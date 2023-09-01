After a bit of a drop-off last season when the Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood finished in the middle of the pack with a 4-3 conference, 4-4 overall record, the team is gearing up for a return to form. The Pirates had previously won the Whitepine League four consecutive years, including two state championships in the past five years, and hadn’t lost more than one game in a season since 2018.

Second year head coach T.T. Cain said his more experienced crew is ready for the challenge.