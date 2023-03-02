Gawlik hopes to sell next coach on Moscow’s bonafides

Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik, upper right, is reflected in glass as the men’s basketball team practices on the court below as Gawlik speaks about the firing of men’s coach Zac Claus at a news conference Wednesday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

 August Frank/Tribune

When Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik relieved men’s basketball coach Zac Claus of his duties minutes after a 68-53 loss Monday to Montana, the news itself wasn’t surprising. It was the timing.

“I thought long and hard about the decision,” Gawlik said during a news conference Wednesday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. “I thought it was in the best interest of our program to do it the way that we did. I visited with my leadership program, and they were on board with it.”

Tags

Recommended for you