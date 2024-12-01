AREA ROUNDUP: Greyhounds battle back for season-opening boys hoops win

AREA ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — With 1.3 seconds remaining in regulation and his team up by a single point at Pullman High School, Gavyn Dealy made a critical rebound and drew a foul.
Dealy would hit one of the two ensuing free throws, and visiting Lewis & Clark failed to get a shot off before the buzzer as the Greyhounds capped off a dramatic fourth-quarter rally to seal their season-opening 59-57 boys basketball victory Saturday.
After it was tied up at 27 at halftime, the Greyhounds had slid into a two-possession deficit of 45-39 through three quarters. A 20-point surge in the final frame left the home crowd happy with the narrow Pullman victory.
Dealy finished the game with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, while teammate Daniel Kwon led all scorers with 21 points and had 10 boards of his own. Caden Rogers scored 12 and added six assists and four steals, including a couple critical grabs in the decisive fourth quarter.
LEWIS & CLARK (0-1)
Porter Pearson 2 1-2 5, Kruz Kimmet 3 0-0 7, Bugashane Kasomo 0 0-0 0, KJ Kinkade 0 0-0 0, Chase Partch 1 0-0 3, Brady Dowling 3 2-4 8, unknown 5 1-2 13, unknown 6 2-2 16, Ben Conklin 1 0-0 3, Gus Gehn 1 0-2 2. Totals 22 6-12 57.
PULLMAN (1-0)
Gavyn Dealy 7 4-5 18, Cade Rogers 5 0-0 12, Daniel Kwon 8 5-6 21, Vaughn Holstad 2 3-4 8, Danial Liaina 0 0-0 0, Brandon Brown 0 0-0 0, Owen Brannan 0 0-0 0, Ryan Ha 0 0-0 0, Evan Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-15 59.
Pullman 14 13 12 20—59
Lewis & Clark 11 16 18 12—57
3-point goals — Kimmet, Partch, unknown 2, unknown 2, Conklin, Rogers 2, Holstad.
Lewiston 71, Hanford 64
A big second quarter made the difference for host Lewiston in a season-opening nonleague victory against Hanford of Richland, Wash.
Royce Fisher led the victorious Bengals with 17 points and Drew Alldredge added another 11. Coach Brooks Malm praised the efforts of Dray Torpey and Guy Krasselt coming off the bench with nine points apiece. Seven Bengals got on the board, each scoring at least six.
Hanford’s Reece Rheinschmidt led all scorers with a whopping 32 points.
“I thought that overall, our team moved the ball well, and we got contributions from a lot of different guys, so that was really nice to see,” Malm said. “We got some big stops when we needed to.”
HANFORD (0-1)
Bate Sadler 2 0-0 4, Troy Jensen 4 1-2 9, Grayson Jones 0 0-0 0, Maddox Riley 1 0-0 2, Derek Roe 3 0-0 7, Jaxon Niemi 1 2-2 4, Moses Plemons 0 0-0 0, Pilot Sadler 1 2-4 4, Reece Rheinschmidt 13 1-2 32, Connor Clifton 0 0-0 0, Pierce Killian 1 0-0 2, Cole Skipper 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-14 64.
LEWISTON (1-0)
Dray Torpey 3 1-2 9, Royce Fisher 8 0-0 17, Drew Alldredge 3 4-4 11, Jordan Walker 4 0-0 9, Guy Krasselt 3 0-0 9, Brady Rudolph 2 0-0 6, Blaze Hepburn 0 0-0 0, Parker Bogar 5 0-0 10. Totals 28 5-6 71.
Hanford 16 16 15 17—64
Lewiston 18 23 15 15—71
3-point goals — Rheinschmidt 5, Roe, Krasselt 3, Rudolph 2, Fisher, Alldredge, Walker.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lewis & Clark 48, Pullman 42
PULLMAN — A fourth-quarter explosion from visiting Lewis & Clark of Spokane spoiled Pullman’s season opener.
The Greyhounds (0-1) had led steadily, entering halftime up 30-23 and holding the Tigers (1-0) to just three points in the third quarter to extend the margin to double digits at 37-26. Lewis & Clark’s Sadie Pierce went off for three 3-point goals in the fourth quarter to spearhead a 22-point barrage from her team as Pullman simultaneously had its weakest quarter of the game with only five points en route to defeat.
In what would prove to be the decisive statistical discrepancy of the game, the Tigers totaled 10 3-point goals as a team to the Hounds’ two.
River Sykes of Pullman led all scorers with 18 points.
LEWIS & CLARK (1-0)
Olivia Baird 5 2-2 15, Presley Barkstrom 0 1-2 1, Kenzie Earling 3 0-0 9, Ruby Shaw 3 1-2 8, Sadie Pierce 4 2-7 13, Rhiannon Kilgore 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 6-13 48.
