AREA ROUNDUP
Grangeville recovered from a third-quarter slump to top Lewiston 42-36 in a back-and-forth Avista Holiday Tournament girls basketball semifinal at Lewis-Clark State’s P1FCU Activity Center on Friday.
The Bengals (5-6) had the ball trailing 39-36 within the last 30 seconds of play and were angling for a 3-pointer to force a potential overtime, but ultimately threw the ball out of bounds, and the Bulldogs (7-3) were able to add three more points to their advantage in the closing moments of the game.
Madalyn Green led Grangeville with 17 points and seven rebounds. Avery Balmer, Skye VanTrease and Emery McKarcher each had six points for Lewiston.
This was the second consecutive win over a larger-division foe for the Bulldogs (7-3), who set up a rematch of last year’s Avista tournament final with Clarkston. That game is set for today at 4 p.m. back at the Activity Center.
“They’re going to be tough,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said of the Bantams. “We’re going to have to play a really, really good game to beat them.”
LEWISTON (5-6)
Emma Walker 1 0-0 2, Avery Balmer 3 0-2 6, Breanna Albright 0 0-0 0, Callie Fisher 0 0-0 0, Skye VanTrease 1 3-3 6, Mady Bruce 1 2-2 4, Addy McKarcher 1 1-2 3, Kylese Samuels 0 0-0 0, Avery Lathen 0 2-4 2, Taylor Holman 1 0-0 3, Paytland Schnell 1 0-0 3, Emery McKarcher 2 0-0 6. Totals 12 8-13 36.
GRANGEVILLE (7-3)
Caryss Barger 2 1-2 6, Siena Wagner 2 0-0 4, Autumn Long 2 3-4 7, Kinsley Adams 0 0-0 0, Dusty Bashaw 0 0-0 0, M. Klement 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 7 3-6 17, Halle Told 0 0-0 0, Addy Vanderwall 1 3-8 6, Ila Wilkinson 1 0-2 2. Totals 15 10-22 42.
Lewiston 12 4 10 10—36
Grangeville 13 10 2 17—42
3-point goals — E. McKarcher 2, VanTrease, Barger, LeFebvre.
Moscow 50, Pendleton 38
Post players Jessa Skinner and Jacque Willliams led the Moscow girls basketball team with 14 points apiece and the Bears beat the Pendleton Buckaroos 50-38 in the losers bracket of the Avista Holiday Tournament on Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center.
The Bears (4-7) scored 20 points in the first eight minutes and then added exactly 10 points in each of the three remaining quarters.
“Proud of the girls’ effort,” Moscow coach Josh Colvin said. “Really great first quarter, scoring 20 off the press.”
Moscow point guard Kolbi Kiblen distributed six assists.
The Bears will play the Lewiston Bengals at 1 p.m. today for third place in the Avista Holiday Tournament.
MOSCOW (4-7)
Addison Lassen 3 0-0 7, Mattea Nuhn 0 0-0 0, Kolbi Kiblen 1 1-2 4, Brooklyn Becker 2 0-0 5, Jessa Skinner 6 2-4 14, Stella Rae 1 2-2 4, Jacque Williams 6 2-2 14, Winnie Colvin 1 0-0 2, Madi Hennrich 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 7-12 50.
PENDLETON (2-9)
Khimora Scott 5 4-4 17, Chais Surber 0 1-2 1, Presley Greenwalt 1 4-6 6, Rylee Jackson 1 1-2 3, Nessa Neveau 1 0-0 2, Ellery Flerchinger 1 0-0 2, Josie Jenness 2 2-2 7. Totals 38
Moscow 20 10 10 10—50
Pendleton 10 7 12 9—38
3-point goals — Scott 3, Lassen, Kiblen, Becker.
Pullman 47, Lakeside 42
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds beat the Eagles thanks to an 18-point fourth quarter.
Grace Kuhle paced the Hounds (5-4) with 22 points, while River Sykes added another 12 to the winning effort.
LAKESIDE (6-4)
Blakleigh White 2 2-2 7, Brooklyn Stuerek 1 0-0 2, Jillian Owen 0 1-2 1, Bella Tobeck 5 0-0 12, Selena Weinberger 2 4-6 8, Macy Lummings 4 0-0 9, Kira Maice 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 8-12 42.
PULLMAN (5-4)
Bri Rasmussen 2 0-4 4, Grace Kuhle 6 8-13 22, Olivia Whitworth 0 0-0 0, Taylor Darling 4 3-5 12, River Sykes 2 4-9 8, Taylor Cromie 0 0-0 0, Eloise Clark 0 1-4 1. Totals 14 16-35 47.
