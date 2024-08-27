ANALYSIS: Grading the 2024 Wazzu defense at midseason

Washington State coach Jake Dickert learned something during his own news conference Monday.

“We’re No. 6 nationally in takeaways?” Dickert asked after a press member asked him how the Cougars’ top-10 takeaway success reflects their defensive mentality.

“It’s cool because we set some benchmarks. I’m a big analytics guy,” the coach said. “Everyone in here knows that. And the threshold for, like, takeaways, if you can get to 20 ... throughout the last five years, that is eight plus wins.”

At 6-1 in October, WSU is bowl-eligible and favored in its five remaining games.

The WSU offense earned a “B” in the Tribune’s midseason offensive grading, highlighted by a 54-52 double-overtime victory over San Jose State on Sept. 20 when the Cougar offense picked up a defense that conceded multiple leads including one in the final minute.

Seven games into the 2024 season, the WSU defense has held three opponents to 19 points or less and ranks No. 6 in the nation in takeaways with 14.

Entertainment value: B

When the Cougar defense fails, it has failed dramatically, at one point leading the nation in missed tackles after facing Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, a generational talent and leading Heisman contender. Jeanty and the Broncos made more than 20 Cougs miss tackles during their 45-24 victory over WSU on Sept. 28.

The week prior to facing Boise State, the WSU defense allowed a former teammate in San Jose State quarterback Emmett Brown to torch them through the air for 375 yards. Mateer and the Cougar offense came to play and exceeded the Spartans’ offensive output in a true shootout.

However, when the Cougar defense has been clicking, it has been exhilarating.

Cornerback Steve Hall’s 100-yard pick-6 in WSU’s 70-30 Week 1 win over Portland State on Aug. 31 showed an early glimpse at a defensive player willing to go the extra mile (or football field) to make an impact.

Hall’s expert coverage of Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston on second-and-goal on the Huskies’ last-chance drive late in the Apple Cup helped the Cougs secure their 24-19 win over rival UW. Boston has touchdowns in each of his other games, but failed to find the end zone versus the Cougs.

Hall’s play where he stayed in lockstep with Boston, reached across his body and batted the ball away was the kind of essential precursor that set up what is still the most iconic play of the season so far.

Kyle Thornton’s fourth-and-goal tackle of UW running back Jonah Coleman is already in the “Back Home” video, played after the first quarter of WSU home games. The Huskies made a perplexing play call at the 1-yard line, opting to run a speed option to the short side of the field. UW quarterback Will Rogers ran to his right, was met by a wall of Cougars along the inside of the field, and pitched the ball to Coleman who was stuffed by a crusade of Cougs, including sixth-year linebacker Thornton, a former walk-on.

Overall Defense: B

WSU held Texas Tech to 16 points in a Sept. 7 victory and the Cougars have accounted for five turnovers in their last two contests, including two interceptions at Fresno State and two fumble recoveries and an interception against Hawaii.

The Cougars have the ultimate bend-don’t-break defense this year and that alone has been worth the price of admission (or the cost of Peacock, YouTube TV, cable or whatever else fans have had to buy to watch every Coug game.)

Edges: C+

The edge position was anchored by two NFL-bound stars in Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr. for the last three years. Their graduation has provided the opportunity for guys to step up.

Seniors Andrew Edson and Quinn Roff, junior Raam Stevenson and graduate transfer Syrus Webster have gotten the majority of the snaps at edge, with Isaac Terrell getting a recent opportunity.

The Cougar edges have not generated consistent pressure along with the rest of WSU’s pass rush, but they have continued to improve.

Edson made the bull rush on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line on UW’s Rogers that forced him to pitch to Coleman and Roff made the game-winning play versus San Jose State with a strip sack on the Spartans’ 2-point conversion attempt in the second overtime period.