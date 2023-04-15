AREA ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — The unbeaten Pullman Greyhound boys and girls tennis teams dominated visiting Moscow in nonleague prep action at their home courts on Friday.
The Greyhound girls blitzed to a 7-0 team dual victory, while the boys just missed out on their own sweep, winning 6-1 after the Bears took a down-to-the-wire No. 3 doubles match.
At the top of its lineups, Pullman got 6-0, 6-0 victories from No. 1 girls singles player Rhoda Wang, No. 1 boys singles player Vijay Lin and the No. 1 girls doubles duo of Lotti Wolf and Kei Bromley. Boys doubles featured the most lively and competitive No. 1-level contest of the day, with Moscow’s Ellis Jaeckel and Lucas Ting pushing Pullman’s Kolby Uhlenkott and Kieran Hampson in both sets before the Hounds prevailed 7-5, 6-4.
Between boys and girls action, Pullman scored straight-sets victories in 12 of 13 individual matches played on the day. The exception at boys No. 3 doubles came after the Bears’ Tanner Fealy and Wyatt Thornycroft traded 6-2 sets with Pullman’s Neal Wang and Jesse Tang, sending things to a deciding super-tiebreak that the Moscow duo ultimately clinched on their second match point. The Moscow girls were shorthanded due to a combination of health issues and schedule conflicts, and forfeited their own No. 3 doubles contest.
“Jesse made a rare diving, rolling save on the first match point he and Neal faced today,” Pullman boys coach Cody Wendt said. “The No. 1 and No. 3 boys doubles matches were both quality contests that gave our guys important match experience. This was the first Moscow/Pullman varsity tennis dual for either the boys or girls since 2019, and I am proud of our decisive victory on the whole against a solid Moscow team.”
The Pullman boys and girls each moved to 4-0 overall in team dual play for the season.
GIRLS
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Amber Tafoya 6-0, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Sam Unger 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Taryn Hemming 6-1, 6-0; Lydia Nelson, Pul, def. Cate Zimmer 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Lotti Wolf/Kei Bromley, Pul, def. Alyssa Halvorson/Petra Kennedy 6-0, 6-0; Lynnlin Qiao/Leila Brown, Pul, def. Cate Gloeckner/Isabel Clark 6-0, 6-0; Jasmine Thapa/Naomi Carter, Pul, won by forfeit.
BOYS
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Bryce Hansen 6-0, 6-0; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay, Pul, def. Jack Landis 6-1, 6-0; Mir Park, Pul, def. Lucas Zimmer 6-1, 6-3; Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Ty Kindelspire 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Ellis Jaeckel/Lucas Ting 7-5, 6-4; Benjamin Lee/Reed Newell, Pul, def. Sam Green/Wyatt Thornycroft 6-3, 6-0; Tanner Fealy/Ayden Kelley, Mos, def. Neal Wang/Jesse Tang 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLClarkston 10, Kellogg 0
Kaden Young’s work on the mound helped the Bantams remain undefeated as they throttled the visiting Wildcats.
Young notched two strikeouts and allowed just two hits through five innings for Clarkston (8-0).
Jace Commeto led at the dish with two hits and a triple.
Kellogg 000 00— 0 2 5
Clarkston 153 01—10 8 0
Austin Clapper, Travis Eixenberge (2), Ramsey Rainio (5) and Logan Smith. Kaden Young and Emett Flagg. L — Eixenberge.
Kellogg hits — Rainio, James King.
Clarkston hits — Jace Commeto 2 (3B), Body Thivierge (3B), Flagg (2B), Hayden Line, Jackson Flagg (2B), Ethan Hasenoehrl, Tucker Loewen.
Troy 12-18, Lewis County 0-9
TROY — The Trojans opened their Whitepine League season with a sweep of Lewis County.
