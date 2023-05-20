Genesee completes Cinderella run to state softball title
Charise Burke

CALDWELL, Idaho — In the words of coach Brian Malcom, things “started clicking at the right time” for the sixth-seeded Genesee Bulldogs as they battled to an Idaho Class 1A state softball title Saturday.

Genesee “broke the Potlatch curse” to start the day, rallying to upend the top-seeded Loggers 18-12 after a nine-run bottom of the fifth inning. The Bulldogs once again trailed early in the title round against Kendrick, but came on with a seven-run fourth en route to a 10-5 victory to clinch the championship.

Tags

Recommended for you