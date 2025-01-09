AREA ROUNDUP: Grangeville girls hand Lapwai its first basketball loss

AREA ROUNDUP
GRANGEVILLE — Double double-doubles boosted the Grangeville Bulldogs over the Lapwai Wildcats 51-45 in a girls basketball showdown Wednesday.
It was the first loss of the season for Lapwai (8-1).
Autumn Long recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Madalyn Green’s double-double came via a game-high 19 points and 11 rebounds for Grangeville (8-4).
Madden Bisbee (12 points) and Amasone George (11) led Lapwai.
“The win means that we keep on getting better. We’re just preparing for the second half of our season,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “Lapwai is always good, they’re always going to give you a good game.”
LAPWAI (8-1)
Charize Kipp 0 0-0 0, Ella Payne 2 0-0 4, Amasone George 4 3-9 11, Skylin Picard 5 0-0 13, Andrea Domebo 1 1-2 3, Lois Oatman 1 0-0 2, Junee Picard 0 0-0 0, Jennilla WhiteTemple 0 0-0 0, Madden Bisbee 5 1-3 12. Totals 18 5-16 45.
GRANGEVILLE (8-4)
Caryss Barger 2 0-0 5, Siena Wagner 2 1-2 6, Autumn Long 3 4-6 11, Kinsley Adams 1 0-0 2, Dusty Bashaw 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 9 0-2 19, Addisyn Vanderwall 2 3-6 8, Ila Wilkinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-16 51.
Lapwai 14 9 11 11—45
Grangeville 14 16 7 14—51
3-point goals — S. Picard 3, Bisbee, Barger, Wagner, Long, Green, Vanderwall.
JV — Grangeville won.
Pomeroy 69, Waitsburg 13
POMEROY — The Pirates beat the Cardinals in a Washington 1B Southeast League meeting. Kendyll Potoshnik and Taylor Gilbert paced Pomeroy with 14 points apiece.
Reagan McKeirnan added 12 points.
The Pirates, who led 28-9 at halftime, put together a 27-0 third quarter to seperate themselves.
POMEROY (6-4, 3-2)
Hollie Van Vogt 3 0-0 7, Kendyll Potoshnik 6 1-3 14, Sadie Klaveano 3 1-4 7, Taylor Gilbert 3 1-3 14, Kiersten Bartels 2 0-0 6, Molly Warren 2 0-0 4, Caroline McKeirnan 1 1-2 3, Isabella Field 1 0-0 2, Carmen Fruh 3 0-0 6, Reagan McKeirnan 6 0-2 12. Totals 30 4-13 69.
WAITSBURG (0-5, 0-3)
Kayla Kaykendall 1 0-0 2, Morgan Lindsey 0 0-0 0, Hannah Peralez 2 1-4 5, Cheri Mathews 0 0-2 0, Alyssa Hollingsworth 1 2-4 5, Jessika Lambert 0 1-2 1, Addison Crenshaw 0 0-0 0, Joslin Nodine 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 4-12 13.
Waitsburg 3 6 0 4 — 13
Pomeory 8 20 27 14 — 69
3-point goals — Van Vogt, Potoshnik, Gilbert, Hollingsworth.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Pullman Christian 48, Christian Heritage 29
PULLMAN — In a battle between two teams searching for their first Mountain Christian League win, the Pullman Christian Eagles beat the Christian Heritage School Patriots.
Brayden Olson paced the Eagles with 10 points and Chilton Gleason added eight points with two 3-pointers.
Pullman Christian coach Jamie Gleason said that his team executed a strong press defense.
“We shot a little better than we had in the past,” Jamie Gleason said.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (2-7, 1-5)
Brayden Olson 3 4-8 10, Judah Fitzgerald 2 0-0 5, Chilton Gleason 3 0-2 8, Johnny Brown 1 0-0 3, Nata Fotofili 5 0-0 10, Luke Johnson 2 2-6 6, Aidan Rajasekaran 1 0-0 2, Clayton Coldiron 1 0-0 2, Siua Fotofili 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 6-16 48.
CHS (9-7, 0-7)
William Victor 1 1-2 3, Nate Kendell 2 3-7 8, Presten Robins, 4 0-0 8, Eli Coovin 3 0-0 6, Zach Coovin 2 0-0 4. Totals. 13 4-9 20.
CHS 5 9 12 8—29
Pullman Christian 10 18 7 11—48
3-point goals — Fitzgerald, Gleason 2, Brown, Kendell.
Pomeroy 55, Waitsburg 13
POMEORY — The Pirates beat the Cardinals in a Washington Southeast 1B League clash. Braxton McKeirnan led a balanced scoring attack with nine points as the Pirates got each of their players into the game.
“We didn’t shoot it well but had good shot attempts,” Pomeory coach Chris Wolf said. “I feel like these are shots we will make more often than not and liked what we did offensively for the most part. When we make the extra pass, we get good looks and shoot a better percentage.”
