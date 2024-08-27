AREA ROUNDUP: Genesee, Nezperce to meet today in 1A WPL district final

AREA ROUNDUP

LAPWAI — The Genesee Bulldogs beat the Highland Huskies of Craigmont 48-39 in the 1A Whitepine League district semifinals on Monday at Lapwai High School.

Genesee coach Greg Hardie said that his team had nine days off prior to this game “which is too much at this point in the season.”

Despite the long time away from the game, Hardie said Genesee (19-1) played “pretty good defense” yet “struggled with shooting a little bit.”

Chloe Grieser made two 3s and led the Bulldogs with 23 points and Kendra Meyer sank three treys to total nine points.

Alli-Mae Moddrell and Sheradyn Stamper paced Highland (12-10) with nine points apiece.

Genesee will play Nezperce in the district championship at 7:30 p.m. today in Lapwai.

GENESEE (19-1)

Sydney Banks 0 3-4 3, Monica Seubert 3 0-0 8, Alia Wareham 0 0-0 0, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-0 0, Miley Grieser 1 3-4 5, Chloe Grieser 9 3-5 23, Kendra Meyer 3 0-0 9, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-13 48.

HIGHLAND (12-10)

Alli-Mae Moddrell 4 1-6 9, Laramie Finnell 0 0-0 0, Hailey Click 2 2-2 7, Kylee Beck 3 1-3 7, Shyanne Stamper 0 0-0 0, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 3 2-2 9, Laney Bovey 2 2-4 7, Cat Cappie lton Skelton 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-17 39.

Highland 11 4 10 14—39

Genesee 15 12 14 7—48

3-point goals — Sher. Stamper, Click, Bovey, Seubert 2, Meyer 3, C. Grieser 2.

Nezperce 45, Deary 32

LAPWAI — Jada Jensen poured in 14 points, Kairys Grant added nine and the Nighthawks powered past the Mustangs in a 1A Whitepine League district tournament semifinal game at Lapwai High School.

Nezperce (9-9) held Deary (14-5) to single digits in each of the first three quarters.

Deary was led by double-digit scorers Kaylee Wood (13 points) and Allie Vincent (11).

Nezperce next will face Genesee at 7:30 p.m. today in the championship game back at Lapwai. Deary will face Highland at 6 p.m. in a loser-out game at the same site.

NEZPERCE (9-9)

Avery Lux 0 0-0 0, Paityn Ralstin 3 0-0 6, Aubree Lux 2 0-2 4, Helen Wilcox 3 1-2 7, Abigail Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 2 1-1 5, Jada Jensen 7 0-0 14, Kairys Grant 3 3-6 9. Totals 20 5-11 45.

DEARY (14-5)

Emily Bovard 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 0 4-4 4, Kaylee Wood 4 5-7 13, Karmen Griffin 2 0-0 4, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 3 5-6 11, Kori Bovard 0 0-2 0. Totals 9 14-19 32.

Nezperce 6 10 19 10—45

Deary 9 4 6 13—32

3-point goals — None.

Kamiah 40, Logos 24

The Kubs bounced back from their lopsided semifinal loss to Lapwai with a 16-point win over the Knights in a consolation round of the 2A Whiepine League district tournmanet at Lewiston High School.

“Still some fight left in them,” Kamiah coach Shelby Cloninger said.

Emma Krogh led Kamiah (18-5) with 20 points and Audrey Puckett added six points and 14 rebounds.

Kelcee Hunt grabbed seven steals and dished out seven assists.

Kamiah will play Kendrick at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a path to the state tournament still alive. The winner will face the loser of the district championship game, either Prairie or Lapwai, with the winner of that game also going to State.

KAMIAH (18-5)

Emma Krogh 7 4-14 20, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 2 0-0 4, Lily Campbell 1 0-0 3, Kelsee Hunt 1 2-2 4, Audrey Puckett 2 2-4 6, Addison Skinner 1 0-0 3, Hope Michaelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-20 40.

LOGOS (5-16)

Naomi Taylor 4 0-0 10, Jemma Driskill 1 0-2 2, K.B. Monjure 0 0-0 0, Lizzie Crawford 4 0-2 8, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 0 2-2 2, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 2-3 2, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 4-9 24.

Logos 10 2 4 8—24

Kamiah 10 8 12 10—40

3-point goals — Krogh 2, Campbell, Skinner, Taylor 2.

Kendrick 61, Troy 45

Hali Anderson scored a game-high 27 points, Ashna Casto added 12 points and the Tigers beat the Trojans in a consolation round of the 2A Whitepine League district tournament at Lewiston High School.

Kendrick coach Blair Moore said the Tigers played a complete game with good energy off the bench.

Hayden Kimberling and Anderson combined for 17 rebounds.

Tessa Stoner led Troy (5-17) with 19 points.

Kendrick plays Kamiah at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a path to the state tournament still alive. The winner will face the loser of the district championship game, either Prairie or Lapwai, with the winner of that final consolation game also going to State.

TROY (5-17)

Jenny Webb 5 2-2 12, Clara Chamberlin 0 1-2 1, Tessa Stoner 6 6-7 19, Briar Wilson 2 2-2 6, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 3 1-4 7. Totals 16 12-17 45.

KENDRICK (12-11)

Hayden Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Mercedes Heimgartner 0 2-4 2, Hali Anderson 10 5-7 27, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 6 0-0 12, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hailie Hoffman 5 0-0 10, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 1 0-0 2, Ivy Cowley 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 7-11 61.

Troy 17 10 9 9—45

Kendrick 19 14 12 16—61

3-point goals — Anderson 2, Stoner.

Colfax 44, St. George’s 30

SPOKANE — Ava Swan posted 15 points, Brenna Gilchrist and Isabella Huntley chipped in nine points apiece and the Bulldogs beat St. George’s of Spokane in the first round of the Northeast 2B League district tournament.

Colfax (10-11) held a 27-24 lead at halftime and shut out St. George’s (8-13) in the fourth quarter to claim the 14-point victory.

The Bulldogs face No. 1 seed Reardan at 5 p.m. Thursday at West Valley High School in Spokane.

COLFAX (10-11)

Brenna Gilchrist 3 2-2 9, Isabella Huntley 4 0-0 9, Stella McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Adalynn Penwell 1 0-0 3, Allie Jenkin 2 0-1 4, Sunisa Dall 0 0-0 0, Ava Swan 6 3-6 15, Cianna Gibb 1 0-0 2, Lola Hennigar 1 0-0 2, Riley Hennigar 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-9 44.

ST. GEORGE’S (8-13)

Rachel Sudlow 1 0-0 2, Kalea Schlenker 4 1-1 11, CJ Richardson 0 0-0 0, Hadley Jackson 0 0-0 0, Emma Shimizu 0 0-0 0, Julianne Garcia 0 0-0 0, Brynn Hasenoehrl 1 0-0 2, Sarah Harbaugh 2 0-0 5, Hadley Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, Savvy Briceno 4 0-0 10, Meghan Neiwert 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 1-1 30.

St. George’s 11 13 6 0—30

Colfax 13 14 9 8—44

3-point goals — Schlenker 2, Briceno 2, Harbaugh, Gilchrist, Huntley, Penwell.