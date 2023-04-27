AREA ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — On senior night Wednesday, the Pullman track team hosted a double dual 2A Greater Spokane League meet with Clarkston and Rogers.
On the boys side, the Greyhounds earned wins against both visitors, while the Bantams fell to the Pirates of Spokane 124-30. The Pullman girls split their matchups, defeating Clarkston 117-20 and narrowly falling to Rogers 75-74. Clarkston went down 131-10 to Rogers.
Pullman’s Timothy Chapman notched a first-place finish in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 22.65 seconds, while teammate Liam Fitzgerald swept the 400, 800 and 1,600. Fitzgerald and Chapman also ran legs of Pullman’s first-place 1,600 relay, joined by Evan Anderson and Anthony Wright. Clarkston’s Sage Lonebear placed first in the discus with a toss of 131 feet and seven inches.
For the Greyhound girls, Anna Fitzgerald earned first-place finishes in the 800 and 1,600 meters with times of 2:32.55 and 5:25.76, respectively, while Jennabee Harris topped the 300 hurdles, and the two of them (along with Oluwatomisin Oloniyo and Mika Toyoda) ran legs of Pullman’s victorious 1,600 relay.
BOYS
Team scores — Pullman 118, Clarkston 23.
Pullman 74, Rogers 71.
Rogers 124, Clarkston 20.
100 — 1. Aaron Kinsey, Rogers, 11.09; 2. Christian Howell, Clarkston, 11.21; 3. Timothy Chapman, Pullman, 11.22.
200 — 1. Timothy Chapman, Pullman, 22.65; 2. J’Shawn Moore, Rogers, 23.08; 3. Alex Munteanu, Rogers, 23.10.
400 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pullman, 51.17; 2. Kolton Reed, Rogers, 54.05; 3. Jordan Altringer, Rogers, 55.06.
800 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pullman, 2:03.97; 2. Caleb Ratliff, Pullman, 2:08.18; 3. Kolton Reed, Rogers, 2:09.81.
1,600 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pullman, 4:51.11; 2. Peter Jobson, Pullman, 4:53.07; 3. Judah Fitzgerald, Pullman, 4:55.07.
3,200 — 1. Raul Najera, Pullman, 11:07.96; 2. Peter Jobson, Pullman, 11:20.41; 3. Jared Fulcher, Rogers, 11:25.10.
110 hurdles — 1. Jay Len Sparks, Rogers, 15.53; T2. Joshua Reed, Rogers, 16.95; T2. Alexander Wheatley, Pullman, 16.95.
300 hurdles — 1. Jay Len Sparks, Rogers, 43.04; 2. Krystian Pikulik, Rogers, 44.13; 3. Alexander Wheatley, Pullman, 45.43.
400 relay — 1. Rogers (J’Shawn Moore, Alex Munteanu, Krystian Pikulik, Aaron Kinsey), 43.63; 2. Clarkston, 44.44; 3. Pullman, 45.40.
1,600 relay — 1. Pullman (Evan Anderson, Anthony Wright, Timothy Chapman, Liam Fitzgerald), 3:33.95; 2. Rogers, 3:38.83; 3. Pullman, 3:53.82.
Shot put — 1. Cotton Sears, Pullman, 41-9; 2. Ryan Flack, Rogers, 41-3; 3. Samuel Sears, Pullman, 39-1 1/2.
Discus — 1. Sage Lonebear, Clarkston, 131-7; 2. Cotton Sears, Pullman, 129-10; 3. Emrik Gollnick, Pullman, 117-1.
Javelin — 1. Cameron LaValley, Rogers, 144-0; 2. Cotton Sears, Pullman, 120-0; 3. Samuel Sears, Pullman, 119-10.
High jump — 1. Joshua Reed, Rogers, 5-10; 2. Aaron Kinsey, Rogers, 5-8; 3. LeBron Michael Smith, Rogers, 5-4.
Pole vault — 1. Michael Athos, Rogers, 11-0; 2. Trenton Dubs, Pullman, 10-6; 3. Matthew Bowman, Pullman, 10-0.
