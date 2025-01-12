Greyhounds drive out Devils in boys swimming dual

PREP ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — The reigning Washington Class 2A state champion Pullman Greyhounds handled visiting Walla Walla 99-71 in a boys swimming team dual meet at Pullman Aquatic Center on Saturday.
Jake McCoy supplied individual event wins for Pullman in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 freestyle, while Noland Pollestad (200 free) and Kevin Gu (100 breast) each won one. The Hounds also fielded first-place relay lineups in the 200 freestyle (Pollestad, Scott Frye, McCoy, Luke Gao) and 400 freestyle (Zaine Pumphrey, Brock Pollestad, Alden Duff, McCoy).
200 medley relay — 1. Walla Walla (Noah Stillman, Ahmir Luengas, Eli Bona, Jerry Yao), 1:45.91; 2. Pullman A, 1:46.97; 3. Pullman B, 1:54.54.
200 freestyle — 1. Noland Pollestad, Pul, 1:54.20; 2. Kevin Gu, Pul, 1:57.03; 3. Ahmir, WW, 2:06.38.
200 individual medley — 1. Jake McCoy, Pul, 1:54.03; 2. Yao, WW, 2:13.26; 3. Luke Gao, Pul, 2:15.70.
50 freestyle — 1. Stillman, WW, 22.96; 2. Scott Frye, Pul, 24.26; 3. Jake Buratto, WW, 24.67.
100 butterfly — 1. Bona, WW, 55.86; 2. Levi Ritter, Pul, 57.11; 3. Frye, Pul, 58.35.
100 freestyle — 1. McCoy, Pul, 49.24; 2. Zaine Pumphrey, Pul, 52.36; 3. Buratto, WW, 52.85.
500 freestyle — 1. Graham Johnson, WW, 5:22.45; 2. Hayes Hendley, WW, 5:41.27; 3. Alden Duff, Pul, 5:46.67.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Pullman A (Pollestad, Frye, McCoy, Gao), 1:36.63; 2. Walla Walla A, 1:43.30; 3. Pullman B, 1:43.51.
100 backstroke — 1. Bona, WW, 1:00.03; 2. Yao, WW, 1:01.49; 3. Pollestad, Pul, 1:01.97.
100 breaststroke — 1. Gu, Pul, 1:05.08; 2. Stillman, WW, 1:08.38; 3. Darryl Fu, Pul, 1:09.82.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Pullman A (Pumphrey, Brock Pollestad, Duff, McCoy), 3:32.58.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLKamiah 67, Logos 53
MOSCOW — Jaden Crowe’s 21 points and Dave Kludt’s 14 were key in the Kubs staying undefeated with a 2A Whitepine League road victory over the Knights of Moscow.
Seamus Wilson led Logos (6-5, 3-2) with 23 points.
Kamiah (9-0, 5-0) “didn’t start the game off well,” but picked up the pace in the middle quarters, Kubs coach Aaron Skinner said.
KAMIAH (9-0, 5-0)
Todd Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jaden Crowe 9 1-1 21, Jack Engledow 2 0-0 6, Matthew Oatman 7 1-2 18, Everett Oatman 0 1-4 1, Dave Kludt 6 2-2 14, Rylan Skinner 0 0-0 0, Lawson Landmark 2 3-6 7, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 8-15 67.
LOGOS (6-5, 3-2)
Ryan Daniels 0 0-0 0, Seamus Wilson 9 2-2 23, Bo Whitling 0 0-0 0, Baxter Covington 2 0-0 5, Lucius Comis 2 0-0 4, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Bear Lopez 4 0-0 12, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Nate Monjure 2 1-2 6, Gunnar Holloway 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 3-4 53.
Kamiah 11 19 17 20—67
Logos 17 13 14 9—53
3-point goals — M. Oatman 3, Crowe 2, Engledow 2, Lopez 4, Wilson 3, Covington, Holloway, Monjure.
Lakeland 61, Moscow 50
RATHDRUM — Traveling Moscow pulled ahead 27-19 heading to intermission, but gave way to a second-half surge from Lakeland of Rathdrum en route to a 5A Inland Empire League defeat.
Tyson Izzo (15 points), Traiden Cummings (13) and Abram Godfrey (11) led the Bears (6-6, 0-1) in the unsuccessful effort.
MOSCOW (6-6, 0-1)
Tyson Izzo 5 4-4 15, Abram Godfrey 3 3-5 11, JP Breese 1 1-2 3, Traiden Cummings 5 1-1 13, Maurice Bethel 0 0-0 0, Connor Isakson 0 0-0 0, Grant Abendroth 2 0-0 4, Max Winfree 1 0-0 2, Andrew Hurley 0 0-0 0, Jonas Mordhorst 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 9-12 50.
