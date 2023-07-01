COLFAX — Ties might not be the most satisfying ending to a game, but they’re better than a loss.
The Generals Baseball team of Moscow remained unbeaten on Day 2 of the Palouse Summer Series on Friday after tying with New Level Baseball of Puyallup, Wash., 2-2 through eight innings at McDonald Park in Colfax.
With 16 total teams and 11 total games on the day, there isn’t time for teams to go deep into extra innings.
The tie leaves the Generals with a record of 1-0-1 in the Summer Series after a 7-6 win on Thursday. Ahead of the final day of round-robin competition today, the Generals have had two competitive showings, relying on the strength of their bats in one game and relying on the arms of their pitchers in the other.
Strong-arming the competition
Both teams scored their pair of runs in a single inning. New Level Prep scored the first of its two runs after Bode Poler brought Tyler Anderson in on an RBI-double in the third. Poler crossed home plate two at-bats later after teammate Connor Raymond hit his own RBI double.
The Generals responded an inning later in the bottom of the fourth. With Tyson Izzo on third base and Lachlan West on second, Jamie Green brought both home with a two-RBI single after New Level’s shortstop couldn’t bring in the ball on a leaping catch attempt.
Despite the tie, the Generals showed a lot of encouraging things from Friday’s contest, namely the solid showings on the mound from both of their pitchers.
Starter Levi Anderson went five innings, striking out seven batters. Dominic Holden relieved Anderson in the sixth inning and pitched the final three frames, striking out five batters while walking only one.
“I thought Levi and Dom pitched their hearts out,” Generals coach Jack Lee said. “I think games like this require a lot of heart and the team with the most heart usually comes out with the win. We’ll take a draw rather than a loss, but I thought (Friday) was really good execution for us.”
Last year when New Level and the Generals played, New Level won 10-1.
The team’s stark improvement from last year’s Summer Series is a good sign going into the final days of the tournament and, afterward, the second half of the season.
Iron sharpens iron
The tie against New Level is the second time in as many days that the Generals have shown themselves to be game against the usually stiff competition of western Washington teams. Elevate Northwest, who the Generals beat on Thursday, is based in Woodinville, Wash.
“These (Seattle-area) teams that come out here every year are some of the best teams that we play in summer ball,” Lee said. “And we’ve really, really stuck with them. Last year (New Level) beat us 10-1 and to come back with a 2-2 draw — it’s really a testament to these kids and how much they’ve grown and how much heart they have.”
The Generals will have more chances to prove themselves against another western Washington team, the Northwest Blaze, and another bigger metro-area team in the Sawtooth Catch from Caldwell, Idaho, today.
Missed opportunities
New Level matched the pitching effort of the Generals on Friday. New Level’s starter, Riley Newman, and reliever, Josh Moore, combined for eight strikeouts and only two walks.
The Generals and New Level allowed 12 hits combined. Eighteen total runners were left on base over the course of the game. The Generals accounted for five of those hits and six of those stranded baserunners.
Not having a loss in round-robin competition is still a good thing for the Generals, and leaving 12 opposing runners stranded is yet another testament to the pitching of Holden and Anderson, as well as the defense, but with two games slated for today, it can’t become a habit.
The Sawtooth Catch on Thursday put up 19 runs in their Series win against the Pullman Posse. The Generals have already shown that they can be on the winning side of an offensive-leaning contest. If they’re going to make the semifinal and championship games on Sunday, that has to continue.
“I think we can put it together,” Lee said. “Our bats are really good. They’re really encouraging for me to watch. I do think we need to flatten out a little bit, so just adjusting our swings a little bit to what’s been working.”
New Level 002 000 00—2 7 2
Generals 000 200 00—2 5 0
Riley Newman, Josh Moore (7) and Jack Phillips; Levi Anderson, Dominic Holden (6) and Lachlan West.
New Level hits — Bode Poler 3 (2B), Tyler Anderson (2B), Tanner Solinsky (2B), Connor Raymond (2B), Max Rossmeier.
Generals hits — Ollie Spencer (2B), Jamie Green, Makhi Durrett, Tyson Izzo, Dan Fitt.
Kowatsch can be contacted at 208-848-2268, tkowatsch@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.