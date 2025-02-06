AREA ROUNDUP
PALOUSE — The Garfield Palouse Vikings’ defense dazzled and nearly shut out Liberty Christian in a 61-5 girls basketball win in the first round of the Southeast 1B League tournament on Wednesday in Palouse.
Kyra Brantner led a balanced effort for Gar-Pal (19-1) with 14 points. Elena Flansburg made two 3-pointers on her way to 12 points, Molly Huffman added 12 and six Vikings scored at least six points.
Morgan Lentz had nine rebounds and three steals and Ellie Collier had seven assists on a night where Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish said the Vikings’ defense outplayed its offense.
Gar-Pal shut out its opponent in the first quarter and only allowed one made shot in each quarter after that.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (19-1, 14-0)
Reisse Johnson 1 1-2 3, Kaydence Kivi 0 0-0 0, Elena Flansburg 5 0-0 12, Kyra Brantner 7 0-0 14, Ellie Collier 3 0-0 6, Morgan Lentz 3 0-0 6, HettyLee Laughary 1 0-0 2, Taia Gehring 3 0-0 6, Molly Huffman 6 0-2 12, Camryn Blankenchip 0 0-0 0, Maggie Bakeman 0 0-0 0, Madi Cueller 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 1-4 61.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (8-14)
J. Davis 0 0-2 0, C. Van Hollebeke 0 0-0 0, C. Idler 1 0-0 2, I. Olson 0 0-0 0, K. Swisher 0 0-0 0, A. Olson 0 0-0 0, H. Turner 0 3-5 3, M. Metzger 0 0-0 0, A. Quiroz 0 0-0 0, M. Getchell 0 0-0 0.
Liberty Christian 0 2 1 2—5
Gar-Pal 16 14 16 15—65
3-point goals — Flansburg 2.
Sunnyside Christian 64, Colton 54
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Wildcats lost to Sunnyside in the first round of the Southeast 1B League district tournament. Ella Nollmeyer made 11-of-16 free throws to pace Colton with 23 points.
COLTON (12-9)
Leah Mussen 1 0-0 3, Rori Weber 5 0-0 13, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 6 11-16 23, Kiya Soza 1 0-0 2, Clair Moehrle 3 1-2 10, Lola Walsborn 1 0-4 3. Totals 17 13-24 54.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (4-12)
Jayna Elenbaa 1 0-0 2, Natalie Deboer 2 2-4 8, Devan Harrington 9 3-4 23, Naylee Smeenk 1 5-8 7, Addie Smeenk 3 1-2 7, Sydney Peters 1 0-0 2, Hailey Vanwileringen 5 3-4 13, Kendall Riel 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 14-22 64.
Colton 11 18 18 7—54
Sunnyside 15 16 16 17—64
3-point goals — Weber 3, Moehrle 3, Walsborn, Deboer 2, Harrington 2.
Prairie 60, Logos 14
COTTONWOOD — The Pirates beat the Knights in the first round of the 2A Whitepine League district tournament.
Lexi Schumacher paced Prairie (20-2) with 13 points, seven assists and five steals. Sage Elven and Hailey Hanson added 10 points apiece.
“Kids came out with good defensive intensity,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “(We) went into halftime with a 33-6 lead, defense was good, lots of contribution.”
Naomi Taylor led Logos (4-15) with seven points.
The Pirates will face the winner of Clearwater Valley-Kendrick which was rescheduled for 6 p.m. today because of inclement weather.
LOGOS (4-15)
Naomi Taylor 3 0-0 7, Jemma Driskill 0 0-0 0, Lizzie Crawford 0 1-1 1, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 1 2-2 4, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Zoe Doane 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 1 0-0 2, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 3-15 14.
PRAIRIE (20-2)
Lexi Schumacher 6 0-2 13, Aubree Rehder 1 0-0 2, Sydney Shears 2 1-2 5, Hailey Hanson 4 0-1 10, Nadia Cash 2 0-0 4, Mia Anderson 2 0-0 6 , Ellie Nuxoll 0 0-2 0, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 4 1-2 10, Kylie Schumacher 5 0-0 10, Reagan Brannan 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 2-9 60.
Logos 3 3 1 7—14
Prairie 15 18 23 4—60
3-point goals — Hanson 2, Anderson 2, L. Schumacher, Elven, Taylor.
Lapwai 76, Potlatch 27
LAPWAI — Junee Picard tallied 20 points, Madden Bisbee added 15 and the Wildcats beat the Loggers in the first round of the 2A Whitepine League tournament.
Lapwai (18-3) controlled the game from the opening tip as defense was the Wildcats’ strength. The Wildcats led 43-9 at halftime. Picard and Bisbee combined for seven 3-pointers.
Kathryn Burnette scored 15 points for Potlatch (3-17).
POTLATCH (3-17)
Hatley Sawyer 1 0-0 3, Elena Vowels 0 1-2 1, Jaedyn Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Burnette 7 1-2 15, Cadance Carlson 2 1-7 5, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zimms 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 3-11 27.
