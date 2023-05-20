Genesee completes Cinderella run to state softball title

CALDWELL, Idaho — In the words of coach Brian Malcom, things “started clicking at the right time” for the sixth-seeded Genesee Bulldogs as they battled to an Idaho Class 1A state softball title Saturday.
Genesee “broke the Potlatch curse” to start the day, rallying to upend the top-seeded Loggers 18-12 after a nine-run bottom of the fifth inning. The Bulldogs once again trailed early in the title round against Kendrick, but came on with a seven-run fourth en route to a 10-5 victory to clinch the championship.
Kendra Meyer pitched back-to-back complete games for Genesee (16-9), setting what Malcom speculates to be a record for innings pitched in a state tournament. Against Potlatch (16-5), the Bulldogs were boosted at bat by a 4-for-4 showing including a triple from Audrey Barber.
“In the fifth inning, I think the whole lineup at least got a single,” Malcom said.
Shelby Hanson had her own four-hit outing with a double against the Tigers (18-11). In each game, Genesee gave up the first five runs scored before turning the tables with an offensive barrage in the middle innings.
Hayden Kimberling totaled eight hits through three games for Kendrick on the day, and Josie Larson led Potlatch with four total hits.
This was the first state title in Malcom’s seven years coaching Genesee, and the fifth in school history.
