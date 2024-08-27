AREA ROUNDUP

Grangeville recovered from a third-quarter slump to top Lewiston 42-36 in a back-and-forth Avista Holiday Tournament girls basketball semifinal at Lewis-Clark State’s P1FCU Activity Center on Friday.

The Bengals (5-6) had the ball trailing 39-36 within the last 30 seconds of play and were angling for a 3-pointer to force a potential overtime, but ultimately threw the ball out of bounds, and the Bulldogs (7-3) were able to add three more points to their advantage in the closing moments of the game.

Madalyn Green led Grangeville with 17 points and seven rebounds. Avery Balmer, Skye VanTrease and Emery McKarcher each had six points for Lewiston.

This was the second consecutive win over a larger-division foe for the Bulldogs (7-3), who set up a rematch of last year’s Avista tournament final with Clarkston. That game is set for today at 4 p.m. back at the Activity Center.

“They’re going to be tough,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said of the Bantams. “We’re going to have to play a really, really good game to beat them.”

LEWISTON (5-6)

Emma Walker 1 0-0 2, Avery Balmer 3 0-2 6, Breanna Albright 0 0-0 0, Callie Fisher 0 0-0 0, Skye VanTrease 1 3-3 6, Mady Bruce 1 2-2 4, Addy McKarcher 1 1-2 3, Kylese Samuels 0 0-0 0, Avery Lathen 0 2-4 2, Taylor Holman 1 0-0 3, Paytland Schnell 1 0-0 3, Emery McKarcher 2 0-0 6. Totals 12 8-13 36.

GRANGEVILLE (7-3)

Caryss Barger 2 1-2 6, Siena Wagner 2 0-0 4, Autumn Long 2 3-4 7, Kinsley Adams 0 0-0 0, Dusty Bashaw 0 0-0 0, M. Klement 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 7 3-6 17, Halle Told 0 0-0 0, Addy Vanderwall 1 3-8 6, Ila Wilkinson 1 0-2 2. Totals 15 10-22 42.

Lewiston 12 4 10 10—36

Grangeville 13 10 2 17—42

3-point goals — E. McKarcher 2, VanTrease, Barger, LeFebvre.

Moscow 50, Pendleton 38

Post players Jessa Skinner and Jacque Willliams led the Moscow girls basketball team with 14 points apiece and the Bears beat the Pendleton Buckaroos 50-38 in the losers bracket of the Avista Holiday Tournament on Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center.

The Bears (4-7) scored 20 points in the first eight minutes and then added exactly 10 points in each of the three remaining quarters.

“Proud of the girls’ effort,” Moscow coach Josh Colvin said. “Really great first quarter, scoring 20 off the press.”

Moscow point guard Kolbi Kiblen distributed six assists.

The Bears will play the Lewiston Bengals at 1 p.m. today for third place in the Avista Holiday Tournament.

MOSCOW (4-7)

Addison Lassen 3 0-0 7, Mattea Nuhn 0 0-0 0, Kolbi Kiblen 1 1-2 4, Brooklyn Becker 2 0-0 5, Jessa Skinner 6 2-4 14, Stella Rae 1 2-2 4, Jacque Williams 6 2-2 14, Winnie Colvin 1 0-0 2, Madi Hennrich 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 7-12 50.

PENDLETON (2-9)

Khimora Scott 5 4-4 17, Chais Surber 0 1-2 1, Presley Greenwalt 1 4-6 6, Rylee Jackson 1 1-2 3, Nessa Neveau 1 0-0 2, Ellery Flerchinger 1 0-0 2, Josie Jenness 2 2-2 7. Totals 38

Moscow 20 10 10 10—50

Pendleton 10 7 12 9—38

3-point goals — Scott 3, Lassen, Kiblen, Becker.

Pullman 47, Lakeside 42

PULLMAN — The Greyhounds beat the Eagles thanks to an 18-point fourth quarter.

Grace Kuhle paced the Hounds (5-4) with 22 points, while River Sykes added another 12 to the winning effort.

LAKESIDE (6-4)

Blakleigh White 2 2-2 7, Brooklyn Stuerek 1 0-0 2, Jillian Owen 0 1-2 1, Bella Tobeck 5 0-0 12, Selena Weinberger 2 4-6 8, Macy Lummings 4 0-0 9, Kira Maice 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 8-12 42.

PULLMAN (5-4)

Bri Rasmussen 2 0-4 4, Grace Kuhle 6 8-13 22, Olivia Whitworth 0 0-0 0, Taylor Darling 4 3-5 12, River Sykes 2 4-9 8, Taylor Cromie 0 0-0 0, Eloise Clark 0 1-4 1. Totals 14 16-35 47.

Lakeside 12 8 13 9—42

Pullman 9 11 9 18—47

3-point goals — Kuhle 2, Tobeck 2, Darling, Lummings, White.

Garfield-Palouse 48, Oakesdale 30

PALOUSE — In a meeting of Southeast 1B League unbeatens, Garfield-Palouse stamped its authority by soundly defeating visiting Oakesdale.

The Vikings (7-1, 6-0) enjoyed 18 points from Elena Flansburg, 12 from Morgan Lentz, and what coach Garrett Parrish called a “really good all-around game” from Ellie Collier, who totaled seven points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Gar-Pal took charge of the game by holding the Hornets (6-3, 5-1) to only five points in the second quarter.

