ANALYSIS: Getting to know Sam Darnold, the Seahawks’ new QB

For the second time in his tenure, Seahawks general manager John Schneider is taking a shot at signing a free agent quarterback to a three-year contract.

The first chance came a long time ago when the Seahawks decided to make Matt Flynn their QB of the future, signing him to a three-year deal during the 2012 offseason. He never started a game while wearing a Seahawks uniform thanks to the emergence of a third-round draft pick that same year: Russell Wilson.

And we all remember how that played out.

Schneider and the Seahawks dipped their toe back into the quarterback free agency pool on Monday, agreeing to a three-year, $100.5 million deal with Sam Darnold coming off a resurgent season with Minnesota.

The Seahawks ultimately chose less money and less experience by trading Geno Smith to Las Vegas and signing the 27-year-old Darnold. But it’s a move that could be fraught with concern if Schneider and the rest of the Seahawks front office fails to improve the roster around their new starting QB, especially with the known worries on the offensive line and now the lack of depth at wide receiver following the release of Tyler Lockett and trade of DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh.

Coming out of college at USC, the expectation was Darnold would become a franchise quarterback. It just took several stops along the way for it to actually happen.

Darnold’s path to Seahawks QB seems familiar

In some ways, there are clear parallels between the paths of Darnold and Smith, just at different points of their careers.

Both were drafted by the New York Jets — Smith was taken 39th overall; Darnold was the third overall pick in 2018. Both had stretches of success with the Jets but each had mostly forgettable tenures in New York for a variety of reasons.

Both bounced around to various other stops in their career journey before finding situations that allowed each to thrive. Smith proved he could still be a starter in the league when he took over for Wilson with the Seahawks; Darnold stepped in and starred last season with the Vikings after rookie J.J. McCarthy was lost in preseason because of a knee injury.

Darnold threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns last season as the Vikings went 14-3 in the regular season. He looked again like the quarterback at USC that led the Pac-12 with 4,143 yards passing his final season for the Trojans.

Why the Seahawks and Darnold are a fit

Darnold will be walking into a system that will look, feel and sound familiar. And that may be the biggest factor in the marriage.