Lakeside 12 8 13 9—42
Pullman 9 11 9 18—47
3-point goals — Kuhle 2, Tobeck 2, Darling, Lummings, White.
Garfield-Palouse 48, Oakesdale 30
PALOUSE — In a meeting of Southeast 1B League unbeatens, Garfield-Palouse stamped its authority by soundly defeating visiting Oakesdale.
The Vikings (7-1, 6-0) enjoyed 18 points from Elena Flansburg, 12 from Morgan Lentz, and what coach Garrett Parrish called a “really good all-around game” from Ellie Collier, who totaled seven points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Gar-Pal took charge of the game by holding the Hornets (6-3, 5-1) to only five points in the second quarter.
OAKESDALE (6-3, 5-1)
Megan Crider 3 1-2 9, Lucy Hockett 2 0-0 5, Bradyn Henley 1 5-8 7, Evelyn Goyke 0 0-0 0, Lyla Kjack 1 1-4 4, Autumn Roper 2 0-0 5. Totals 9 7-14 30.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (7-1, 6-0)
Reisse Johnson 0 0-0 0, Elena Flansburg 7 1-1 18, Kyra Brantner 1 0-0 2, Ellie Collier 3 0-0 7, Morgan Lentz 4 2-2 12, HettyLee Laughary 0 0-0 0, Taia Gehring 2 0-0 4, Molly Huffman 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 4-5 48.
Oakesdale 12 5 6 7—30
Gar-Pal 17 11 9 11—48
3-point goals — Crider 2, Hockett, Kjack, Roper, Flansburg 3, Lentz, Collier.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLLewiston 59, McCall-Donnelly 30
Royce Fisher exploded for a game-high 20 points to help the Bengals bounce back from their first loss of the season and beat the Vandals in an Avista Holiday Tournament consolation bracket game at the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College.
Fisher’s final 3-point attempt rattled off the rim as time expeired in the Bengals’ opening round 58-55 loss to Bonners Ferry on Thursday. He bounced back himself with four 3-pointers to beat the Vandals (3-5).
Drew Torpey added 9 points and Blaze Hepburn posted 8 with two 3-pointers.
Lewiston will face Kendrick in the consolation final at 8:30 a.m. today.
McCALL-DONNELLY (3-5)
Sam Jacobsen 0 0-0 0, Sam Penny 6 1-2 13, Sam Scott 1 0-0 3, Micheal Foster 2 0-0 4, Kage Stokes 1 0-0 2, Mike Pellerin 1 0-0 2, Maddox Arnold 1 0-0 2, Mike Wyman 2 0-0 4, Ethan Roberts 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 1-2 30.
LEWISTON (9-1)
Drew Torpey 3 2-2 9, Royce Fisher 7 2-2 20, Drew Alldredge 1 3-3 5, Jordan Walker 2 0-0 5, Guy Krasselt 0 0-0 0, Brady Rudolph 3 0-0 7, Blaze Hepburn 3 0-0 8, Parker Bogar 2 0-2 5, Mason Way 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-9 59.
McCall-Donnelly 11 4 10 5—30
Lewiston 11 17 20 11—59
3-point goals — Fisher 4, Hepburn 2, Torpey, Walker, Rudolph, Bogar, Sam Scott.
Colfax 65, Clarkston 40
Colfax thoroughly stamped its authority coming out of intermission with a 20-8 third quarter in an Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal win against Clarkston.
Ledger Kelly and Adrik Jenkin put up 12 points apiece and Jayce Kelly added 11 to lead the balanced Bulldogs (10-1). Braxton Forsmann of Clarkston (4-5) led all scorers with 13 points.
Although Colfax won this semifinal, the Bulldogs are unable to play in today’s final due to Washington state scheduling constraints. In their place, the Bantams advance to face Bonners Ferry for the title today at 4 p.m.
COLFAX (10-1)
Gunner Brown 2 1-2 5, Ledger Kelly 5 1-2 12, Jayce Kelly 4 3-3 11, Dillon Thompson 4 0-0 8, Adrik Jenkin 4 2-4 12, JP McAnally 2 1-1 5, Caleb Lustig 4 1-4 9, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 9-16 65.