Long jump — 1. Joshua Reed, Rogers, 20-4; 2. Alvin Fu, Pullman, 18-5 1/2; 3. Hunter Recnagle, Pullman, 17-1 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Joshua Reed, Rogers, 40-6 1/2; 2. Ryken Craber, Clarkston, 38-7; 3. Jayson Vansant, Rogers, 35-11 1/2.
GIRLS
Team scores — Pullman 117, Clarkston 20.
Rogers 75, Pullman 74.
Rogers 131, Clarkston 10.
100 — 1. Ellabelle Taylor, Rogers, 12.57; 2. Akeelis Muhammed, Rogers, 13.23; 3. Emily Peabody, Rogers, 13.24.
200 — 1. Ellabelle Taylor, Rogers, 26.24; 2. Emily Peabody, Rogers, 27.68; 3. Mika Toyoda, Pullman, 28.11.
400 — 1. Emily Peabody, Rogers, 1:01.44; 2. Mika Toyoda, Pullman, 1:03.02; 3. Ada Harris, Pullman, 1:05.11.
800 — 1. Anna Fitzgerald, Pullman, 2:32.55; 2. Chloe Jones, Pullman, 2:51.53; 3. Audrey Tan, Pullman, 2:55.99.
1,600 — 1. Anna Fitzgerald, Pullman, 5:25.76; 2. Abigail Hulst, Pullman, 5:28.88; 3. Shahad Akasha, Pullman, 5:51.15.
3,200 — 1. Abigail Hulst, Pullman, 11:36.52; 2. Shahad Akasha, Pullman, 12:26.57; 3. Donalda Brantley, Rogers, 14:12.
100 hurdles — 1. Olivia Whitworth, Pullman, 18.37; 2. Audrey Cousins, Pullman, 18.81; 3. Jennabee Harris, Pullman, 19.51.
300 hurdles — 1. Jennabee Harris, Pullman, 51.01; 2. Olivia Whitworth, Pullman, 52.64; 3. Saige Alexander, Rogers, 54.77.
400 relay — 1. Rogers A (Akeelis Muhammed, Emily Peabody, Ledaezia Grayson, Ellabelle Taylor), 51.55; 2. Pullman, 55.21; 3. Rogers B, 57.30.
800 relay — 1. Rogers (Ella Bonnett, Ledazia Grayson, Akeelis Muhammed, Ellabelle Taylor), 1:50.14; 2. Pullman, 1:51.64; 3. Clarkston, 1:55.45.
1,600 relay — 1. Pullman A (Oluwatomisin Oloniyo, Jennabee Harris, Mika Toyoda, Anna Fitzgerald), 4:27.18; 2. Rogers, 4:46.31; 3. Pullman B, 4:53.50.
Shot put — 1. Ledaezia Grayson, Rogers, 30-0; 2. Taalisha Garrett, Rogers, 27-7; 3. Ovevonna Ivy, Rogers, 27-6.
Discus — 1. Viktoriya Dovhoruka, Rogers, 75-11; 2. Angie Mendoza Ramos, Rogers, 63-10; 3. Aiyla Neher, Rogers, 63-6.
Javelin — 1. Louise Najjuuko, Pullman, 80-10; 2. Lexi Holsinger, Rogers, 79-9; 3. Aiyla Neher, Rogers, 74-6.
High jump — 1. Cyarra Johnson, Rogers, 5-0; 2. Jordan Cassetto, Clarkston, 5-0; 3. Andrea Clayton, Rogers, 4-0.
Pole vault — 1. Maile Sandberg, Pullman, 8-9; 2. Hayley Ying, Rogers, 7-6; 3. Viktoriya Dovhoruka, Rogers, 7-0.
Long jump — 1. Lydia Park, Pullman, 15-3; 2. Cyarra Johnson, Rogers, 13-11; 3. Heidi Lee, Pullman, 13-7.
Triple jump — 1. Heidi Lee, Pullman, 30-0; 2. Savannah Taylor, Rogers, 26-9; 3. Andrea Clayton, Rogers, 25-0.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLClarkston 10, Rogers 0
Trace Green registered 11 strikeouts as the Bantams downed 2A Greater Spokane League foe Rogers on their senior night.
