UConn's Andre Jackson Jr. (44) dribbles towards the basket in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Arkansas in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Gonzaga's Malachi Smith (13) celebrates in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against UCLA in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
UConn head coach Dan Hurley, right, reacts with guard and son Andrew Hurley after the 88-65 win against Arkansas of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Gonzaga players celebrate during the final seconds in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against UCLA in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
UConn's Andre Jackson Jr. (44) dribbles towards the basket in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Arkansas in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
AP John Locher
Gonzaga's Malachi Smith (13) celebrates in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against UCLA in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
AP David Becker
UConn head coach Dan Hurley, right, reacts with guard and son Andrew Hurley after the 88-65 win against Arkansas of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
AP David Becker
Gonzaga players celebrate during the final seconds in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against UCLA in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LAS VEGAS — Gonzaga pulled off a March miracle against UCLA in Sweet 16, winning an epic game that featured a furious rally and two 3-pointers in the final 13 seconds.
The Zags celebrated on the floor, with their families in the stands and in the locker room.
Then they turned their attention to a physical UConn team playing like it’s capable of winning a national championship.
“It was kind of one of those things like a short memory, because (in) March there’s no time to dwell on the past and try to live in that moment too much,” Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther said Friday. “Tomorrow’s already game day. That’s what we’ve got our eyes set on.”
The Zags were in this position two years ago in the NCAA tournament. It didn’t go well.
Jalen Suggs had one of the most memorable March Madness moments against UCLA in the 2021 Final Four, hitting a running, buzzer-beating 3 from just inside half-court to send Gonzaga to the national championship game.
Two days later, the Zags got manhandled by Baylor in the title game.
Gonzaga stunned the Bruins again Thursday, winning 79-76 on Strawther’s 3 with 7.2 seconds left — five seconds after Amari Bailey hit a 3 to put the Bruins up by one.
Just like two years ago, another bruising opponent awaits the Zags in today’s West Region final in UConn.
“I think we just changed our approach and our mindset, so hopefully be a little bit more prepared for the game tomorrow,” Gonzaga’s Anton Watson said.
The Huskies have bullied their way through the bracket, winning their first three games by a combined 62 points.
UConn has heft inside in 6-foot-9, 245-pound Adama Sanogo and potent perimeter scorers in Tristan Newton and Jordan Hawkins.
The Huskies turned what was supposed to be one of the NCAA tournament’s best games so far into a Sweet 16 blowout, overwhelming Arkansas for an 88-65 win Thursday.
An easy win, but the Huskies now have to face a team that’s been to the Final Four twice in the previous five tournaments. UConn hasn’t been to the Final Four since winning the 2014 national championship.
“Obviously, they hit the mark across the board — player development, the culture, the winning, Final Fours, putting guys in the NBA,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “They do it with a culture that’s widely respected.”
A FEW NICKNAMES — Gonzaga coach Mark Few had a not-so-flattering nickname for Drew Timme as a freshman. Three years later, he has come up with a new nickname for the quirky big man.
“He’s been The Union Rep the last two years,” Few said. “He’s always on me about length of practice, length of film sessions, days off, etc., etc., etc. So I guess he’s moved up some, right?”
So has Watson, whom Few used to refer to as Sleepy Floyd, a reference to the former NBA player.
“Sleepy Floyd was because Anton played like he was asleep the first two years,” Few said. “No emotion, so I just threw out Sleepy Floyd. Those guys have no idea how good a player Sleepy Floyd was back in the day. I think (they thought) he was a cartoon character or something.”