CLARKSTON (4-5)
Isaiah Woods 2 0-0 5, Lee Brown 0 0-2 0, Braxton Forsmann 5 0-0 13, Niko Ah Hi 0 0-0 0, Otis Phillips 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 4 2-5 10, Chase Brown 0 0-0 0, Kendry Gimlin 3 1-2 7, Jason Rinard 2 0-0 5. Totals 16 3-9 40.
Colfax 13 16 20 16—65
Clarkston 9 11 8 12—40
3-point goals — Jenkin 2, L. Kelly, C. McAnally, Forsmann 3, Woods, Rinard.
Pullman 62, Lakeside 48
PULLMAN — Daniel Kwon scored 30 points, Vaughn Holstad added 15 and the Greyhounds beat the Eagles.
After a 12-12 knot in the first quarter, the Hounds (6-3) scored at least 16 points in each of the next three.
LAKESIDE (5-5)
Clay Hanson 2 1-4 6, Blake Hanson 5 2-5 13, Brady Haff 2 1-2 6, Almund 1 0-0 3, Tanner Cummings 7 1-2 15, Adam Edwards 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 5-13 48.
PULLMAN (6-3)
Gavyn Dealy 2 0-2 4, Cade Rogers 2 0-0 4, Daniel Kwon 11 8-10 30, Vaughn Holstad 6 2-4 15, Danial Liaina 0 0-0 0, Parker Lee 0 0-0 0, Brandon Brown 0 2-2 2, Owen Brannan 1 0-0 2, Ryan Ha 1 0-0 3, Evan Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 12-18 62.
Lakeside 12 9 16 11—48
Pullman 12 18 16 16—62
3-point goals — Holstad, Ha, Clay Hanson, Blake Hanson, Haff, Almud, Edwards.
Kendrick 64, Pendleton 53
LEWISTON — Ralli Roetcisoender sunk four 3-pointers en route to a monster 30-point day and the Tigers beat the Buckaroos in a consolation bracket game of the Avista Holiday Tournament.
“He’s become more aggresive on offense looking for his shot, which is what we need,” Kendrick coach Steve Kirkland said.
Hudson Kirkland added 12 points with three 3-pointers and Kolt Koepp scored nine with a perfect 3-for-3 clip from the free-throw line.
Carter Cary led Pendleton with 15 points and three 3-pointers.
Kendrick will play Lewiston to conclude their Avista Holiday Tournament stay at 8:30 a.m. today.
KENDRICK (4-3)
Maddox Kirkland 3 0-0 6, Cade Silflow 2 0-0 5, Ralli Roetcisoender 8 10-12 30, Kolt Koepp 3 3-3 9, Wyatt Cook 1 0-0 2, Nathan Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Hudson Kirkland 4 1-2 12, Totals 8 13 14-17 64.
PENDLETON (4-7)
Peyton Hoffert 1 0-0 2, Garret Reinhert 3 1-4 8, Carter Cary 6 0-0 15, Mason Strong 1 1-2 3, Jaydon Hoffert 1 0-0 2, Griffen Coiner 3 0-0 6, Dillon Elrod 3 2-2 9, Evan Lehnert 1 5-6 8. Totals 19 9-15 53.
Kendrick 14 12 16 22—64
Pendleton 11 12 14 16—53
3-point goals — Roetcisoender 4, Hudson Kirkland 3, Cary 3, Silflow, Reinhert, Elrod, Lehnert.
Potlatch 54, Orofino 50
POTLATCH — After trailing by seven at halftime, the Loggers scored 17 in the third and 16 in the fourth quarter to beat the Maniacs.
Everett Lovell paced Potlatch (4-3) with 25 points and Loggers coach Ryan Ball said he made several clutch shots in the game’s closing minutes to seal the four-point win.
“Really pleased with how the kids stuck with it in the fourth quarter,” Ball said.
Lovell and Tyson Chambers each recorded 12 rebounds.
Orofino’s Hudson Schneider sank four 3-pointers to lead the Maniacs (2-5) with 14 points.
POTLATCH (4-3)
Tyson Chambers 1 0-0 2, Chase Lovell 3 4-4 11, Hayden Chittick 1 0-0 2, Everett Lovell 10 4-7 25, Jameson Morris 5 0-0 12, Brody Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Hunter Redmon 1 0-0 2, Totals 21 8-11 54.
OROFINO (2-5)
Jake Runia 3 0-0 8, Nick Bonner 1 1-2 4, Hudson Schneider 5 0-0 14, Landon Bernett 3 0-0 9, Landon Conley 2 2-3 6, Blake Barlow 2 0-0 5, Aiden Olive 1 0-0 2, Quinton Naranjo 1 0-0 2 . Totals 18 3-5 50.