“We’re always going to get some good pitching out of him,” Clarkston coach Bruce Bensching said. “He took control from the start.”
Green also added at double at the plate for Clarkston (14-1, 10-1).
Hayden Line notched two hits including a double and a triple. Parker Hayes also had two hits with a triple.
Jackson Ables and Jacob Proctor notched the only hits for the Pirates (2-12, 2-8).
Rogers 000 000—0 2 5
Clarkston 211 033—10 10 0
Justice Bowman, Logenn Storer (3) and Noren. Trace Green and Emitt Flagg.
Rogers hits — Jackson Ables, Jacob Proctor.
Clarkston — Hayden Line 2 (3B, 2B), Parker Hayes 2 (3B), Jacob Caldwell (2B), Green (2B), Lance Heitstuman (2B), Slagg (2B), Tucker Rowan, Bodee Thivierge.
Pullman 3, Shadle Park 1
SPOKANE — Cade Hill tallied three hits from three at-bats as the Greyhounds rolled past 2A Greater Spokane League foe Shadle Park.
Calvin Heusser earned the win on the mound for Pullman (11-7, 8-4), allowing four hits and one run.
Pullman 102 000 0—3 7 2
Shadle Park 001 000 0—1 4 2
Calvin Heusser, Caleb Northcroft (5) and Kris Schroeder. Corey Hendren, Quinton Tobey (3) and Dylan Kakuda.
Pullman hits — Cade Hill 3, Max McCloy 2, Joey Hecker, Brendan Doumit.
Shadle Park hits — Kakuda, Becket, Ridge, Jake Hernandez.
Pirates win walkovers
Prairie of Cottonwood collected two late-reported forfeits against Lewis County in a scheduled Whitepine League doubleheader on Monday.
The Pirates (9-8, 7-3) took the wins after the Eagles (2-7, 2-6) could not muster enough players to field a team.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISPullman boys 7, East Valley 0
PULLMAN — The unbeaten Pullman boys won four 6-0, 6-0 blankings in the course of a 2A Greater Spokane League sweep of East Valley.
The host Greyhounds (8-0, 6-0) benefited from shutout performances at the top of their lineup from both singles player Vijay Lin and the doubles pairing of Kolby Uhlenkott. Pullman dropped a total of only three games across 12 sets played for the day.
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Eric Pritchard 6-0, 6-0; Reed Newell, Pul, def. Juan Morales 6-1, 6-0; Benjamin Lee, Pul, def. Grayson VanCleave 6-0, 6-2; Neal Wang, Pul, def. Brandon Beeler 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Koy Gregerson/Ranson Liban 6-0, 6-0; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park, Pul, def. Peyton Pickard/Thomas Moulton 6-0, 6-0; Pullman won by forfeit.
Pullman girls 7, East Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Gwyn Heim posted a 6-0, 6-0 No. 1 singles victory to lead the Pullman girls in a 2A Greater Spokane League sweep of host East Valley.
The Greyhounds (8-0, 6-0) swept every set played with margins of 6-3 or greater to continue their perfect run in team dual competition so far this season.
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Fasai Xiong 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Lexi Robinson 6-0, 6-1; Lydia Nelson, Pul, def. Bella Stoner 6-3, 6-1, Rachel Lam, Pul, def. Kaitlynn Hathaway 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf, Pul, def. Skyler Werney-Ashpaugh 6-1, 6-0; Leila Brown/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Madi Wats/Audrey Lilya 6-0, 6-0; Naomi Carter/Lynnsey Bjorn, Pul, def. Serenity Hendricks/Tina Ngo 6-1, 6-0.
Clarkston 5, Rogers 2
SPOKANE — The Bantam boys took down the Pirates of Spokane in a 2A Greater Spokane League tennis dual.
Clarkston’s only two blemishes came at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles — the latter in a 7-5, 6-4 battle.
No. 3 singles competitor Cody Whittle won 6-0, 6-0 for the Bantams (5-5, 4-2).
