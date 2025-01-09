Gregg scores 23 and No. 18 Gonzaga downs San Diego

SPOKANE — Ben Gregg scored 23 points and Khalif Battle added 20 to lead No. 18 Gonzaga to its fourth straight win, 93-80 over San Diego on Wednesday night.

Graham Ike had a career-high 19 rebounds to go with 15 points for Gonzaga (13-4, 4-0 West Coast Conference). Ryan Nembhard added 11 points and as many assists, finishing with just two turnovers.

Kjay Bradley Jr. had 21 points to lead the Toreros (4-13, 1-3), who lost their third straight.

Gonzaga played without Michael Ajayi and Jun Seok Yeo, who were out with illness. Ajayi scored a season-high 15 points in his last game against Loyola Marymount.

Takeaways

Gonzaga: The Zags continue to roll through conference play. Even without Ajayi, coach Mark Few’s squad looked composed offensively and as fast-paced as ever, scoring 20 points in transition. Gonzaga outrebounded the Toreros 48-31.

San Diego: The Toreros are off to a rocky 1-3 start in conference after placing fifth in the WCC last season, the program’s highest placement since 2014-15. Freshman forward Kean Webb, making his first start, fouled out.

Key moment

Nembhard’s steal-and-score capped a six-point Gonzaga spurt that took just 44 seconds, putting them up double digits over the Toreros late in the first half.

Key stat