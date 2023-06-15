Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup roots started Year 1

Golden Knights center William Karlsson skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Bruce Cassidy has been the Golden Knights’ coach for only a year, but he knows full well the history of the Misfits.

So in the game that would win the Stanley Cup for Vegas, Cassidy started five of the original Knights and sent the sixth one in for the second shift Tuesday night in a 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers.