March 9, 2025

Gar-Pal girls fall short in 1B state championship

Neah Bay beats Vikings to claims third-straight 1B state title

SPOKANE -- It was a storybook season for the Garfield-Palouse Vikings, but this chapter ends in heartbreak.

The Vikings could not delay destiny as Neah Bay claimed its third consecutive state championship with a 46-36 win over Gar-Pal in the Washington 1B girls basketball state tournament final on Saturday at Spokane Arena.

Gar-Pal (24-3) jumped out to a 6-0 lead about a minute into the contest as Elena Flansburg and Morgan Lentz sank back-to-back 3-pointers.

However, it quickly became apparent that the two-time defending 1B state champion Neah Bay (23-1) would not be so easily deterred.

The Vikings and Reds jostled for control of the game throughout the first half, but Neah Bay used a 9-0 run toward the end of the first half to gain a 23-17 halftime lead.

Both teams suffered through minutes-long scoring droughts, but Neah Bay made enough baskets to stay ahead and close out the 10-point state championship win.

Lentz led the Vikings in scoring with 11 points, the majority of which from her three 3-pointers, and Ellie Collier added 10 points.

Neah Bay’s Qwaapeys Greene finished a 7-for-15 shooting day with a game-high 16 points, five rebounds and a team-leading four assists.

For more on this game, see Sunday's Tribune or come back later to lmtribune.com/sports.

