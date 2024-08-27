AREA ROUNDUP

GENESEE — In the inaugural game at Genesee’s newly remodeled Ozzie Kanikkeberg Court, Sydney Banks had a career performance to help the Bulldogs stay unbeaten with a 68-61 Class 1A Whitepine League girls basketball win over St. John Bosco of Cottonwood on Thursday.

Banks hit 11 field goals and led all scorers with 27 points. Kendra Meyer had another big showing for the Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0), hitting six 3-point goals and totaling 23 points.

Monica Seubert shot a perfect 7-for-7 from the foul line and added another 13 points to the victorious effort, which saw the Bulldogs build an early lead and maintain a steady advantage before the Patriots (3-4, 1-4) reduced the gap in a fourth-quarter rally that fell short.

For St. John Bosco, Cece Remacle hit four 3s and had a team-high 16 points, while Sarah Waters and Catherine Seubert notched 13 points apiece.

ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-4, 1-4)

Catherine Seubert 6 1-2 13, Savannah Perrin 3 1-5 7, Julia Wassmuth 4 0-0 8, Cece Remacle 6 0-2 16, Noelle Chmelik 1 0-0 2, Miah Mager 1 0-0 2, Sarah Waters 5 3-4 13. Totals 28 5-13 61.

GENESEE (6-0, 4-0)

Sydney Banks 11 4-7 27, Monica Seubert 3 7-7 13, Alia Wareham 1 0-0 2, Rylie Baysinger 1 0-0 3, Miley Grieser 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 7 3-6 23, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 14-20 68.

St. John Bosco 22 10 21 8—61

Genesee 31 12 23 2—68

3-point goals — Remacle 4, Meyer 6, Baysinger, Banks.

JV — St. John Bosco 23, Genesee 16 (one half).

Pullman 55, Cheney 52

CHENEY, Wash. — Grace Kuhle went 7-for-7 from the foul line and totaled 24 points to lead the traveling Greyhounds to a tightly contested nonleague victory over Cheney.

River Sykes added another 16 points for Pullman (3-3), which nosed ahead with a 17-12 showing in the second quarter and was nearly deadlocked with the host Blackhawks (3-3) in the other three.

PULLMAN (3-3)

Bri Rasmussen 1 1-4 4, Grace Kuhle 7 7-7 24, Olivia Whitworth 0 0-0 0, Taylor Darling 3 1-2 7, River Sykes 7 2-8 16, Taylor Cromie 1 0-0 2, Eloise Clark 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 11-21 55.

CHENEY (3-3)

Natalie Richards 3 0-0 7, Sara Hanson 2 0-0 5, Isabelle Weed 3 1-2 7, Kayelee Kohlman 3 9-10 15, Raimee Gleason 1 0-0 2, Mia Ashcroft 5 0-0 14, Allison Vold 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-12 52.

Pullman 10 17 15 13—55

Cheney 11 12 15 14—52

3-point goals — Kuhle 3, Sykes 2, Rasmussen, Darling, Ashcroft 4, Richards, Hanson.

Moscow 62, Rogers 24

MOSCOW — Utilizing a defensive press that coach Josh Colvin described as “real effective,” the Bears made a statement with a 21-0 opening quarter en route to a nonleague win over visiting Rogers of Spokane.

Moscow (3-6) got 10 scorers on the board in the game, with Brooklyn Becker and Jessa Skinner leading the way at 10 points apiece.

ROGERS (0-5)

S. Stuart 2 1-2 7, J. Bridges 0 0-2 0, T. Williams 0 1-2 1, L. Gray 0 3-3 3, H. Ortiz 1 2-4 4, A. Hilker 1 0-0 2, A. Smith 0 2-2 2, S. Graf 2 1-1 5. Totals 6 10-16 24.

MOSCOW (3-6)

Addison Lassen 3 3-6 9, Mattea Nuhn 1 3-3 6, Kolbi Kiblen 2 2-2 6, Brooklyn Becker 4 0-2 10, Jessa Skinner 5 0-0 10, Stella Rae 2 2-3 8, Winnie Colvin 2 2-3 6, Rebecca Abbott 1 0-0 2, Mia Rae 1 0-2 2, Hazel Scott 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 12-21 62.

Rogers 0 9 7 8—24

Moscow 21 11 20 10—62

3-point goals — Stuart 2, Becker 2, Nuhn, S. Rae 2, Scott.

Grangeville 79, Orofino 12

GRANGEVILLE — The host Bulldogs got 10 scorers on the board and four into double figures in a dominant 3A Central Idaho League win over Orofino.

Caryss Barger had a team-high 18 points for Grangeville (5-3, 2-0), while teammate Autumn Long shot a perfect 6-for-6 from the field in totaling 14 points. Madalyn Green added 12 points, six assists and five steals, and Addisyn Vanderwall had another 12 points and five steals. The Bulldogs held the Maniacs (2-5, 0-2) to just two points apiece in each of the first three quarters.

OROFINO (2-5, 0-2)

Sady Olive 1 0-0 2, Paige Deyo 0 0-0 0, Ella Beardin 1 1-4 3, Kaitlyn Curtis 0 3-4 3, Sara Beardin 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 2 0-0 4. Totals 4 4-8 12.

GRANGEVILLE (5-3, 2-0)

Caryss Barger 7 0-0 18, Siena Wagner 3 0-0 6, Autumn Long 6 0-0 14, Kinsley Adams 1 0-0 2, Dusty Bashaw 1 1-2 3, Madalyn Green 6 0-0 12, Halle Told 1 0-0 2, Addisyn Vanderwall 5 0-0 12, Ila Wilkinson 2 0-0 4, Mikaela Klement 2 0-0 6. Totals 31 1-2 79.

