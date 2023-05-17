AREA ROUNDUP
The Pullman Greyhound boys and girls golf teams won their Washington Class 2A golf district tournaments Tuesday at the Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston.
Greyhound golfer Trae Fredrickson took home medalist honors among boys with a two-day total of 162 strokes after finishing the second round with a score of 79. Other Pullman boys that qualified for State include Parker Lee, Elliott lee, Parker Legreid and Rawley Larkin.
The Greyhound girls qualified two for the state tournament — Ryliann Bednar, who finished third overall with a score of 178, and Matiline Rink with a total of 188.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISGreyhounds top dogs at district tennis tournament
SPOKANE — The Pullman girls and boys swept to singles, doubles, and overall team titles as their 2A district tournament concluded at Rogers High School.
The Hounds will send 11 total players to this Saturday’s regional crossover with the CWAC.
Greyhound met Greyhound in both girls finals, with defending district and state champion Rhoda Wang besting teammate Gwyn Heim 6-2, 6-1 in singles while the doubles pairing of Lotti Wolf/Kei Bromley rallied from a set down to overcome Diana Gutierrez and Lydia Nelson 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Heim and Gutierrez/Nelson won second/third-place qualifying matches against Clarkston’s Annouck Jansen and duo of Ella Leavitt/Olivia Gustafson, respectively, to secure their own regional berths.
Pullman’s Vijay Lin routed Conner Kunz of West Valley 6-1, 6-0 in the boys’ singles final for his second straight district championship, while boys doubles saw yet another all-Pullman affair in which the senior twosome of Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson topped Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park 6-2, 6-2. Kunz defeated the Hounds’ Reed Newell in a second/third-place match to become the only non-Pullman player to advance to Regionals.
All of Pullman’s champions and second-place qualifiers will face opponents from the CWAC with trips to the Washington Class 2A state tournament at stake in the crossover event at East Valley-Yakima on Saturday at 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLBulldogs advance to championship
COLFAX — The Colfax softball team advanced to a Washington Class 2A district championship game following back-to-back mercy rule wins.
The Bulldogs (18-3) first knocked off Davenport 25-2.
Following the trouncing of the Gorillas, Colfax shutout Liberty of Spangle 10-0 in the semifinals to reach the championship game.
The Bulldogs will face Northwest Christian of Colbert in the championship game at 3 p.m. on Saturday at home.
Full information was not available at press time.
Colfax 25, Davenport 2
Davenport 000 20— 2 x x
Colfax 1(16)2 6x—25 x x
———
Colfax 10, Liberty 0
Liberty 000 00— 0 x x
Colfax 630 1x—10 x x
Panthers stay alive
COLBERT, Wash — Asotin had a rough start to its Washington Class 2B district tournament in a loss to Chewelah, but the Panthers rebounded by bouncing Kettle Falls in four innings to keep their postseason hopes alive.
Senior Emily Elskamp totaled three hits with two home runs through the two games.
Asotin (11-12) will be back in action at noon on Saturday against Lind-Ritzville in a loser-out game.
Asotin 000 01—1 6 9
Chewelah 004 34—11 9 0
Cady Browne and Maddi Lathrop. Bailey Fuller and Lily Kent.
Asotin hits — Browne 2, Emily Elskamp (HR), Izzy Dougan, Jayne Crockett, Leilani Koehler.
Chewelah hits — Brooke Bennett 3 (2 2B, 3B), Kent (2B), Kamryn Riese, Sydney Baldwin, Maddie Kent, Kaelyn Slaughter.
———
Kettle Falls 402 0—6 8 5
Asotin 415 8—18 6 2
M. Burch, S. Corvino (3) and H. Pakootas. Kierra Nielson, Browne (4) and Lathrop.
Kettle Falls hits — Burch 2 (2B), Pakootas 2, C. Prouty 2, A. Edwards (HR), H, Lebo.
Asotin hits — Elskamp 2 (HR), Crockett (3B), Browne, Dougan, Chloe Renzelman, Crockett.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFViken’s round halted at Nationals
MESA, Ariz. — Lewis-Clark State’s Jorgen Lie Viken was only able to complete 12 holes before play was suspended due to lightning in Round 1 of the NAIA men’s golf championship at the Las Sendas Golf Club.
The senior started on hole 10 and birdied No. 12 before bogies on Nos. 13, 15 and 1 pushed him back to a 2-over score with six holes remaining in his first round. Viken is currently six strokes behind a three-way tie for the lead.
The first round will resume today at 6 a.m. Pacific, with the second round to follow.
WSU’s Yanagi on the climb at NCAA regionals
MORGAN HILL, Calif. — Washington State senior Pono Yanagi moved up 18 spots on the player leaderboard during the second round of the NCAA Morgan Hill Regional, ending the day in a tie for 27th.
Yanagi carded 2-over 74 for the second straight round at The Institute Golf Club, and holds a 36-hole score of 4-over 148. He is scheduled to tee off for today’s third and final round at 9:53 a.m. Pacific.
WOMEN’S COMMUNITY GOLFLewiston team leads opening round of Tribune Cup
Headed up by Marcy Spilker with a perfect score, the Lewiston Golf & Country Club team led the way with 22.5 points through Round 1 of the 56th Tribune Cup tournament, which was held at Quail Ridge Golf Club.
Host Quail Ridge was in second place with 20 points, while Red Wolf had 11.5. There will be two more legs of the Tribune Cup — one played at Lewiston Golf & Country Club on June 6, and the third and final held at Red Wolf on July 11.