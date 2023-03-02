Gawlik hopes to sell next coach on Moscow’s bonafides

Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik, upper right, is reflected in glass as the men’s basketball team practices on the court below as Gawlik speaks about the firing of men’s coach Zac Claus at a news conference Wednesday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
When Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik relieved men’s basketball coach Zac Claus of his duties minutes after a 68-53 loss Monday to Montana, the news itself wasn’t surprising. It was the timing.
“I thought long and hard about the decision,” Gawlik said during a news conference Wednesday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. “I thought it was in the best interest of our program to do it the way that we did. I visited with my leadership program, and they were on board with it.”
While Claus’ four-year tenure was less than stellar, posting a 28-88 overall record, he might’ve deserved more grace when it came to losing his job.
It seemed as if the Vandals had multiple opportunities to cut ties with Claus if he never was going to finish the season. Idaho had lost four or more consecutive games three times in 2023. They only won three in a row once this year. The Vandals played in 20 games this season that were decided by 10 or fewer points, winning just seven.
Despite all of that, it still will be a breath of fresh air getting a new leader in charge of a program that hasn’t had a winning season in seven years.
“We’re going to try and sell Moscow,” Gawlik said. “Moscow is a safe community with a great campus and a great president, and the ICCU Arena is a great facility to play in.”
The way Gawlik intends to handle the hiring process is commendable. She’ll make the hire with the help of Bowlsby Sports Advisors since the University of Idaho doesn’t have its own athletic human resources department.
“It is great to have a search firm sift through the applicants,” Gawlik said. “The firm (is) well-versed in what coaches are out here, which is a significant benefit for us at the University of Idaho.”
Gawlik also said the players would have a voice in who will be leading them next season but she made it clear they won’t be involved in the final decision.
“I don’t involve the players in the hiring process; I’ve experienced that before,” Gawlik said. “I’m looking forward to talking to each of them individually about what they would want from a new head coach.”
Showing interest in what the players think is a great sign of the team’s direction. Gawlik did the same thing when the football team signed Jason Eck in December 2021.
The most important qualities Gawlik is looking for in the next head coach are ability to retain players, and recruiting players.
“I wouldn’t say it’s all about Xs and Os,” Gawlik said. “It’s about coaching, building a program, and how you handle the transfer portal. What is your experience with it? And how do you keep players on your team?”
For a team whose only constant the past seven years has been losing, having continuity as a focal point is huge. Gawlik recalled her time coaching, saying she’d only lose one to two players per year. Times obviously have changed.
“That’s a lot different now,” she said. “If every year I come to work and I have five new people on my staff, you have to make adjustments.”
She’s not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to Idaho’s next coach, labeling the race as ‘wide open.’
“Come and apply,” Gawlik said. “I was asked if the candidate had to have head coaching experience. Not necessarily, we’ll consider a strong assistant or two. It just depends on how it all shakes out.”