Orofino 2 2 2 6—12

Grangeville 26 21 20 12—79

3-point goals — Barger 4, Long 2, Vanderwall 2, Klement 2.

JV — Grangeville 40, Kendrick 36.

Gonzaga Prep 46, Clarkston 44

The Bantams held an early edge, but narrowly fell to a second-half rally from larger-division visitor Gonzaga Prep of Spokane.

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks led the way for Clarkston (5-2) with 16 points, five steals and four assists, while teammate Ella Leavitt made 10 rebounds to go with her two points. Olivia McIntyre of Gonzaga Prep (4-1) led all scorers with 17 points.

GONZAGA PREP (4-1)

Bella Scribner 0 0-0 0, Kara Wilson 4 0-1 8, Belle Hernandez 1 0-3 2, Quinn Pederson 1 0-0 2, Olivia McIntyre 7 1-4 17, Laura Thompson 2 8-10 12, Rylee Largent 1 0-0 3, Sharissa Byrd 1 0-2 2. Totals 17 9-20 46.

CLARKSTON (5-2)

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 5 2-2 16, Preslee Dempsey 1 2-3 5, Reese de Groot 1 0-0 2, Aneysa Judy 0 3-4 3, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 0 0-0 0, Ryann Combs 2 0-0 4, Ella Leavitt 1 0-0 2, Laney Augir 2 3-3 7, Lexi Villavicencio 1 3-4 5. Totals 13 13-16 44.

Gonzaga Prep 7 16 11 12—46

Clarkston 10 16 10 8—44

3-point goals — McIntyre 2, Largent, Ja. McCormack-Marks 4, Dempsey.

Timberlake 57, Lewiston 24

Facing unbeaten nonleague foe Timberlake of Spirit Lake for a second time this season, host Lewiston lost by a final tally nearly identical to that of the teams’ previous meeting, scoring exactly the same number of points while holding the Tigers to two fewer than last time.

The Bengals slipped to 4-5 on the season, while the Tigers moved to 11-0.

TIMBERLAKE (11-0)

Sophia Soumas 3 0-0 8, Hanna Milligan 0 0-0 0, Diana Nelson 6 4-7 16, Jozee MacArthur 5 0-0 11, Lucy Simpson 0 4-6 4, Malia Miller 8 3-3 20, Shae Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 11-16 57.

LEWISTON (4-5)

Emma Walker 0 0-0 0, Avery Balmer 1 0-0 2, Callie Fisher 0 0-0 0, Skye VanTrease 0 0-0 0, Mady Bruce 2 0-0 5, Kara Stanger 1 0-0 3, Addy McKarcher 2 0-0 4, Avery Lathen 0 0-2 0, Taylor Holman 0 0-0 0, Paytland Schnell 1 2-4 5, Emery McKarcher 2 0-0 5. Totals 9 2-6 24.

Timberlake 13 13 12 9—57

Lewiston 7 3 11 3—24

3-point goals — Soumas 2, MacArthur, Miller, Bruce, Stanger, Schnell, E. McKarcher.

Salmon River 55, Ambrose 45

NYSSA, Ore. — Rylee Walters racked up 25 points and Taylor Ewing added another 24 to lead Salmon River of Riggins past Ambrose of Meridian in Nyssa Holiday Tournament play.

The Savages (6-1) controlled the first half 26-17, then held steady through a higher-scoring second half. They return to Nyssa tournament action today facing Homedale (Idaho) at 6 p.m.

Complete information for the Ambrose side of the box score was not available.

SALMON RIVER (6-1)

Shyanne Nourse 0 0-0 0, Audrey Tucker 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Markley 0 0-0 0, Taylor Ewing 8 7-12 24, Rylee Walters 7 9-11 25, Kennedy Wilson 1 0-0 2, Jaycie Case 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 16-23 55.

Salmon River 11 15 12 17—55

Ambrose 7 10 11 17—45

3-point goals — Walters 2, Ewing.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Moscow 50, Rogers 46

MOSCOW — Grant Abendroth had a career performance with 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way as Moscow edged past Rogers of Spokane in nonleague play.

The host Bears (4-2) trailed 27-25 at halftime, but pulled ahead 38-35 through three. The fourth quarter saw the lead remain mostly within a possession until Abendroth and Traiden Cummings (nine points, eight assists) each hit a late free throw to establish critical separation.

ROGERS (2-2)

D. Franetich 0 0-0 0, B. Krebs 8 1-2 18, N. Vandermeer 0 0-0 0, M. Ford 1 0-0 3, A. Peabody 0 0-0 0, D. Bedford 3 0-2 6, J. Ables 1 0-0 3, T. Green 5 4-4 16. Totals 18 5-8 46.

MOSCOW (4-2)

Tyson Izzo 3 0-0 7, Abram Godfrey 0 0-0 0, JP Breese 2 0-0 4, Traiden Cummings 3 2-6 9, Maurice Bethel 0 0-0 0, Connor Isakson 0 0-0 0, Grant Abendroth 10 1-2 23, Max Winfree 2 0-0 4, Andrew Hurley 1 0-0 2, Jonas Mordhorst 0 1-2 1. Total 21 4-10 50.

Rogers 15 12 8 11—46

Moscow 19 6 13 12—50

3-point goals — Green 2, Krebs, Ford, Ables, Abendroth 2, Cummings, Izzo.

JV — Moscow def. Rogers.

Pullman 60, Cheney 52