WAITSBURG (0-3, 0-3)
Gleason 1 0-0 3, Bendavides 1 0-2 3, Coulston 0 0-0 0, Seal 1 1-1 4, Paul 0 0-0 0, Kenney 0 0-0 0, Karl 0 1-2 1, Mahre 1 0-0 2, Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Henry 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 2-5 13.
POMEROY (5-5, 4-1)
Jacob Reisinger 2 2-2 7, Ott 0 0-0 0, Braxton McKeirnan 3 3-6 9, Jett Slusser 3 0-2 6, Kyzer Herres 3 0-0 6, Cesar Morfin 3 0-0 8, Rory McKeirnan 3 0-0 8, Boone Schmidt 3 0-0 7, Slaybaugh 0 0-0 0, Mullins 0 0-0 0, Robert Van Vogt 1 0-0 2, Conrad Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 5-10 55.
Waitsburg 5 0 3 5—13
Pomeroy 16 12 14 13—55
3-point goals- Waitsburg 3, Gleason, Bendavides, Seal. Pomeroy 6, Reisinger, Morfin 2, R. McKeirnan 2, Schmidt.
Council 41, Salmon River 35
COUNCIL — The Savages lost to the Lumberjacks. Blake Shepherd scored 11 points to lead Salmon River. Council used a 23-16 advantage in the second half to overcome a two-point halftime deficit.
COUNCIL (7-4)
Garrison 5 3-3 13, Bryson 1 0-0 2, Wade 3 1-2 7, Andrew 5 0-0 11, Owen 3 1-2 8, Aiden 0 0-0 0, Lander 0 0-0 0. Totals 17
SALMON RIVER (0-5)
Gage Crump 2 0-0 3, Hayes Pratt 0 0-0 0, Blake Shepherd 4 0-0 11, Riley Davis 4 1-2 10, Aaron Markley 1 0-0 2, Kingston Pyle 3 0-0 6, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0, Devon Herzig 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 1-2 35.
Salmon River 11 8 6 10—35
Council 10 8 9 14—41
3-point goals — Crump 2, Shepherd 3, Andrew, Owen.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clarkston boys, girls beat Rogers
The Bantams beat the Pirates 45-35 on the boys side and 42-9 on the girls side in a pair of duals. Justyn Watters (285 pounds) won by way of fall at 30 seconds. Clayton Ockwell won a decision. Ryan Marksmeier won by way of fall after five minutes and 46 seconds.
CLARKSTON (CLAKM) 45, ROGERS (RGSKM) 35
190: Cade Lawlor (RGSKM) over Ryker Mckeirnan (CLAKM) (Fall 0:36) 215: Markus Ellenwood (CLAKM) over (RGSKM) (For.) 285: Justyn Watters (CLAKM) over Nathanial McDermott (RGSKM) (Fall 0:30) 106: Micah Kanooth (CLAKM) over (RGSKM) (For.) 113: Casey Kimball (CLAKM) over James Corbin (RGSKM) (Fall 2:45) 120: Colby Valdez (CLAKM) over (RGSKM) (For.) 126: Ryan Marksmeier (CLAKM) over Masami Fukuhara (RGSKM) (Fall 5:46) 132: Clayton Ockwell (CLAKM) over Kane Ballman (RGSKM) (Dec 5-4) 138: Connor Nitz (CLAKM) over Eoin Gray (RGSKM) (Fall 1:22) 144: Logan Stenson (RGSKM) over Garren Simpson (CLAKM) (Fall 2:58) 150: Roman Gumm (RGSKM) over Gabe Weza (CLAKM) (Fall 3:58) 157: Alijah Rhoades (RGSKM) over Jaimin Elliot (CLAKM) (TF 17-1 2:12) 165: William Athos (RGSKM) over Jeremiah Webster (CLAKM) (Fall 1:44) 175: Adam Tonnemaker (RGSKM) over Kyron Jollymore (CLAKM) (Fall 0:42)
Clarkston (Girls) (CLAK) 42, Rogers (Spokane) (Girls) (RGSK) 9
110: Tilly Morgan (CLAK) over Makinley Therien (RGSK) (Fall 2:43) 110: Tilly Morgan (CLAK) over Magdalena Sebastian-Lorenzo (RGSK) (Fall 2:41) 115: Elise Justis (CLAK) over Ellodie Flanagan (RGSK) (Fall 2:40) 115: Aleck Brown (CLAK) over Alyia Hill-Hayward (RGSK) (Fall 4:48) 120: MaKenzie Weza (CLAK) over Savannah Taylor (RGSK) (Fall 2:59) 125: Ellodie Flanagan (RGSK) over Elaine Williams (CLAK) (Dec 8-5) 125: Meredith Staggs (RGSK) over Blayke Tinsley (CLAK) (Fall 2:55) 130: Olivia Wyatt (CLAK) over Meredith Staggs (RGSK) (Fall 3:56) 130: Joelyn Hart (CLAK) over (RGSK) (For.)
