Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka receives medical assistance during his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov reacts during his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry plays a shot against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Germany's Alexander Zverev serves against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko waves as she leaves after retiring from her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Chile's Nicolas Jarry plays a shot against Norway's Casper Ruud during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Denmark's Holger Rune reacts during his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo plays a shot against Denmark's Holger Rune during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Denmark's Holger Rune celebrates after beating Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Norway's Casper Ruud plays a shot against Chile's Nicolas Jarry during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia celebrates winning her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in three sets, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates winning her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Bernarda Pera of the U.S. in two sets, 6-3, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Coco Gauff of the U.S. warms up for her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Coco Gauff of the U.S. receives medical assistance during her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Poland's Iga Swiatek, bottom right, takes a selfie with fans after winning her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament after the walkover of her opponent Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka receives medical assistance during his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
AP Jean-Francois Badias
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov reacts during his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
AP Aurelien Morissard
Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry plays a shot against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
AP Jean-Francois Badias
Germany's Alexander Zverev serves against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
AP Aurelien Morissard
Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko waves as she leaves after retiring from her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
AP Jean-Francois Badias
Chile's Nicolas Jarry plays a shot against Norway's Casper Ruud during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
AP Christophe Ena
Denmark's Holger Rune reacts during his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
AP Jean-Francois Badias
Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo plays a shot against Denmark's Holger Rune during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
AP Jean-Francois Badias
Denmark's Holger Rune celebrates after beating Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
AP Jean-Francois Badias
Norway's Casper Ruud plays a shot against Chile's Nicolas Jarry during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
AP Aurelien Morissard
Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia celebrates winning her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in three sets, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
AP Jean-Francois Badias
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates winning her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Bernarda Pera of the U.S. in two sets, 6-3, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
AP Christophe Ena
Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
AP Aurelien Morissard
Coco Gauff of the U.S. warms up for her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
AP Aurelien Morissard
Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
AP Jean-Francois Badias
Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
AP Aurelien Morissard
Coco Gauff of the U.S. receives medical assistance during her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
AP Aurelien Morissard
Poland's Iga Swiatek, bottom right, takes a selfie with fans after winning her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament after the walkover of her opponent Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
AP Jean-Francois Badias
Coco Gauff of the U.S. looks on during her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
PARIS — Coco Gauff could have hoped for the easy way out. Ever since the French Open bracket determined that the 19-year-old Floridian might end up in a quarterfinal against Iga Swiatek, perhaps it would have been understandable if Gauff wished to avoid that particular matchup.
After all, Gauff lost to Swiatek in the final at Roland Garros a year ago. And, after all, Swiatek owns a 6-0 head-to-head lead over their still-nascent careers. But, at least in part because of what happened on June 4, 2022, and at least in part because she knows Swiatek sets the bar in women’s tennis these days, Gauff was thinking about, even wishing for, a rematch on June 7, 2023.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.