After a bit of a drop-off last season when the Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood finished in the middle of the pack with a 4-3 conference, 4-4 overall record, the team is gearing up for a return to form. The Pirates had previously won the Whitepine League four consecutive years, including two state championships in the past five years, and hadn’t lost more than one game in a season since 2018.
Second year head coach T.T. Cain said his more experienced crew is ready for the challenge.
“We had a bunch of young players — sophomores and freshman — and few seniors last season,” Cain said. “But now we have a very strong leadership group with an attitude of being accountable. We have developed from last year and are expecting a lot more.”
The team will rely heavily on senior running back and free safety Trenton Lorentz to get the offense going. The Pirates will also be counting on senior Noah Behler at center, junior Carter Shears at guard, junior lineman Jake Quintal and senior tight end Benjamin Elven.
“Our dog is Lorentz,” Cain said. “He’s a great athlete and was out with appendicitis last year, but still racked up impressive stats. We’re also counting on our linemen and putting a lot of emphasis on our tight ends.”
Junior quarterback Eli Hinds will be running the offense this year. Last year the play caller went 13-of-25 for 230 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and three interceptions. The QB ran for 516 yards with four rushing TDs.
Joining Shears on the D-line will be defensive ends Elven and junior Matt Wemhoff. At linebacker will be Hinds and fellow junior Blake Bunce at cornerback. Junior fullback and defensive back Dylan Uhlenkott is another key returner.
Defensively, the players are measurable this year compared to last season. That size should help the Pirates in terms of not allowing as many points on the board for their opponents, which plagued the team last year.
“We’re putting a lot on their shoulders,” Cain said. “We’re a gap defense and they have to play their assignments. We have to be great at tackling — we can’t miss four or five tackles a game — and need to limit our opponents’ explosive plays. If they do that, we should be successful.”
Last season, the Pirates lost their season opener to the dominating Oakley Hornets, 56-0, but quickly got back in the win column with three victories in a row. They defeated Troy 68-32, Potlatch, 56-52, and Genesee, 50-22. Prairie then lost the next three games, falling to Kamiah 52-0, Lapwai 80-12 and Clearwater Valley 34-30. The team finished the season with a 48-20 win over Logos.
Cain said the main goal this season will be to establish an identity as a team, which he said it didn’t have last season, and build a strong culture.
That identity will first be tested this Friday at 7 p.m. when the Pirates take on the Troy Trojans in an away game. Their first home game of the season will be against Timberline on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.
“When people think Prairie, they think state champions,” Cain said. “Our goal is to get back to winning traditions, take it week-to-week, game-to-game, but our end goal is to win Districts, get to the state playoffs and win it. We haven’t proven anything yet, but we’ll see how that translates on Friday.”
3 things to watch
Last year the Pirates defense allowed 348 points while the offense gained 264. Prairie will look to be more disciplined on both sides of the ball.
Senior running back Trenton Lorentz will be the go-to man on offense with junior quarterback running the plays. They are more experienced this year and should put the numbers on the board.
Last season Prairie defeated Potlatch by just four points 56-52 and fell to Clearwater Vally by four points 34-30. Those games should make for must-watch football this year.
PRAIRIE
COACH — T.T. Cain (second year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 4-4 overall, 4-3 Whitepine League Division I
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Trenton Lorentz, sr. FS/RB/P; Noah Behler, sr. DT/OC; Benjamin Elven, sr. DE/TE; Carter Shears, jr., NG/G; Jake Quintal, jr. DL/G/ILB; Dylan Uhlenkott, jr. DB/FB; Eli Hinds, jr. ILB/QB; Blake Bunce, jr. CB/TE