OAKESDALE (6-3, 5-1)

Megan Crider 3 1-2 9, Lucy Hockett 2 0-0 5, Bradyn Henley 1 5-8 7, Evelyn Goyke 0 0-0 0, Lyla Kjack 1 1-4 4, Autumn Roper 2 0-0 5. Totals 9 7-14 30.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (7-1, 6-0)

Reisse Johnson 0 0-0 0, Elena Flansburg 7 1-1 18, Kyra Brantner 1 0-0 2, Ellie Collier 3 0-0 7, Morgan Lentz 4 2-2 12, HettyLee Laughary 0 0-0 0, Taia Gehring 2 0-0 4, Molly Huffman 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 4-5 48.

Oakesdale 12 5 6 7—30

Gar-Pal 17 11 9 11—48

3-point goals — Crider 2, Hockett, Kjack, Roper, Flansburg 3, Lentz, Collier.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLLewiston 59, McCall-Donnelly 30

Royce Fisher exploded for a game-high 20 points to help the Bengals bounce back from their first loss of the season and beat the Vandals in an Avista Holiday Tournament consolation bracket game at the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College.

Fisher’s final 3-point attempt rattled off the rim as time expeired in the Bengals’ opening round 58-55 loss to Bonners Ferry on Thursday. He bounced back himself with four 3-pointers to beat the Vandals (3-5).

Drew Torpey added 9 points and Blaze Hepburn posted 8 with two 3-pointers.

Lewiston will face Kendrick in the consolation final at 8:30 a.m. today.

McCALL-DONNELLY (3-5)

Sam Jacobsen 0 0-0 0, Sam Penny 6 1-2 13, Sam Scott 1 0-0 3, Micheal Foster 2 0-0 4, Kage Stokes 1 0-0 2, Mike Pellerin 1 0-0 2, Maddox Arnold 1 0-0 2, Mike Wyman 2 0-0 4, Ethan Roberts 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 1-2 30.

LEWISTON (9-1)

Drew Torpey 3 2-2 9, Royce Fisher 7 2-2 20, Drew Alldredge 1 3-3 5, Jordan Walker 2 0-0 5, Guy Krasselt 0 0-0 0, Brady Rudolph 3 0-0 7, Blaze Hepburn 3 0-0 8, Parker Bogar 2 0-2 5, Mason Way 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-9 59.

McCall-Donnelly 11 4 10 5—30

Lewiston 11 17 20 11—59

3-point goals — Fisher 4, Hepburn 2, Torpey, Walker, Rudolph, Bogar, Sam Scott.

Colfax 65, Clarkston 40

Colfax thoroughly stamped its authority coming out of intermission with a 20-8 third quarter in an Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal win against Clarkston.

Ledger Kelly and Adrik Jenkin put up 12 points apiece and Jayce Kelly added 11 to lead the balanced Bulldogs (10-1). Braxton Forsmann of Clarkston (4-5) led all scorers with 13 points.

Although Colfax won this semifinal, the Bulldogs are unable to play in today’s final due to Washington state scheduling constraints. In their place, the Bantams advance to face Bonners Ferry for the title today at 4 p.m.

COLFAX (10-1)

Gunner Brown 2 1-2 5, Ledger Kelly 5 1-2 12, Jayce Kelly 4 3-3 11, Dillon Thompson 4 0-0 8, Adrik Jenkin 4 2-4 12, JP McAnally 2 1-1 5, Caleb Lustig 4 1-4 9, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 9-16 65.

CLARKSTON (4-5)

Isaiah Woods 2 0-0 5, Lee Brown 0 0-2 0, Braxton Forsmann 5 0-0 13, Niko Ah Hi 0 0-0 0, Otis Phillips 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 4 2-5 10, Chase Brown 0 0-0 0, Kendry Gimlin 3 1-2 7, Jason Rinard 2 0-0 5. Totals 16 3-9 40.

Colfax 13 16 20 16—65

Clarkston 9 11 8 12—40

3-point goals — Jenkin 2, L. Kelly, C. McAnally, Forsmann 3, Woods, Rinard.

Pullman 62, Lakeside 48

PULLMAN — Daniel Kwon scored 30 points, Vaughn Holstad added 15 and the Greyhounds beat the Eagles.

After a 12-12 knot in the first quarter, the Hounds (6-3) scored at least 16 points in each of the next three.

LAKESIDE (5-5)

Clay Hanson 2 1-4 6, Blake Hanson 5 2-5 13, Brady Haff 2 1-2 6, Almund 1 0-0 3, Tanner Cummings 7 1-2 15, Adam Edwards 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 5-13 48.

PULLMAN (6-3)

Gavyn Dealy 2 0-2 4, Cade Rogers 2 0-0 4, Daniel Kwon 11 8-10 30, Vaughn Holstad 6 2-4 15, Danial Liaina 0 0-0 0, Parker Lee 0 0-0 0, Brandon Brown 0 2-2 2, Owen Brannan 1 0-0 2, Ryan Ha 1 0-0 3, Evan Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 12-18 62.

Lakeside 12 9 16 11—48

Pullman 12 18 16 16—62

3-point goals — Holstad, Ha, Clay Hanson, Blake Hanson, Haff, Almud, Edwards.

Kendrick 64, Pendleton 53

LEWISTON — Ralli Roetcisoender sunk four 3-pointers en route to a monster 30-point day and the Tigers beat the Buckaroos in a consolation bracket game of the Avista Holiday Tournament.