LAKELAND (6-5, 1-0)
G. Varner 0 0-0 0, M. Hensley 8 1-3 18, J. Yager 1 0-0 2, J. Larcher 0 0-0 0, J. Taylor 1 2-2 4, B. Roth 1 3-5 5, T. Hillman 4 0-0 12, G. Harris 1 4-6 6, B. Carrel 5 4-6 14. Totals 21 14-22 61.
Moscow 13 14 13 10—50
Lakeland 15 4 23 19—61
3-point goals — Godfrey 2, Cummings 2, Izzo, Hillman 4, Hensley.
JV — Moscow def. Lakeland.
Kendrick 51, Lapwai 39
KENDRICK — Hudson Kirkland went off for 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers to a 2A Whitepine League win over the visiting Wildcats.
Kendrick (6-4, 2-1) “came out with a lot of good defensive energy,” according to coach Kirkland, to establish a 14-4 opening-quarter lead. The next three quarters were closely contested, but the Tigers maintained their edge. Douglas Pappan (11 points) and Marcisio Noriega (10) were the top scoring contributors for Lapwai (6-4, 1-3).
LAPWAI (6-4, 1-3)
Julian Barros 0 0-0 0, Marcisio Noriega 3 3-6 10, DaRon Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Triston Konen 1 0-0 3, Jereese McCormack 0 0-0 0, Douglas Pappan 4 0-0 11, Vincent Kipp 2 1-2 7, Anton Arthur 0 0-0 0, Jared Marek 0 0-0 0, LaRicci George-Smith 0 2-4 2, Marcus Guzman 2 1-2 6. Totals 12 7-14 39.
KENDRICK (6-4, 2-1)
Maddox Kirkland 1 5-6 7, Cade Silflow 2 1-3 6, Kolt Koepp 2 1-4 5, Wyatt Cook 1 1-2 3, Nathan Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Hudson Kirkland 9 3-4 28, Brock Boyer 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 11-20 51.
Lapwai 4 9 13 13—39
Kendrick 14 7 15 15—51
3-point goals — Pappan 3, Kipp 2, Noriega, Konen, Guzman, H. Kirkland 7, Silflow.
JV — Kendrick 49, Lapwai 37.
Colfax 67, LRS 42
COLFAX — The Bulldogs tallied 23 points in the first quarter and cruised to the victory from there over the Broncos in Northeast 2B League action.
Adrik Jenkin paced Colfax (11-1, 4-0) with 19 points and two 3-pointers, headlining four Bulldogs in double figures. Caleb Lustig added 13, Ledger Kelly scored 11 and Jayce Kelly hit two treys to score 11 to top Lind-Ritzville-Sprague (4-9, 0-4).
“Proud of our kids,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “Four guys in double figures. We spread the ball around well.”
↓
LRS (4-9, 0-4)
J. Harder 1 0-0 2, C. Roulgen 1 1-2 4, Z. Klein 1 0-0 2, B. Esser 0 0-0 0, C. Boness 3 1-1 10, B. Curtis 1 0-0 3, J. Bouman 0 0-0 0, B. Fode 1 1-2 5, B. Boness 4 0-0 9, D. Schilly 0 7-7 7. Totals 14 10-12 42.
COLFAX (11-1, 4-0)
Gunner Brown 1 0-2 2, Ledger Kelly 5 1-3 11, Jayce Kelly 3 2-2 10, Dillon Thompson 3 0-0 6, Adrik Jenkin 5 7-7 19, JP McAnally 2 2-2 6, Caleb Lustig 6 1-1 13, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0, Erik Christensen 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 13-17 67 .
LRS 9 11 12 10—42
Colfax 23 14 18 12— 67
3-point goals — Jayce Kelly 2, Jenkin 2, Roulgen, Bonness, C. Boness. B. Curtis
JV — Colfax won.
Garfield-Palouse 81, Dayton 17
DAYTON, Wash. — Remaining perfect in Southeast 1B League competition, Garfield-Palouse got 11 players on the board in all and held Dayton to single digit totals for each of the four quarters.
The Vikings (9-3, 9-0) came out fast with a 26-5 opening quarter. Macent Rardon (16 points), Liam Cook (11) and Kieran Snekvik (10) were Gar-Pal’s top scorers.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (9-3, 9-0)
Bryce Pfaff 3 2-2 8, Lane Collier 4 0-0 9, Macent Rardon 8 0-0 16, Ayden Bassler 2 0-0 4, Liam Cook 5 1-2 11, Brendan Snekvik 1 0-0 2, Kieran Snekvik 5 0-0 10, Riley Pfaff 1 0-0 2, Landon Orr 1 0-0 2, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 1 0-0 2, Cooper Wells 2 0-0 5. Totals 33 3-4 71.
DAYTON (7-8, 2-5)
B. Hazelbaker 0 0-0 0, D. Moore 1 0-0 2, S. Czaplza 1 0-0 2, R. Yutzy 1 0-0 2, C. Potter 1 0-0 2, T. Rennaker 0 0-0 0, J. McCowen 2 0-0 5, G. Yost 0 0-0 0, C. Steinhoff 1 0-0 2, C. Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, B. Collier 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 0-0 17.
