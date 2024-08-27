Gar-Pal girls fall short in 1B state championship

SPOKANE -- It was a storybook season for the Garfield-Palouse Vikings, but this chapter ends in heartbreak.

The Vikings could not delay destiny as Neah Bay claimed its third consecutive state championship with a 46-36 win over Gar-Pal in the Washington 1B girls basketball state tournament final on Saturday at Spokane Arena.

Gar-Pal (24-3) jumped out to a 6-0 lead about a minute into the contest as Elena Flansburg and Morgan Lentz sank back-to-back 3-pointers.

However, it quickly became apparent that the two-time defending 1B state champion Neah Bay (23-1) would not be so easily deterred.