Eli Stoner pitched all five innings in the first game, finishing with nine strikeouts. Troy (5-2, 2-0) snagged 16 stolen bases in the first game. Lewis County (3-4, 3-3) found its feet to hang close with the Trojans for the first four innings of Game 2, but could not ultimately keep it up.
GAME 1
Lewis County 000 00—0 1 3
Troy 330 6x—12 4 1
Tanner Johnson, Kendal Oatman (4) and Nic Kirkland; Eli Stoner and Makhi Durrett. L — Johnson.
Lewis County hit — Oatman.
Troy hits — Kaden Struna 2, Dominic Holden, Ryder Patrick.
GAME 2
Troy 232 56—18 9 5
Lewis County 112 50—9 2 3
Durrett, Wade Moser (4), Stoner (5) and Moser; Durrett (4). Oatman, James Aragon (5) and Kirkland.
Troy hits — Holden 3, Cole Hazeltine 3, Levi McCuly, Moser, Durregg.
Lewis county hits — Aragon, Carter Williams.
Colfax 15-14, Kettle Falls 6-1
COLFAX — The Bulldogs notched the sweep of Northeast 2B League foe Kettle Falls.
Colfax (3-3, 1-3) had 29 combined hits throughout the twinbill. Erik Christensen went 4-for-4 during the opener, including a double.
J.D Peterson got the win in the nightcap. He retired seven batters.
GAME 1
Kettle Falls 002 400—6 6 3
Colfax 2(10)0 121—16 15 2
Zane Johnson, Jack Hills (3), Talon Simmons (5) and Adam Harrington. Dawson Lobdell, Cody Inderrrieden (3) and Braden Plummer. W — Lobdell. L — Johnson.
Kettle Falls hits — Adan Harrington (2B), Ethan Bolt, Jack Hills, Cameron Lebret, Talon Simmons, Riley Jones.
Colfax hits — Erik Christensen 4 (2B), JJ Bodey 2, Mason Gilcrhist 2, J.D Peterson, Tyler Peterson, Plummer, Alex Mortensen, Inderrieden, J.P Wigen, Lobdell.
GAME 2
Kettle Falls 000 10—1 2 0
Colfax 543 0x—12 14 1
Lebret, Jones (2) and Harrington. Peterson, Christensen (5) and Plummer. W — Peterson L — Labert.
Kettle Falls hits — Simmons (2B), Harrington (2B).
Colfax hits — Lobdell 3 (2 2B), Peterson 2 (3B), Gilchrist 2 (2B), Bodey 2, Inderrieden 2, Wigen 2.
Prairie 18-16, Genesee 2-5
COTTONWOOD — Prairie of Cottonwood earned two mercy rule victories over Whitepine League opponent Genesee.
Every Pirate batter recorded at least one hit in the opener. Carter Shears led, going 3-for-3. Colton McElroy was 2-for-3 with two doubles.
McElroy also got the start on the mound and notched nine strikeouts for Prairie (8-6, 7-0).
Levi McElroy and Noah Behler combined for 10 strikeouts in the nightcap. For Genesee (0-7, 0-7), Teak Wareham notched the lone base hit of Game 1 while Kole Scharnhorst and Joe Johnson each doubled in Game 2.
GAME 1
Genesee 101—2 1 2
Prairie 837—18 15 2
Devon McGlothen, Joe Frye (2) and Joe Johnson. Colton McElroy and Cody Kaschmitter. L — McGlothen.
Genesee hit — Teak Wareham.
Prairie hits — Carter Shears 3, Cody Kaschmitter 2 (3B), Dylan Uhlenkott 2 (3B), Colton McElroy (2 2B), Jake Quintal 2, Phil Schwartz, Eli Hinds, Noah Behler, Logan Weber.
GAME 2
Prairie 771 01—16 14 3
Genesee 100 13—5 3 9
Behler, Levi McElroy (5) and Cody Kaschmitter. K. Schevahoest and T. Johnson. W — Behler.
Prairie hits — C. McElroy 3 (2B), Collin Ray 2, Kaschmitter 2, L. McElroy (2B), Uhlenkott (2B), Hinds (2B), Chris Scumacher, Behler, Duclos.
Genesee hits — Kole Scarnhorst (2B), Johnson (2B), Frye.
Orofino 10-6, Kendrick 6-5
OROFINO — Orofino swept Kendrick in a pair of competitive nonleague games.
The Maniacs’ bullpen held the Tigers at bay during the opener, only allowing three hits.
The trio of Ethan Gilmore, Jake Runia and Johnathan Wicks combined for 11 strikeouts for the Maniacs (9-4). Gilmore led the bunch with seven, and finished 3-for-4 with a double at the plate during the first game. He finished the doubleheader 5-for-7.
Xavier Carpenter, Ty Koepp, Tucker Ashmead and Ralli Roetcisoender each recorded a double fo Kendrick (6-5).
GAME 1
Kendrick 211 020 0—6 3 4
Orofino 002 440 x—10 11 1
Ty Koepp, Tucker Ashmead (4), Dale Fletcher (6) and Ralli Roetcisoender. Ethan Gilmore, Jake Runia (5), Johnathan Wicks (6) and Eddie Harrison. W — Runia. L — Ashmead.
Kendrick hits — Xavier Carpenter (2B), Koepp (2B), Kayne Lesnet.
Orofino hits — Gilmore 3 (2B), Runia 3 (2B), Nicholas bonner 2, Harrison (2B), Hudon Schmacer, Jaeger Tondevold.
GAME 2
Kendrick 010 020 2—5 7 2
Orofino 220 011 x—6 6 3
Konner Wenbourne, Noah Littlefield (3) and Roetcisoender. Bonner, Runia (6) and Harrison. W — Bonner. L — Wenbourne.
Kendrick hits — Ashmead 2 (2B), Roetcisoender (2B), Jarrett Harris, Carpenter, Mason Kimberling, Littlefield.
Orofino hits — Gilmore 2, Jagger Tondevold, Eddie Harrison, Jonathan Wicks, Reece Merry.
Asotin 6, Northwest Christian 5
ASOTIN — The Panthers beat the Northwest Christian Crusaders of Colbert off the back of a three-run fifth inning.
The game was a continuance of a contest a couple weeks ago that was postponed due to darkness. It was the first loss of the season for Northwest Christian, which was the No.1-ranked 2B team in Washington going into Friday.
Asotin (8-3, 5-3) and Northwest Christian (5-1, 2-1) were tied at three runs apiece going into the fourth inning, where the Crusaders took a 4-3 advantage before play was halted earlier in the season.
Gavin Ells earned the win for Asotin pitching in relief, getting out of two-on-base and bases-loaded situations in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively.
Sam Hall led the way at the dish with three hits including a double for the Panthers. AJ Olerich added a double.
NWC 003 100 1—5 7 3
Asotin 030 030 x—6 6 4
Kaden Van Dyke, Jacob Bell (6) and Zach Wing; Cody Ells, Gavin Ells (5) and Cameron Clovis, Justin Boyea (4). W—Gavin Ells; L—Van Dyke.
Northwest Christian hits — Ryan Waters 3 (2B), Bell 2 (2B), Van Dyke, Hunter Lindsey.
Asotin hits — Sam Hall 3 (2B), AJ Olerich (2B), Colt Kelley, Cooper Thomas.
Bulldogs 0-for-2 at wood bat tourney
GLENNS FERRY, Idaho — Grangeville was edged out 3-2 by Malad and blanked 3-0 by Nampa Christian on Day 1 at the Glenns Ferry Wood Bat tournament.
Sam Lindsley had what Bulldogs coach Jared Bradley called an “unbelieveable game” against Malad, throwing 17 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings before he was pulled for pitch count.
Grangeville (4-8) returns to action at 7:30 Pacific against Wells (Nevada).