Kellogg 44, Moscow 23
The Bears recorded several wins, but lost a dual to the Wildcats.
“I would have loved a different result overall,” Moscow coach Zac Carscallen said. “We thought our kids actually wrestled really well.”
Carscallen highlighted Aidan Prakash’s “tough win over a tough kid,” and the Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week James Greene got a win.
Kellogg (KELL) 44, Moscow (MOSC) 23
150: Aidan Prakash (MOSC) over Brady Vergobbi (KELL) (Dec 2-1); 157: Noah Mobley (MOSC) over John Brownfield (KELL) (MD 11-2); 165: Jayce Haynes (KELL) over Joe Markuson (MOSC) (Fall 1:40); 175: James Greene (MOSC) over Levi Brown (KELL) (Fall 1:09); 190: A.J. Peak (KELL) over Erik Gulbrandsen (MOSC) (Dec 12-11); 215: Double Forfeit 285: Paul Dixon (MOSC) over Kyle VanVleet (KELL) (Fall 0:56); 98: Double Forfeit 106: Johnny Stovern (KELL) over (MOSC) (For.); 113: Colton Storey (KELL) over Nathan Fiorillo (MOSC) (Fall 1:12); 120: Aiden Figueroa (KELL) over Ryder Perry (MOSC) (Fall 0:34); 126: Eian Schwecke (MOSC) over Ricky Haralson (KELL) (MD 18-4); 132: Wyatt Storey (KELL) over Benson Godfrey (MOSC) (TF 15-0 3:50); 138: Chase Scribner (KELL) over Marcus Swift (MOSC) (Fall 1:54); 144: Tanner Williams (KELL) over Sam Drake-Weiss (MOSC) (Fall 0:58).
East Valley 72, Pullman 12
The Greyhounds lost a dual to the Knights. Israel Manfredda (144 pounds) and Samuel Sears (285) recorded wins for Pullman.
EAST VALLEY (EVSKM) 72, PULLMAN (PULLM) 12
106: Brenton Reiha (EVSKM) over (PULLM) (For.); 113: Russell Smyly (EVSKM) over Hafisatu Abess (PULLM) (Fall 2:32); 120: Austin Flanigan (EVSKM) over Adam Corrales (PULLM) (Fall 2:52); 126: Joseph Seamone (EVSKM) over Dominic Luna (PULLM) (Fall 1:41); 132: Abraham Ellis (EVSKM) over Arian Cury (PULLM) (Fall 3:03); 138: Elija Hunter (EVSKM) over Max Mayer (PULLM) (Fall 3:04); 144: Israel Manfredda (PULLM) over Conner Nicholson (EVSKM) (Fall 4:32); 150: Mekhi Cameau (EVSKM) over (PULLM) (For.); 157: Hunter Nicholson (EVSKM) over Cullen Billings (PULLM) (Fall 1:30); 165: Logan Figueroa-Castor (EVSKM) over Ropati Atuaia (PULLM) (Fall 2:31); 175: Dyllin Barrett (EVSKM) over (PULLM) (For.); 190: Bradley Rowland (EVSKM) over (PULLM) (For.); 215: Tyler Grant (EVSKM) over Theodore Engle (PULLM) (Fall 3:04); 285: Samuel Sears (PULLM) over Ryan Arredondo (EVSKM) (Fall 0:57).
Coeur d Alene 81, Potlatch 3
COEUR D ALENE — The Loggers lost a dual to the Vikings. Benjamin Johnson won his match by way of decicion for Potlatch.
COEUR D;ALENE (CDA) 81, POTLATCH (POTL) 3
98: Dylan Coulson (CDA) over (POTL) (For.) 106: Chance Tucker (CDA) over Kason Heitstuman (POTL) (Fall 2:56) 113: Niko Lucky (CDA) over Brock McGreal (POTL) (Fall 4:10) 120: Emmett McLachlan (CDA) over Karson Hatch (POTL) (Fall 1:37) 126: Trevor Edwards (CDA) over (POTL) (For.) 132: Seth Fredrickson (CDA) over (POTL) (For.) 138: Josiah Boyman (CDA) over (POTL) (For.) 144: Benjamin Johnson (POTL) over Finn Case (CDA) (Dec 12-11) 150: Brody Reaves (CDA) over Ryker Bryngelson (POTL) (Fall 0:48) 157: Reed Robbins (CDA) over Hayley McNeal (POTL) (Fall 4:29) 165: Cruz Paulin (CDA) over Carson Yearout (POTL) (Dec 8-7) 175: Isaac Adams (CDA) over Braxton Ledford (POTL) (Fall 0:41) 190: Riley Berger (CDA) over Jonah Berger (POTL) (Fall 1:22) 215: Owen Frydenlund (CDA) over (POTL) (For.) 285: Carson Weber (CDA) over (POTL) (For.).