LAPWAI (18-3)
Charize Kipp 1 0-0 2, Ella Payne 3 0-0 7, Amasone George 3 0-0 6, Skylin Picard 5 0-0 11, Andrea Domebo 1 0-0 2, Lois Oatman 1 0-0 3, Cavell Samuels 3 0-0 6, Junee Picard 6 4-4 20, Jennilla WhiteTemple 2 0-0 4, Madden Bisbee 6 0-0 15. Totals 31 4-4 76.
Potlatch 5 4 11 7—27
Lapwai 21 22 19 14—76
3-point goals — J. Picard 4, M. Bisbee 3, Payne, Oatman, S. Picard, Sawyer, Zimms.
Clearwater Valley-Kendrick, Troy-Kamiah games postponed
The Clearwater Valley-Kendrick and Troy-Kamiah first-round games of the Whitepine League district tournament have been postponed to 6 p.m. today. The games will still take place in Kendrick and Kamiah, respectively.
Yakama 56, Pomeroy 29
Yakama defeated Pomeroy in a Southeast 1B League tournament game. No other information was available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLGenesee vs. Nezperce postponed
The Genesee vs. Nezperce boys basketball game was postponed because of inclement weather. The new date was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLINGPullman celebrates senior night
Sam Sears celebrated a win on senior night as Pullman lost to West Valley 59-22 in a Greater Spokane League dual.
Sears will compete in the district tournament next week.
Deer Park 59, Clarkston 15
The Bantams lost to West Valley in a 2A Greater Spokane League dual.
Casey Kimball (113) won via fall in 24 seconds and Connor Nitz (138) won an 11-8 decision for the Bantams.
Deer Park (DRPKM) 59.0 Clarkston (CLAKM) 15.0
106: Tucker Miller (DRPKM) over Micah Kanooth (CLAKM) (Fall 1:43) 113: Casey Kimball (CLAKM) over John Randall Mendenhall (DRPKM) (Fall 0:24) 120: Jonas Bond (DRPKM) over Colby Valdez (CLAKM) (Dec 14-8) 126: Owen McLean (DRPKM) over Ryan Marksmeier (CLAKM) (Fall 0:33) 132: Parker Hamilton (DRPKM) over Clayton Ockwell (CLAKM) (Dec 6-4) 138: Connor Nitz (CLAKM) over Nikolas Santonocito (DRPKM) (Dec 11-8) 144: Gavin Carnahan (DRPKM) over Ty Fleishman (CLAKM) (Fall 1:25) 150: Emmitt Priddy (DRPKM) over Jaimin Elliot (CLAKM) (TF 16-0 4:30) 157: Kole Miller (DRPKM) over Tallon Trubee (CLAKM) (Fall 1:04) 165: Brock Berger (DRPKM) over Jeremiah Webster (CLAKM) (Fall 0:16) 175: Blake Berger (DRPKM) over Ryker Mckeirnan (CLAKM) (Fall 1:20) 190: Evan Henry (DRPKM) over (CLAKM) (For.) 215: Markus Ellenwood (CLAKM) over (DRPKM) (For.) 285: Hezekiah Slind (DRPKM) over Justyn Watters (CLAKM) (Fall 1:55).
COLLEGE BASEBALLWebber International 8, LC State 5
BABSON PARK, Fla. — The No. 7 Lewis-Clark State Warriors dropped a top-10 NAIA matchup to the No. 8 Webber International Warriors.
A Dominic Signorelli solo home run and a pair of RBI singles from Charlie Updegrave and Jakob Marquez put LC State (2-4) up 4-0 after three innings, but Webber International struck back with all of its run production in the next two innings to lead 8-4 after five.
LC State starter Jadon Williamson allowed two runs in three-plus innings and Moscow’s Levi Anderson got stuck with three earned runs in two-thirds of an inning as two of the four pitchers that the Warriors used to get through the offensive onslaught of the fourth and fifth frames.
LCSC 013 001 000—5 9 1
WIU 000 350 00x—8 11 0
J. Williamson, B. Farber (4), L. Anderson (4), L. Webb (5), R. Butenschoen (6), J. Lucas (8) and J. Marquez; D. Quinonez, J. Balzer (3), M. Link (6), N. Palmese (7) and C. Carrol.
LCSC hits — N. Weintraub, D. Signorelli 4 (HR), J. Marquez 2, G. Bevacqua.
WIU hits — D. Tedders 3, G. Cruz 2, R. Recio 2B, B. Sanchez 2 (2B), J. Smith (2B), R. Rodriguez, C. Carrol.
Cougs picked to finish third in Mountain West, Hartman on preseason team
Washington State outfielder Max Hartman was selected to the Mountain West Conference preseason team and the Cougars were picked to finish third out of eight in the coaches’ poll.
WSU is spending this season and next season in the Mountain West following the implosion of the traditional Pac-12.
Last season, Hartman hit .286 with 55 hits, 11 doubles, three home runs and 41 RBI. He scored 32 runs and stole 10 bases as the Cougars’ leadoff hitter.