Malad 3, Grangeville 0
Grangeville 000 002 0—2 4 0
Malad 000 020 1—3 3 0
Sam Lindsley, Carter Mundt (6) and David Goicoa; Brady Showell and Gaiden Combs.
Grangeville hits — Goicoa 2, Ebert, Bransford.
Malad hits — Maroney 2, Ward.
Nampa Christian 3, Grangeville 0
Nampa Christian 101 010 0—3 6 1
Grangeville 000 000 0—0 3 1
Thli, Schaefer (7) and Roam; Klement, Jackson and Goicoa.
Nampa Christian hits — McConnell 2, Schaefer (2B), Ferdinand, Hamman, Wickenden.
Grangeville hits — Jackson (2B), Klement, Holes.
Clearwater Valley 20-15, Lapwai 0-0
KOOSKIA — Anthony Fabbi registered four hits on the day with two triples and closed out Game 1 on the mound to lead Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in a Whitpeine League doubleheader whitewash of visiting Lapwai.
Tiago Pickering threw five strikeouts in Game 2 for the Rams (5-6, 2-0), while Trebor Altman threw five strikeouts and went 2 2/3 innings in under 35 pitches.
“When you almost get to three innings in under 35 pitches, that’s pretty efficient,” CV coach Josh Bradley said.
GAME 1
Clearwater Valley 217 (10)—20 8 0
Lapwai 000 0— 0 1 2
Trebor Altman, Anthony Fabbi (3) and Tiago Pickering; Herschel Williamson, D. White (3), G. Baumbaugh (4) and White, F. Hayes (4).
Clearwater Valley hits — Fabbi 2 (3B), Landon Schlieper 2 (2 2B), Pickering 2, Altman, Carson Schilling.
Lapwai hit — White.
GAME 2
Lapwai 000—0 0 4
Clearwater Valley 762—15 7 0
B. Williamson, D. Wheeler (2) and H. Williamson; Pickering, Schlieper (3) and Fabbi.
Clearwater Valley hits — Fabbi 2 (3B), Schlieper 2 (2B), J. Fabbi, Barak Meyer (2B), Schilling.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLPotlatch 17-8, Kamiah 0-0
KAMIAH — Behind dominant pitching from Josie Larson, unbeaten Potlatch blanked Kamiah for mercy rule victories in both installments of a Whitepine League doubleheader played Thursday.
Larson pitched all of both games for the Loggers (5-0, 5-0), racking up 14 strikeouts in eight total innings and allowing just one hit on the day. She also made four hits herself, including two triples. Kaylen Hadaller and Hayley McNeal provided another four hits apiece for Potlatch.
Reese McMurtrie notched the lone hit of the day for the Kubs (0-4, 0-4).
This result was omitted from Friday’s paper due to a staff error.
GAME 1
Potlatch 121 49—17 13 0
Kamiah 000 00— 0 1 5
J. Larson and H. McNeal; M. Porter and C. Farris.
Potlatch hits — H. McNeal 3 (2B), Larson 2 (3B), K. Hadaller 2, K. Heitstuman 2, D. Beckner (2B), J. Fry, B. Mitchell, A. Nagle.
Kamiah hit — R. McMurtrie.
GAME 2
Kamiah 000— 0 0 0
Potlatch 3(15)x—18 15 0
Porter, A. Skinner (2) and Farris; Larson and McNeal. L — Skinner.
Potlatch hits — Larson 2 (3B), Hadaller 2 (2B), Fry 2, Beckner 2, B. Mitchell 2, K. Heitstuman 2, A. Nagle (2B), D. Schulz, McNeal.
Moscow 10, Clarkston 0
CLARKSTON — The visiting Bears took down the Clarkston Bantams in five innings via mercy rule in a nonleague contest.
Kelly Stodick earned the win for Moscow (11-4), blanking Clarkston (3-3) and allowing only three hits.
