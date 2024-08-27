Greyhound softball opens season with dominant victory

PULLMAN — Bailee Randall had three hits to drive in eight runs, including a grand slam and a double in the Pullman softball team’s 31-4 Greater Spokane League season-opening victory over North Central of Spokane.

The Greyhounds’ Taylor Cromie hit a home run, a double and recorded five RBI. Cori Stewart drove in three runs on two hits.

Pullman scored 11 runs in two separate innings in a dominate offensive showing.

The game ended early due to the mercy rule.

North Central 000 40—4 2 2

Pullman (11)36 (11)x—31 11 1

Harwood, Dixon (2) and unknown; B. Randall, K. Rees (4) and T. Cromie. W — Randall; L — Harwood.

North Central hits — Mendez, unknown.

Pullman hits — Randall 3 (HR, 2B), Cromie 2 (HR, 2B), C. Stewart 2, I. Dahmen, H. Zuercher, E. Herndon, J. Stewart.

Orofino 14, Kellogg 4

OROFINO — Rilee Diffin led the Maniacs’ offense with three hits and five RBI, including a home run and a double in Orofino’s 2A Central Idaho win over Kellogg.

Kennedy Coleman also had three hits. She drove in two runs and hit a double.

“We came out of the gate hitting really well early,” Orofino coach Sean Diffin said. “Hopefully we can continue that.”

Kellogg 100 03—4 5 0

Orofino 612 5x—14 10 1

K. McDonald, C. McDaniel (2) and E. Kunze; R. Deyo and R. Diffin. W — Deyo; L — McDonald.

Kellogg hits — K. Dechand 2, A. Kunze, B. Schillerff.

Orofino hits — R. Diffin 3 (HR, 2B), K. Coleman 3 (2B), S. Tondevold 2 (2B), S. Olive, P. Deyo.

Clearwater Valley 9, Prairie 2

KOOSKIA — The Rams beat the Pirates in their 2A Whitepine League game.

It was a close contest for most of the game, but Clearwater Valley put up seven runs in the fifth inning.

Riley Parsons pitched a complete game for the Rams and gathered a hit as well.

Freshman catcher Kenly Forsmann led Prairie with one hit.

The game was called early because of inclement weather.

Prairie 101 00—2 3 0

Clearwater Valley 001 17—9 3 0

K. Lockett, H. Rowland (5) and K. Forsmann; R. Parsons and E. Schuster. W — Lockett; L — Parsons.

Prairie hits — K. Forsmann, Z. Behler, M. Nuxoll.

Clearwater Valley hits — R. Parsons, M. Meyers, J. Rice.

Colfax 18, Reardan 10

COLFAX — Kirsten Akesson totaled four hits, including a triple, and had three RBI in Colfax’s win over Reardan.

Every player except one on the Bulldogs had a hit in the game. Eight different Colfax players drove in a run.

Marchele McNeilly earned the win on five innings pitched.

Reardan 010 135 0—10 5 7

Colfax 370 215 x—18 18 6

S. Nortz and Hadley; K. Akesson, A. Swan (2), M. McNeilly (3) and G. Jones. W — McNeilly; L — Nortz.

Reardan hits — K. Clouse 2 (2B), S. Nortz, T. Zagorski, O. Wicks.

Colfax hits — K. Akesson 4 (3B), B. Gichrist 2 (2B), A. Swan 2, A. Imler 2, G. Jones 2, L. Inman 2, I. Huntley, C. Booth, McNeilly, H. Vandenbark.

East Valley 15, Clarkston 5

SPOKANE — The Bantams lost to 2A Greater Spokane League foe East Valley.

Joey Miller led Clarkston with three hits, including a home run. Miller added three RBI.

Sierra Whitmore and Shelby Swanson paced East Valley with three RBI each.

Swanson also pitched a full six innings and had 12 strikeouts.

Clarkston 200 030—5 4 8

East Valley 006 252—15 10 0

Veyah Craven and Joey Miller; Shelby Swanson and Ivy Sullivan. W — Swanson; L — Craven.

Clarkston hits — Joey Miller 3 (HR), Bailey Blaydes.

East Valley hits — Sierra Whitmore 3 (2B), Dakota Morris 2, Shelby Swanson (HR), JC Weger (2B), Ivy Sullivan, Emily Rocha, Riley Killarzoac.

Potlatch at Kendrick softball canceled

A game between Potlatch and Kendrick that was previously scheduled for Thursday was canceled for unknown reasons.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLBears grab a pair of wins in Boise

BOISE — Moscow played two games in the Bucks Bag Tournament in Boise. The Bears beat Emmett 8-1 and host Timberline of Boise 4-2.

Tyson Izzo racked up five total hits, including a triple and a double, and four RBI on the day. He hit a double and a triple against Emmett.

Against Timberline, Moscow pitcher Butch Kiblen threw six full innings and only allowed one run to score.

The Bears improved their record to 3-0 on the season.

Emmett 000 010 0—1 4 5

Moscow 103 301 x—8 7 1

Jackson Simonsen, Evan Randall (5) and Nick Browne; Sam Riney, Wyatt Hartin (5), Mason Helbling (7) and Tyson Izzo. W — Rigney; L — Simonsen.

Emmett hits — Kyzer Altmiller 2 (3B), Zach Rolland, Jackson Simonsen.

Moscow hits — Tyson Izzo 3 (3B, 2B), JP Breese 2, Andrew Hurley, Mason Helbling.

———

Moscow 003 100 0—4 6 4

Timberline 100 000 1—2 2 2

Butch Kiblen, Connor Isakson (7) and Tyson Izzo; Diego Baker, Zeke Miller (4) and Owne Lauerman. W — Kiblen; L — Baker.

Moscow hits — Izzo 2, Dan Fitt (2B), Andrew Hurley, Wyatt Hartig, Sam Rigney.

Timberline — Logan Thistle, Dallin Welch.

Orofino wins big in Asotin Tournament

ASOTIN — In a tournament hosted by Asotin, Orofino defeated Colton 44-0 and Clarkston JV beat Colton 14-4.

Clarkston JV had four separate players with multiple hits. All four led the team with two RBI. Treven Smith pitched the full five innings allowed just four runs with seven strikeouts.

The Maniacs were explosive offensively, scoring 44 runs on 22 hits in their win. Aiden Olive had five hits, three doubles and a triple. Jaeger Tondevold had four hits with a double along with pitching three innings and fanning seven batters. Quinton Naranjo and Blake Barlow each had three hits with two of Naranjo’s being doubles.

Dakota Cook led the Wildcats with three hits on the day.

Colton 020 02—4 4 1

Clarkston JV 043 61—14 14 1

Jake Moehrle, Silas Nollmeyer (4) and Tanner Baerlocher; Treven Smith and unknown. W — Smith; L — Moehrle.

Colton hits — Dakota Cook 2, Baerlocher, Xavier Druffel.

Clarkston JV hits — Treven Smith 2, Aydan Spring 2, Matthew Warner 2, unknown 2, Preston Nugen, Jamin Elliot (2B), Ryker McKeirnan (2B), Isiah Dale (2B), Colton Lockhart (2B), Jeremiah Webster.

———