PULLMAN (0-1)
Bri Rasmussen 1 2-3 4, Grace Kuhle 2 3-3 7, Olivia Whitworth 0 0-0 0, Taylor Darling 3 0-0 8, River Sykes 7 4-7 18, Taylor Cromie 1 0-0 2, Eloise Clark 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 10-15 42.
Lewis & Clark 15 8 3 22—48
Pullman 16 14 7 5—42
3-point goals — Baird 3, Earling 3, Pierce 3, Shaw, Darling 2.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho 80, UC Riverside 68
MOSCOW — Kristian Gonzalez scored on four consecutive possessions to give Idaho a 10-point lead midway through the first half and the Vandals never looked back en route to a nonconference win over UC Riverside at ICCU Arena.
Gonzalez would finish with a career-best 25 points. Kolton Mitchell scored 16 and made five assists for the Vandals (3-5), and Tyler Mrus added another 13 points. The Vandals had 18 assists on 28 made shots and limited their turnovers to eight.
“It is about consistency with us this time of the year,” Idaho coach Alex Pribble said. “We’ve shown sparks playing well offensively and sparks playing well defensively, but I thought the guys put it all together for 37 minutes tonight. They’ve worked hard and remained bought in to the process, so it is good to get a win against a good, well-coached UC Riverside team.”
UC RIVERSIDE (4-4)
Smith 3-10 3-4 11, Armotrading 3-4 0-0 6, Hargress 5-9 0-0 12, Moses 4-8 3-3 13, Pickens 1-3 2-2 4, Schulte 2-5 0-2 5, Olabode 1-3 0-0 2, Strauss 3-5 0-0 8, Whitbourn 1-5 0-0 2, Davis 2-3 1-1 5, Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 9-12 68.
IDAHO (3-5)
Mims 3-3 1-2 7, Mrus 5-11 0-0 13, Gonzalez 8-15 4-4 25, Mitchell 5-10 3-3 16, Payne 3-6 0-0 7, Rose 2-4 1-2 6, Anderson 0-4 2-3 2, Linhardt 1-5 0-0 2, Brickner 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 1-1 0-0 2, Yearout 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 11-14 80.
Halftime — Idaho 39-27. 3-Point Goals — UC Riverside 9-21 (Strauss 2-3, Hargress 2-4, Moses 2-5, Smith 2-5, Schulte 1-1, Pickens 0-1, Turner 0-1, Whitbourn 0-1), Idaho 13-37 (Gonzalez 5-11, Mitchell 3-6, Mrus 3-9, Payne 1-3, Rose 1-3, Linhardt 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Rebounds — UC Riverside 28 (Smith 5), Idaho 31 (Rose 7). Assists — UC Riverside 10 (Hargress, Moses 3), Idaho 18 (Mitchell, Rose 5). Total Fouls — UC Riverside 17, Idaho 16. A — 1,567 (4,200).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Drake 79, WSU 68
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — After three razor-close quarters of play, Washington State fell into a double-digit deficit in the final frame of a defeat to Drake (Iowa), concluding its run in the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout tournament.
Tara Wallack led the Cougars (5-2) with 21 points. Alex Covill scored another 13 and secured seven rebounds, while Astera Tuhina had 11 points and five assists for WSU.
Drake (3-5) had four different scorers in double figures, headed up by Abbie Aalsma with 19 points, and enjoyed a double-double of 11 points and 13 assists from Katie Dinnebier.
WASHINGTON ST. (4-4)
Mendes 3-7 1-2 7, Covill 6-7 1-4 13, Tuhina 3-8 3-4 11, Villa 3-9 0-0 9, Wallack 8-15 3-3 21, Abraham 1-8 0-0 3, Alsina 2-5 0-0 4, Chiu 0-0 0-0 0, Dart 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 26-60 8-13 68.
DRAKE (3-5)
Becker 5-10 5-6 15, Miller 7-17 1-6 16, Aalsma 7-10 0-0 19, Dinnebier 4-13 3-4 11, Fornshell 2-4 1-2 6, Gray 0-3 0-0 0, Taylor 1-1 0-0 3, Hawthorne 0-1 0-0 0, Knutson 0-1 0-0 0, McCabe 3-3 0-0 9, Totals 29-63 10-18 79.
Washington State 18 13 22 15—68
Drake 19 14 22 24—79
3-Point Goals — Washington St. 8-30 (Tuhina 2-6, Villa 3-7, Wallack 2-7, Abraham 1-6, Alsina 0-3, Gardner 0-1), Drake 11-24 (Becker 0-3, Miller 1-3, Aalsma 5-7, Dinnebier 0-5, Fornshell 1-1, Taylor 1-1, Hawthorne 0-1, McCabe 3-3). Assists — Washington St. 17 (Tuhina 5, Villa 5), Drake 23 (Dinnebier 13). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Washington St. 30 (Abraham 7, Covill 7), Drake 45 (Becker 12). Total Fouls — Washington St. 12, Drake 12. Technical Fouls — None. A — 250.