Kaci Kiblen and Hannah Robertson led the Bears at the dish, with Kiblen connecting on two hits, a double and a home run, and Robertson also connecting on two hits — both doubles.
Bella Ristine contributed a double of her own for Moscow.
Three batters recorded hits for Clarkston, including Aneya Judy with a double.
Moscow 212 41—10 7 1
Clarkston 000 00— 0 3 5
Kelly Stodick, Allison Dorigo (5) and Megan Highfill; Emma McManigle, Murray Boremeling (5) and Joey Miller. W—Stodick; L—McManigle.
Moscow hits — Kaci Kiblen 2 (2B, HR), Hannah Robertson 2 (2 2B), Bella Ristine (2B), Stodick, Highfill.
Clarkston hits — Aneya Judy (2B), Murray Broemeling, Carly Broemeling.
Colfax 14-20, Kettle Falls 0-4
KETTLE FALLS — The Colfax Bulldogs took down the Kettle Falls Bulldogs 14-0 and 20-4 in a Northeast 2B League doubleheader on Friday.
Colfax moved to 12-1 overall and 10-0 in league.
Stats were unavailable at press time.
Genesee 20-17, Lapwai 2-1
GENESEE — Genesee notched two mercy rule victories over Whitepine League foe Lapwai.
Shelby Hanson led at the plate throughout the twinbill with four hits and a triple for the Bulldogs (4-2, 2-1).
Kendra Meyer earned the win on the mound during both games.
The two wins give the Bulldogs four in a row after starting the season 0-2.
GAME 1
Genesee 130 (10)6—20 9 0
Lapwai 100 10— 2 5 2
Kendra Meyer and Maxiene English; Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, Kayla Williamson (5) and Abigail Whitman. L — McCormack-Marks
Genesee hits — Shelby Hanson 3 (3B), Myer (2B), Audry Barber (2B), Makenna Miller (2B), Ryley Stout, Makayla Herman, Brinley Lowe.
Lapwai hits — McCormack-Marks, K. Williamson, Kelsey Wiliamson, Sawaya Greene, Arlissa Miller.
GAME 2
Lapwai 000— 0 1 2
Genesee (13)4x—17 6 0
K. Bisbee and A. Domebo; Meyer and Maxiene English.
Lapwai hit — Bisbee.
Genesee hits — Harley Donner 3 (3B), Meyer, Stout, Hanson.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACkBear boys strong at home
MOSCOW — The Moscow boys dominated their home meet, finishing in first place by 78 points.
The Grangeville boys finished in fourth with 77.5 team points, while Colfax tied for sixth with Troy with 42.
Moscow’s Logan Tate earned first-place finishes in both the 100 and 200-meter sprints. Caleb Skinner also earned top honors for the Bears in both the long and triple jumps.
The Moscow girls finished in third place behind Coeur d’Alene. Colfax finished in fifth with 36 team points.
Bears freshman Jessa Skinner earned a first-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 18.10 seconds.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Moscow 199; 2. Coeur d’Alene 121; 3. Lakeland 94; 4. Grangeville 77; 5. Lake City 74; T6. Colfax 42; T6. Troy 42; 8. Kellogg 21; 9, Clarkston 14; 10. Logos 8.
100 — 1. Logan Tate, Moscow, 11.55; 2. Weston Saputski, Lakeland, 11.64; 3. Byron Anderson, Lake City, 11.71.
200 — 1. Logan Tate, Moscow, 23.86; 2. Dylan Rehder, Moscow, 24.01; 3. Nick Nowell, Lakeland, 24.41.
400 — 1. Dylan Rehder, Moscow, 51.89; 2. Tyler Woolley, Moscow, 54.28; 3. Jaxon Wick, Colfax, 54.96.
800 — 1. Jacob King, Coeur d’Alene, 2:04.22; 2. Joel Bryan, Lake City, 2:09.27; 3. Mick Perryman, Moscow, 2:09.51.
