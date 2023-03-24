LAS VEGAS — Just another Gonzaga-UCLA classic. Just another stirring comeback by the Zags. Make that a couple of stirring comebacks by the Zags.

It would be hard to top Jalen Suggs’ banked 40-footer in overtime that led Gonzaga past UCLA in a 2021 national semifinal, but the Zags might have pulled it off with an absolutely heart-pounding 79-76 victory Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in the Sweet 16.

