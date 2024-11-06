AREA ROUNDUP: Greyhounds advance to district title game in volleyball

AREA ROUNDUP

PULLMAN — The Pullman Greyhounds advanced to the 2A Greater Spokane League district championship match with a four-set victory against Deer Park in volleyball action Tuesday.

That made two Hounds programs advancing to a title match after the girls soccer team accomplished the feat earlier in the day with a victory over Clarkston.

Pullman (12-5) won with set scores of 20-25, 25-17, 25-17 and 25-19.

Jasmyne Washington led the Greyhounds with 13 kills, six blocks and four aces. Camber Wolfe had 38 assists and 10 digs.

Pullman will face West Valley of Spokane at 6 p.m. Thursday at West Valley High School for the district championship.

Bantams eliminated at Districts

SPOKANE — The Bantams earned a win in the first round of the 2A Greater Spokane League district tournament, but fell to West Valley in Round 2 at West Valley High School to end their season.

Clarkston (8-6) swept East Valley 25-7, 27-25, 25-18 in the opening round.

Hayley Barrea dished 20 assists and Reese de Groot racked up 12 digs and nine kills.

The Bantams took the first set against West Valley, but lost 23-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 in a loser-out match.

In that one, de Groot recorded 17 digs, 13 kills and two aces and Barrea had 15 assists.

Colfax stays alive

DAVENPORT, Wash. — The Bulldogs suffered a reverse sweep against Davenport, but bounced back to defeat Reardan in four sets in the 2B Northeast district tournament.

Colfax (7-12) lost to the Gorillas 18-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-9 to drop to the loser’s bracket.

In a loser-out match, Colfax dropped the first set but got past Reardan 16-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21.

“Davenport kind of came alive in the third set and we lost momentum,” Colfax coach Megan Dorman said. “To come back after losing a match like that and find the energy to win is good.”

Ava Swan had 35 kills and five blocks between both matches. Brenna Gilchrist had 35 total assists.

The Bulldogs will face Lind/Ritzville-Sprague in a loser-out match at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The winner will lock in a spot to the state tournament.

Vikings earn state bid