1,600 — 1. Logan Anderson, Lake City, 4:42.32; 2. Mick Perryman, Moscow, 4:44.93; 3. Kyle Rohlinger, Coeur d’Alene, 4:46.66.
3,200 — 1. Kieran Long, Moscow, 10:28.48; 2. Alden Chamberlin, Troy, 10:33.84; 3. Ryan Detweiler, Grangeville, 10:35.97.
110 hurdles — 1. Zachary Skinner, Moscow, 15.28; 2. Caleb Skinner, Moscow, 15.87; 3. Alex Kirkham, Troy, 17.20.
300 hurdles — 1. Zachary Skinner, Moscow, 42.90; 2. Alex Kirkham, Troy, 43.96; 3. Trenton Anderson, Lake City, 44.39.
400 relay — 1. Lakeland (Thomas Calder, Nick Nowell, Terry Edwards, Weston Saputski), 43.64; 2. Moscow, 44.13; 3. Coeur d’Alene, 44.77.
800 relay — 1. Lakeland (Thomams Calder, Nick Nowell Weston Saputski, Terry Edwards), 1:32.30; 2. Coeur d’Alene, 1:35.54; 3. Moscow, 1:37. 76.
1,600 relay — 1. Moscow (Logan tate, Connor Horne, tyler Woolley, Dylan Rehder), 3:38.90; 2. Grangeville, 3:43.30; 3. Kellogg 3:47.70.
SMR — 1. Grangeville (Gabe Bybee, Gabe Kantner, Ayden Arnett, Tyler Zechmann), 3:52.55; 2. Moscow, 3:56.55; 3. Kellogg, 3:59.91.
Shot put — 1. Preston Jeffs, Lakeland, 48’10.5; 2. Cutter Robinson, Grangeville, 42’1.75; 3. Alex Green, Lake City, 39’8.25.
Discus — 1. Cutter Robinson, Grangeville, 139’4; 2. Preston Jeffs, Lakeland, 124’5; 3. Drew Vantine, Colfax, 120’3.
High jump — 1. Jack Kliewer, Coeur d’Alene, 6’0; 2. Amoz Estes, Coeur d’Alene, 5’8; 3. Rylan Pickard, Moscow, 5’6.
Pole vault — 1. Jakan Lawrence, Coeur d’Alene, 12’6; 2. James Bogdanowicz, Coeur d’Alene, 12’6; 3. Zachary Cooper, Colfax, 12’6.
Long jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Moscow, 21’3; 2. Zachary Skinner, Moscow, 19’11.5; 3. Thomas Calder, Lakeland, 19’4.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Moscow, 44’2; 2. Ryken Craber, Clarkston, 39’10; 3. Gabe Means, Lakeland, 39’5.75.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lakeland 146; 2. Coeur d’Alene 142; 3. Moscow 121; 4. Lake City; 5. Colfax 36.5; 6. Kellogg 35; 7. Grangeville 26; 8. Clarkston 25; 9. Troy 24.5; 10. Logos 17.
100 — 1. Kytriana Burrell, Coeur d’Alene, 12.85; 2. McKenzie Palaniuk, Lakeland, 13.14; 3. Aspen Boykin, Lake City.
200 — 1. Kytriana Burrell, Coeur d’Alene, 27.34; 2. McKenzie Palaniuk, Lakeland, 27.49; 3. Claire Dooley, Clarkston, 28.06.
400 — 1. Kytriana Burrell, Coeur d’Alene, 1:02.53; 2. Jessika Lassen, Moscow, 1:03.23; 3. Chloe Jankovic, Logos, 1:05.30.
800 — 1. Hazel Kunkel, Lake City, 2:25.01; 2. Ann Marie Dance, Coeur d’Alene, 2:27.56; 3. Landree Simon, Lakeland, 2:30.37.
