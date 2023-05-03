DALLAS — Yanni Gourde scored 12:17 into overtime with a quick shot after regathering a loose puck and the Seattle Kraken beat Dallas 5-4 in Game 1 of their second-round series Tuesday night, even as Joe Pavelski scored all four Stars goals in his return to their lineup.

Gourde was on the edge of the circle to the left of the Dallas net when he appeared to try to send a pass to a teammate on the blue line to reset. The puck instead ricocheted off Evgenii Dadonov, and Gourde quickly whipped around for a shot that went into a small gap to the left of goalie Jake Oettinger for the game-winner.

