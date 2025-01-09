AREA ROUNDUP: Grangeville girls hand Lapwai its first basketball loss

POMEORY — The Pirates beat the Cardinals in a Washington Southeast 1B League clash. Braxton McKeirnan led a balanced scoring attack with nine points as the Pirates got each of their players into the game.

“We didn’t shoot it well but had good shot attempts,” Pomeory coach Chris Wolf said. “I feel like these are shots we will make more often than not and liked what we did offensively for the most part. When we make the extra pass, we get good looks and shoot a better percentage.”

WAITSBURG (0-3, 0-3)

Gleason 1 0-0 3, Bendavides 1 0-2 3, Coulston 0 0-0 0, Seal 1 1-1 4, Paul 0 0-0 0, Kenney 0 0-0 0, Karl 0 1-2 1, Mahre 1 0-0 2, Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Henry 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 2-5 13.

POMEROY (5-5, 4-1)

Jacob Reisinger 2 2-2 7, Ott 0 0-0 0, Braxton McKeirnan 3 3-6 9, Jett Slusser 3 0-2 6, Kyzer Herres 3 0-0 6, Cesar Morfin 3 0-0 8, Rory McKeirnan 3 0-0 8, Boone Schmidt 3 0-0 7, Slaybaugh 0 0-0 0, Mullins 0 0-0 0, Robert Van Vogt 1 0-0 2, Conrad Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 5-10 55.

Waitsburg 5 0 3 5—13

Pomeroy 16 12 14 13—55

3-point goals- Waitsburg 3, Gleason, Bendavides, Seal. Pomeroy 6, Reisinger, Morfin 2, R. McKeirnan 2, Schmidt.

Council 41, Salmon River 35

COUNCIL — The Savages lost to the Lumberjacks. Blake Shepherd scored 11 points to lead Salmon River. Council used a 23-16 advantage in the second half to overcome a two-point halftime deficit.

COUNCIL (7-4)

Garrison 5 3-3 13, Bryson 1 0-0 2, Wade 3 1-2 7, Andrew 5 0-0 11, Owen 3 1-2 8, Aiden 0 0-0 0, Lander 0 0-0 0. Totals 17

SALMON RIVER (0-5)

Gage Crump 2 0-0 3, Hayes Pratt 0 0-0 0, Blake Shepherd 4 0-0 11, Riley Davis 4 1-2 10, Aaron Markley 1 0-0 2, Kingston Pyle 3 0-0 6, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0, Devon Herzig 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 1-2 35.

Salmon River 11 8 6 10—35

Council 10 8 9 14—41

3-point goals — Crump 2, Shepherd 3, Andrew, Owen.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Clarkston boys, girls beat Rogers

The Bantams beat the Pirates 45-35 on the boys side and 42-9 on the girls side in a pair of duals. Justyn Watters (285 pounds) won by way of fall at 30 seconds. Clayton Ockwell won a decision. Ryan Marksmeier won by way of fall after five minutes and 46 seconds.

CLARKSTON (CLAKM) 45, ROGERS (RGSKM) 35

190: Cade Lawlor (RGSKM) over Ryker Mckeirnan (CLAKM) (Fall 0:36) 215: Markus Ellenwood (CLAKM) over (RGSKM) (For.) 285: Justyn Watters (CLAKM) over Nathanial McDermott (RGSKM) (Fall 0:30) 106: Micah Kanooth (CLAKM) over (RGSKM) (For.) 113: Casey Kimball (CLAKM) over James Corbin (RGSKM) (Fall 2:45) 120: Colby Valdez (CLAKM) over (RGSKM) (For.) 126: Ryan Marksmeier (CLAKM) over Masami Fukuhara (RGSKM) (Fall 5:46) 132: Clayton Ockwell (CLAKM) over Kane Ballman (RGSKM) (Dec 5-4) 138: Connor Nitz (CLAKM) over Eoin Gray (RGSKM) (Fall 1:22) 144: Logan Stenson (RGSKM) over Garren Simpson (CLAKM) (Fall 2:58) 150: Roman Gumm (RGSKM) over Gabe Weza (CLAKM) (Fall 3:58) 157: Alijah Rhoades (RGSKM) over Jaimin Elliot (CLAKM) (TF 17-1 2:12) 165: William Athos (RGSKM) over Jeremiah Webster (CLAKM) (Fall 1:44) 175: Adam Tonnemaker (RGSKM) over Kyron Jollymore (CLAKM) (Fall 0:42)

Clarkston (Girls) (CLAK) 42, Rogers (Spokane) (Girls) (RGSK) 9

110: Tilly Morgan (CLAK) over Makinley Therien (RGSK) (Fall 2:43) 110: Tilly Morgan (CLAK) over Magdalena Sebastian-Lorenzo (RGSK) (Fall 2:41) 115: Elise Justis (CLAK) over Ellodie Flanagan (RGSK) (Fall 2:40) 115: Aleck Brown (CLAK) over Alyia Hill-Hayward (RGSK) (Fall 4:48) 120: MaKenzie Weza (CLAK) over Savannah Taylor (RGSK) (Fall 2:59) 125: Ellodie Flanagan (RGSK) over Elaine Williams (CLAK) (Dec 8-5) 125: Meredith Staggs (RGSK) over Blayke Tinsley (CLAK) (Fall 2:55) 130: Olivia Wyatt (CLAK) over Meredith Staggs (RGSK) (Fall 3:56) 130: Joelyn Hart (CLAK) over (RGSK) (For.)