1,600 — 1. Hazel Kunkel, Lake City, 5:29.82; 2. Ann Marie Dance, Coeur d’Alene, 5:35.34; 3. Cora Crawford, Moscow, 5:42.05.
3,200 — 1. Christine Hall, Moscow, 12:48.82; 2. Olivia Fishback, Coeur d’Alene, 12:51.92; 3. Indigo Wulfhorst, Moscow, 13:06.16.
100 hurdles — 1. Jessa Skinner, Moscow, 18.10; 2. Karstyn Kiefer, Lakeland, 18.10; 3. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 18.12.
300 hurdles — 1. Hannah Marcoe, Moscow, 48.94; 2. Madison Mitchell, Coeur d’Alene, 49.45; 3. Ziya Munyer, Lakeland, 53.26.
400 relay — 1. Lakeland (Regan Wright, Chloe Charvier-Soleillet, Michaela Palaniuk, McKenzie Palaniuk), 51.73; 2. Moscow, 53.03; 3. Lake City, 54.03.
800 relay — 1. Lakeland (Regan Wright, Chloe Charvier-Soleillet, Michaela Palaniuk, McKenzie Palaniuk), 1:50.13; 2. Troy, 1:55.51; 3. Lake City, 1:56.20.
1,600 relay — 1. Lake City (Aspen Boykin, Kaya Hernandez, Hazel Kunkel, Bailey Koster), 4:24.40; 2. Lakeland, 4:27.30; 3. Moscow, 4:46.70.
SMR — 1. Moscow (Ashlyn Fakhouri, Kennedy Thompson, Hannah Marcoe, Jessika Lassen); 1:55.30. 2. Kellogg, 2:02.93; 3. Lakeland, 2:05.67.
Shot put — 1. Haylee Potts, Kellogg, 33’3; 2. Lilly Lowry, Coeur d’Alene, 30’4.5; 3. Leyna Venzke, Moscow, 29’3.5.
Discus — 1. Lilly Lowry, Coeur d’Alene, 103’2; 2. Dory Doty, Colfax, 93’2; 3. Ila Wilkinson, Grangeville, 90’2.
High jump — 1. Jordan Cassetto, Clarkston, 5’0; 2. Kenna Simon, Lakeland, 4’10; 3. Landree Simon, Lakeland, 4’8.
Pole vault — 1. Kenzie Thompson, Coeur d’Alene, 9’0; 2. Alanna Hinkle, Lakeland, 8’6; 3. Emma Stutzke, Lakeland, 7’6.
Long jump — 1. Ashley Kerns, Lake City, 15’11; 2. Kennedy Thompson, Moscow, 15’10.5; 3. Phebe Runnels, Coeur d’Alene, 14’3.5.
Triple jump — 1. Ziya Munyer, Lakeland, 35’6.75; 2. Zenna Simon, Lakeland, 31’11.5; 3. Jessa Skinner, Moscow, 31’11.5.
COLLEGE BASEBALLWSU 6, Arizona 3
PULLMAN — The host Cougs began their Pac-12 series against Arizona with a win after bringing home two runs apiece in the second, fifth and seventh innings.
Cam Magee batted 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for the Cougs (20-12, 6-9). Cam Liss recorded the win from the mound after pitching 1 1/3 innings of no-hit ball with a strikeout, and Connor Wilson closed things out to get the save.
For Arizona (17-14, 5-11), Mac Bingham racked up three hits with a double.
Arizona 100 200 000—3 11 1
WSU 020 020 20x—6 8 0
D. Hawkins, C. Liss (5), C. Wilford (6) and C. Magee; J. Kent, TJ Nichols (5), E. Orloff (7), C. Hintz (8) and T. Splaine.
Arizona hits — M. Bingham 3 (2B), McClaughry 2, T. Bullard 2, E. Corona (2B), C. Davis, M. White, Casagrande.
WSU hits — C. Magee 2 (2B), J. Advincula 2, J. McKeon, J. Harvey, W. Cresswell, E. Hainline.