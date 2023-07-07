Generals on the march

Generals pitcher Levi Anderson throws a pitch against New Level Prep in a game of the Palouse Summer Series on June 30 in Colfax.

 August Frank/Tribune

In the span of around a decade that it has existed, the Generals Baseball summer youth travel ball franchise out of Moscow has seen considerable growth, both numerically and geographically.

It was for this reason that Jeremy Spencer, head of the club, felt a name change was in order. Called the “Latah Generals” in previous years, the team has now dropped its county-specific title.