Gilbert, Mariners shut down Padres

Seattle Mariners' Tom Murphy is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a triple by Dylan Moore against the San Diego Padres Tuesday during the game in Seattle.

 Lindsey Wasson

SEATTLE — Logan Gilbert struck out a career-high 12 in seven innings of one-hit ball and the Seattle Mariners won their sixth straight, 2-0 over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

Gilbert retired 21 of the 22 batters he faced, yielding only an infield single to Xander Bogaerts in the second inning. Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez aided Gilbert (10-5) by robbing Fernando Tatis Jr. of a potential homer with a leaping catch at the wall.

Tags

Recommended for you