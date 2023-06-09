Genesee softball peaks when it matters

Genesee softball is pictured.

It was a long time coming, but worth the wait.

Coach Brian Malcom and assistant Charise Burke took the helm of the Genesee softball program in 2017, immediately following back-to-back Idaho Class 1A state titles for the Bulldogs. After seven seasons with many ups and downs — qualifying for State every year but never quite winning it — they have seen the team back to that summit.