Potlatch 13 8 17 16—54
Orofino 16 12 14 8—50
3-point goals — Schneider 4, Bernett 3, Chase Lovell, Everett Lovell, Naranjo, Bonnner, Ball.
Logos 70, Salmon 36
LAPWAI — Seamus Wilson made five 3-pointers on his way to 28 points seven assits, seven steals and five rebounds and the Knights beat Salmon (Idaho) at the Christmas Tournament at Lapwai High School. Lucius Comis posted 10 points and 12 rebounds to mantain his double-double average.
Logos will face Lawpwai in the final day of the Christmas Tournament. After two days in Lapwai, Logos hosts today.
A complete scorebook for Salmon was not available at press time.
LOGOS (6-3)
Ryan Daniels 1 0-0 2, Seamus Wilson 10 3-5 28, Bo Whitling 1 1-2 4, Baxter Covington 4 0-0 10, Lucius Comis 4 2-3 10, Jes Brower 2 0-0 4, Gideon Haney dnp, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 2 0-0 6, Nate Monjure 2 0-0 4, Gunnar Holloway 0 0-0 0, Titus Jankovic 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 6-10 70.
SALMON (2-5)
Totals 11 9-15 36.
Logos 16 18 19 17 — 70
Salmon 10 11 12 3— 36
3-point goals — Wilson 5, Covington 2, Sentz 2, Whitling.
Lapwai 84, St. John Bosco 38
LAPWAI — The host Wildcats soared out to an 18-point lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back in a Lapwai/Logos Christmas Tournament victory over the Patriots of Cottonwood.
Top contributors for Lapwai (4-3) included Vincent Kipp (20 points), Douglas Pappan (16) and Marcisio Noriega (15).
Cody Weckman had 16 points for St. John Bosco (1-7).
The showcase-style tournament continues today at Logos High School.
“We’re starting to shoot the ball a lot better and I think that just comes from good passing,” Lapwai coach Zach Eastman said.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-7)
Pierce Frei 1 0-0 2, Simon Hagen 0 1-2 1, Wyatt Crea 1 1-2 3, Cody Weckman 6 3-5 16, Henry Baldwin 2 0-0 4, Zack Murdoch 0 0-0 0, Nathan Wassmuth 2 0-0 4, Connor Nuxoll 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 5-9 38.
LAPWAI (4-3)
Julian Barros 2 0-0 5, Marcisio Noriega 6 2-2 15, DaRon Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Triston Konen 1 1-2 3, Jereese McCormack 1 0-0 2, Douglas Pappan 6 0-0 16, Vincent Kipp 6 7-8 20, Anton Arthur 1 0-0 2, Jared Marek 1 0-0 3, LaRicci George-Smith 2 0-0 4, Marcus Guzman 4 3-4 12. Totals 31 13-16 84.
St. John Bosco 8 16 7 7—38
Lapwai 26 21 26 11—84
3-point goals — Weckman, Pappan 4, Barros, Noriega, Guzman, Kipp, Marek.
Garfield-Palouse 60, Oakesdale 48
PALOUSE — The Vikings beat the Nighthawks behind Lane Collier’s 16 points.
Macent Rardon added 13 and Liam Cook and Landon Orr scored 10 each to round out four Vikings in double figures.
Gar-Pal (6-2, 6-0)
Bryce Pfaff 2 2-2 6, Lane Collier 7 1-2 16, Macent Rardon 6 1-1 13, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Liam Cook 5 0-2 10, Brendan Snekvik 2 0-0 4, Kiernan Snekvik 0 1-4 1, Riley Pfaff 0 0-0 0, Landon Orr 5 0-0 10, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wells 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 5-11 60.
Oakesdale (5-3, 3-2)
R. Reed 5 4-9 18, E. Anderson 8 3-6 19, J. Melhous 0 0-0 0, C. Wagner 3 0-0 6, A. Roper 1 0-0 3, K. DeMeerleer 1 0-0 2, D. Lobdell 0 0-0 0, C. Henning 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-15 48.
Gar-Pal 20 13 14 13 — 60
Oaksdale 13 8 15 12 — 48
3-point goals — Reed 4, Collier 2, Roper.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLINGBears, Bengals get wins in Rollie Lane tourney
NAMPA, Idaho — Moscow’s Eian Schwecke (126 pounds), James Greene (175) and Paul Dixon (285) each took home wins for the Bear boys on Day 1 of the Rollie Lane Invitational tournament at Nampa High School.