Singles — Nathan Gall, Clk, def. Nikko McDowell 6-2, 6-0; Alex Whittle, Clk, def. Noah McNeely 6-3, 6-1; Cody Whittle, Clk., def. Quan Haong 6-0, 6-0; Cole McKenzie, Clk, def. Jack Curry 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Kai Harker/Aidan Bui, Rog, def. Ikaika Millan/Espen Williams 6-3, 6-1; Dominic Paulucci/Xander Van Tine, Clk, def. Mason Kirby/Eli Borders 6-4, 6-0; Tucker Holmes/Alexander Christiansen, Rog, def. Haven Morfin/Brandon Liedke 7-5, 6-4.
Clarkston girls 5, Rogers 2
The Bantam girls dominated doubles play to overcome visiting Rogers in 2A Greater Spokane League competition.
Clarkston (8-2, 5-1) split the day’s four singles matches with the Pirates, but won all three doubles contests in straight sets, headed up by its No. 1 duo of Taryn Demers and Maddie Kaufman prevailing in a 6-2, 6-0 rout.
Singles — Joeanna Avilla, Rog, def. Annouck Jansen 7-5, 6-0; Weiying Su, Rog, def. Ella Leavitt 6-4, 6-3; Eloise Teasley, Clk, def. Jaelin Featherson 6-1, 6-4; Paige McKenzie, Clk, def. Raeanna Hayford 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Taryn Demers/Maddie Kaufman, Clk, def. Peyton Remington/Hannah Tillet 6-2, 6-0; Olivia Gustafson/Kayla Frei, Clk, def. Jillian Appolonie/Tha Da Pa 6-0, 6-1; Gabie Mills/Kendall Wallace, Clk, def. Layla Horn/Emily Houghton 6-2, 6-0.
COLLEGE BASEBALLWSU 16, Utah Valley 1
OREM, Utah — Washington State earned its fourth win in five games with its 16-5 victory over Utah Valley.
Thanks to the mercy rule, the Cougars only needed seven innings to dismantle the Wolverines. They were boosted by a five-run fifth inning.
Nate Swarts got the rally going after smacking a home run into left field to give Washington State a 10-1 advantage. Jacob McKeon and Elijah Hainline also homered for the Cougs.
Sam Brown added a two-run RBI double into left center field to extend the Cougar lead to 12-1.
Duke Brotherton notched the win on the mound for Washington State (25-14). He notched four strike outs while giving up just one run on two hits.
Chase Hennessey absorbed the loss for Utah Valley (22-18). In two innings of work he gave up two runs on one hit, striking out one batter.
Washington State 203 351 2—16 16 1
Utah Valley 100 003 1— 5 7 1
Brotherton, Orr (4), Baughn (5), Barison (5), Liss (6), Grillo (7) and Cresswell. Hennessey, Rodabaugh (3), Woody (4), Watson (5), Brown (6), McCollough (6) and Piper.
COLLEGE GOLFVandals finish third at conference meet
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Idaho men’s golf team finished third overall at the conclusion of the Big Sky Championship at the Talking Stick Golf Course.
Idaho finished with an overall score of 862 — 22-over par and 17 strokes behind first-place Northern Colorado.
Senior Colt Sherrell was the highest placer for the Vandals with an overall score of 214 — a 4-over par. Freshman Joe Sykes finished ninth with a 5-over 215.
Warrior women make runner-up finish at conference meet
CRESWELL, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State women’s golf team finished second after the final day of the Cascade Conference Championship meet at Emerald Valley Golf Course.
The Warriors finished with an overall score of 946 — 30-over par and 29 strokes behind first-place British Columbia.
The highest-placing LCSC golfer was junior Deana Caruso, who finished fifth with an overall score of 234 —18-over par.
Senior Alexandra Schmidt finished one spot behind Caruso with a 19-over 235.
Warriors men third in conference championships
CRESWELL, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team couldn’t make the final push to the top of the field on the final day of the Cascade Conference Championship, finishing third.
The Warriors had an overall score of 889 for a 37-over par; five strokes behind first-place British Columbia.
Senior Jorgen Viken was the highest placer for LCSC, finishing the meet tied for second with a 2-over score of 215.