Spokane is unlike any sports experience Garfield-Palouse sophomore Kyra Brantner has ever had.

And she loves it.

“Everybody’s there, everybody’s cheering you on,” Brantner said. “The nerves, though, they can get to you. But once you settle in, tune out the crowd, it’s really just you and your teammates.”

Brantner and her fellow Garfield-Palouse Vikings successfully dialed in on the biggest stage of their high school careers to beat Waterville-Mansfield 60-32 in the state semifinals on Friday at Spokane Arena.

Brantner led Gar-Pal (24-2) with 19 points and seven rebounds and freshman Molly Huffman added 15 points.

Delainey Nelson paced Waterville-Mansfield (23-5) with 14 points and Hanna Nelson tallied nine points.

Brantner catches fire

Brantner recognized that she and her teammates were nervous at the start of the semifinal.

“When we got our first basket,” Brantner said. “We were like, ‘We need to settle in. This is our game, and we need to get this one.’”

Huffman provided the Vikings’ first basket which got them settled in. Gar-Pal’s freshman post drained 7-of-9 shots from the floor.

The Vikings’ defense and 44-25 rebounding advantage boosted Gar-Pal’s offensive effort.

Brantner and Ellie Collier corralled seven boards each and dished out an identical three assists each. Both marks led the team.

With the ball in her hands so much, Brantner opted to pass to her open teammates.

Brantner said she was only tired once, when she went coast-to-coast for the score to extend Gar-Pal’s lead to 26-11 midway through the second quarter.

Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish said that Brantner has had a phenomenal state tournament.

“Her athleticism is off the charts,” Parrish said. “We get on these little longer courts, and she gets another step or two and she can blow by people.

“She’s just a super competitive kid and it’s awesome seeing her rise up in these moments.”

Vikings’ defense clamps down

The root of the Vikings’ stellar defense?