“Overall, pretty pleased,” Moscow coach Zac Carscallen said. “It’s a tough tournament.”
Lewiston’s Gunnar Whitlock (144), Tate Cuthbert (175) and Parker Bagley (285) also recorded wins at the event, which features around 90 teams.
Day 2 competition begins at 9 a.m. today.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLewis-Clark State 78, Multnomah 70
PORTLAND, Ore. — No. 13 LC State fought off a barrage of 3-pointers to escape Multnomah with a Cascade Conference victory to start 2025.
Reya Lee shot 9-for-11 from beyond the arc and led all scorers with 31 points for the host Lions (5-8, 3-4), but the visitors proved to have the more balanced offense. Mataya Green had one of the best games of her career for the Warriors (11-2, 5-2) with her first double-double: 14 points and a personal-record 11 rebounds. LCSC had five total players score in double-digits, led by Ellie Sander with 16 points. Darian Herring and Tatum Brager added 13 apiece, and Sitara Byrd had 11 points along with a team-high five assists.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (11-2)
Herring 4-8 5-8 13, Sander 5-7 6-6 16, Byrd 4-10 3-6 11, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Brager 5-7 0-0 13, Barger 1-2 0-0 2, Beardin 0-1 0-0 0, Wallace 1-5 0-0 3, Green 5-8 4-7 14. Totals 27-51 20-20 78.
MULTNOMAH (5-8, 3-4)
Lee 10-13 2-2 31, Browning 3-8 1-1 8, Clark 1-4 1-2 4, Torkornoo 1-5 0-0 3, Reiland 1-1 0-0 2, Huerta 6-14 6-6 22, Jeffreys 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 10-11 70.
Lewis-Clark State 21 16 20 21—78
Multnomah 14 18 11 27—70
3-point goals — LCSC 4-11 (Brager 3-4, Wallace 1-3, Byrd 0-2, Sander 0-1, Green 0-1), Multnomah 16-31 (Lee 9-11, Huerta 4-10, Clark 1-3, Torkornoo 1-3, Browning 1-2, Jeffreys 0-2). Rebounds — LCSC 24 (Green 11), Multnomah 24 (Torkornoo 10). Assists — LCSC 16 (Byrd 5), Multnomah 20 (Huerta 7). Total fouls — LCSC 16, Multnomah 19.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLewis-Clark State 90, Multnomah 72
PORTLAND, Ore. — MaCarhy Morris rang in the New Year with a career-high 24 points to lead the No. 15 Warriors past Multnomah in Cascade Conference play.
The sophomore led the contest in scoring, rebounding (eight) and assists (four). The Warriors (11-2, 6-1) shot 55.8% from the floor, 75% from 3-point range and 84% from the foul line in the game.
“Another good road win for the guys,” LCSC coach Austin Johnson said. “MaCarhy did a really good job getting into the paint and making good decisions which really helped us when things were pretty rough down the stretch.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (11-2, 6-1)
Morris 9-14 8-10 24, Lustig 5-6 4-4 14, King 5-9 4-4 16, Hunt 3-4 0-0 6, Hamilton 2-8 5-6 9, Boykins 2-3 3-4 7, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Nordland 0-1 0-0 0, Skaife 1-3 1-2 4, Carpenter 3-4 1-1 8, Salguero 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-52 26-31 90..
MULTNOMAH (9-3, 5-2)
Torkornoo 7-12 3-3 18, McCord 4-7 3-4 12, Edison 4-14 1-1 11, Windfield 2-11 1-2 6, Madsen 1-4 3-4 5, Nelson 5-9 1-2 12, Ford 1-3 3-4 6, Stewart 1-3 0-4 2, Mason-Robertson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 15-24 72.
Halftime — LCSC 39, Multnomah 20. 3-point goals — LCSC 6-8 (King 2-3, Morris 2-2, Carpenter 1-1, Skaife 1-1, Nordland 0-1), Multnomah 7-23 (Edison 2-6, Torkornoo 1-4, McCord 1-4, Windfield 1-4, Nelson 1-2, Ford 1-1, Madsen 0-2).. Rebounds — LCSC 40 (Morris 8), Multnomah 30 (Tokornoo, McCord 6). Assists — LCSC 10 (Morris 4), Multnomah 9 (Nelson 3). Total fouls — LCSC 19, Multnomah 23.