Kellogg 44, Moscow 23

The Bears recorded several wins, but lost a dual to the Wildcats.

“I would have loved a different result overall,” Moscow coach Zac Carscallen said. “We thought our kids actually wrestled really well.”

Carscallen highlighted Aidan Prakash’s “tough win over a tough kid,” and the Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week James Greene got a win.

Kellogg (KELL) 44, Moscow (MOSC) 23

150: Aidan Prakash (MOSC) over Brady Vergobbi (KELL) (Dec 2-1); 157: Noah Mobley (MOSC) over John Brownfield (KELL) (MD 11-2); 165: Jayce Haynes (KELL) over Joe Markuson (MOSC) (Fall 1:40); 175: James Greene (MOSC) over Levi Brown (KELL) (Fall 1:09); 190: A.J. Peak (KELL) over Erik Gulbrandsen (MOSC) (Dec 12-11); 215: Double Forfeit 285: Paul Dixon (MOSC) over Kyle VanVleet (KELL) (Fall 0:56); 98: Double Forfeit 106: Johnny Stovern (KELL) over (MOSC) (For.); 113: Colton Storey (KELL) over Nathan Fiorillo (MOSC) (Fall 1:12); 120: Aiden Figueroa (KELL) over Ryder Perry (MOSC) (Fall 0:34); 126: Eian Schwecke (MOSC) over Ricky Haralson (KELL) (MD 18-4); 132: Wyatt Storey (KELL) over Benson Godfrey (MOSC) (TF 15-0 3:50); 138: Chase Scribner (KELL) over Marcus Swift (MOSC) (Fall 1:54); 144: Tanner Williams (KELL) over Sam Drake-Weiss (MOSC) (Fall 0:58).

East Valley 72, Pullman 12

The Greyhounds lost a dual to the Knights. Israel Manfredda (144 pounds) and Samuel Sears (285) recorded wins for Pullman.

EAST VALLEY (EVSKM) 72, PULLMAN (PULLM) 12

106: Brenton Reiha (EVSKM) over (PULLM) (For.); 113: Russell Smyly (EVSKM) over Hafisatu Abess (PULLM) (Fall 2:32); 120: Austin Flanigan (EVSKM) over Adam Corrales (PULLM) (Fall 2:52); 126: Joseph Seamone (EVSKM) over Dominic Luna (PULLM) (Fall 1:41); 132: Abraham Ellis (EVSKM) over Arian Cury (PULLM) (Fall 3:03); 138: Elija Hunter (EVSKM) over Max Mayer (PULLM) (Fall 3:04); 144: Israel Manfredda (PULLM) over Conner Nicholson (EVSKM) (Fall 4:32); 150: Mekhi Cameau (EVSKM) over (PULLM) (For.); 157: Hunter Nicholson (EVSKM) over Cullen Billings (PULLM) (Fall 1:30); 165: Logan Figueroa-Castor (EVSKM) over Ropati Atuaia (PULLM) (Fall 2:31); 175: Dyllin Barrett (EVSKM) over (PULLM) (For.); 190: Bradley Rowland (EVSKM) over (PULLM) (For.); 215: Tyler Grant (EVSKM) over Theodore Engle (PULLM) (Fall 3:04); 285: Samuel Sears (PULLM) over Ryan Arredondo (EVSKM) (Fall 0:57).

Coeur d Alene 81, Potlatch 3

COEUR D ALENE — The Loggers lost a dual to the Vikings. Benjamin Johnson won his match by way of decicion for Potlatch.

COEUR D;ALENE (CDA) 81, POTLATCH (POTL) 3

98: Dylan Coulson (CDA) over (POTL) (For.) 106: Chance Tucker (CDA) over Kason Heitstuman (POTL) (Fall 2:56) 113: Niko Lucky (CDA) over Brock McGreal (POTL) (Fall 4:10) 120: Emmett McLachlan (CDA) over Karson Hatch (POTL) (Fall 1:37) 126: Trevor Edwards (CDA) over (POTL) (For.) 132: Seth Fredrickson (CDA) over (POTL) (For.) 138: Josiah Boyman (CDA) over (POTL) (For.) 144: Benjamin Johnson (POTL) over Finn Case (CDA) (Dec 12-11) 150: Brody Reaves (CDA) over Ryker Bryngelson (POTL) (Fall 0:48) 157: Reed Robbins (CDA) over Hayley McNeal (POTL) (Fall 4:29) 165: Cruz Paulin (CDA) over Carson Yearout (POTL) (Dec 8-7) 175: Isaac Adams (CDA) over Braxton Ledford (POTL) (Fall 0:41) 190: Riley Berger (CDA) over Jonah Berger (POTL) (Fall 1:22) 215: Owen Frydenlund (CDA) over (POTL) (For.) 285: Carson Weber (CDA) over (POTL) (For.).