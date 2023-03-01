ST. LOUIS — Morgan Geekie scored twice as the Seattle Kraken snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 win Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues.

Geekie ended a 10-game scoring drought that dated to Jan. 28 with his first multi-goal game of the season and first since March 11, 2021, as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Tags

Recommended for you