Gar-Pal 26 14 20 11—81
Dayton 5 2 4 6—17
3-point goals — Collier, Wells, McCowen.
Prairie 50, Potlatch 45
COTTONWOOD — Briggs Rambo compiled a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double to power Prairie in a 2A Whitepine League win over the Loggers.
Phil Schwartz added 12 points and Matt Wemhoff had seven steals for the Pirates (7-3, 2-2).
Potlatch (5-5, 1-3) was paced by Everett Lovell with 15 points, Jameson Morris with 12 and Chase Lovell with 11.
POTLATCH (5-5, 1-3)
Tyson Chambers 0 0-0 0, Chase Lovell 2 7-9 11, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 4 6-10 15, Jameson Morris 5 2-2 12, Brody Mitchell 3 0-0 7, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 15-21 45.
PRAIRIE (7-3, 2-2)
Levi Gehring 0 0-0 0, Phil Schwartz 3 4-6 12, Briggs Rambo 10 1-2 21, Chase VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Ben Secrest 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 4 0-2 8, Riley Shears 2 1-2 5, Matt Wemhoff 2 0-0 4. Totals 31 6-12.
Potlatch 9 14 9 13—45
Prairie 11 10 14 15—50
3-point goals — E. Lovell, Mitchell, Schwartz 2.
JV — Prairie won.
Colton 54, Waitsburg 50
WAITSBURG, Wash. — Trailing 27-16 at halftime in a Southeast 1B League clash with Waitsburg, Colton mounted a major post-intermission rally to claim its second win of the season.
Wyat Baysinger (14 points), Tanner Baerlocher (13) and Ryan Impson (10) led the Wildcats (2-10, 2-8) to victory.
COLTON (2-10, 2-8)
Wyatt Baysinger 5 4-4 14, Joey Hemigaus 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 2 5-10 10, Tanner Baerlocher 5 3-5 13, Hayden Purnell 2 0-0 5, Nollmeyer 2 0-0 6, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-0 2, Michel 2 0-0 4, Loren Heitstuman 2 0-0 4.
WAITSBURG (3-10, 2-8)
Gleason 5 4-9 16, Bendovides 3 2-4 8, Seal 4 0-0 12, Kenny 3 0-0 6, Karl 1 0-1 2, Mahee 0 0-0 0, Carpenter 0 1-2 1, Henry 2 0-0 5.
Colton 10 6 23 15—54
Waitsburg 16 11 10 13—50
3-point goals — Nollmeyer 2, Impson, Purnell, Seal 4, Gleason 2, Henry.
Pomeroy 56, Tekoa-Rosalia 35
ROSALIA, Wash. — Pomeroy took over in the second quarter of a Southeast 1B League win against Tekoa-Rosalia.
Jett Slusser led the way with 17 points, going 5-for-7 from 3 while adding seven rebounds and four assists. Braxton McKeirnan provided another 13 points, eight boards and four assists for the Pirates (7-5, 6-1).
POMEROY (7-5, 6-1)
Jacob Reisinger 0 0-0 0, Ott 0 0-0 0, Braxton McKeirnan 6 1-2 13, Jett Slusser 6 0-0 17, Kyzer Herres 2 4-7 8, Cesar Morfin 3 0-0 9, Rory McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Boone Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Grayson Slaybaugh 0 0-0 0, Mullins 1 0-0 3, Van Vogt 0 1-2 1, Nelson 1 0-4 2. Totals 20 6-15 56.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-9, 0-4)
T. Monroy 2 0-0 6, Bryan 2 0-0 6, Place 1 0-0 2, Baumann 2 0-0 6, Latkowski 0 0-0 0, Gump 3 1-2 9, Chase 1 0-0 2, B. Monroy 0 0-0 0, Renieich 0 0-0 0, Welby 1 1-2 4. Totals 12 2-8 35.
Pomeroy 13 17 11 15—56
Tekoa-Rosalia 11 4 4 16—35
3-point goals — Slusser 5, Morfin 3, Schmidt, Mullins, T. Monroy 2, Bryan 2, Baumann 2, Gump 2, Welby.
Troy 47, Clearwater Valley 46
KOOSKIA — Dominic Holden made a late free throw to put visiting Troy over the top in the final minute of play for a nonleage victory after the Rams of Kooskia had rallied to tie the game at 46.
Holden led the Trojans (2-3) for the day with 11 points, while Makhi Durrett scored 10 and Connor Wilson had eight points plus six rebounds.
Hyson Scott of Clearwater Valley (7-3) led all scorers with 20 points.
TROY (2-3)
Wade Moser 1 1-2 3, Rowan Tyler 3 2-8 9, Dominic Holden 3 3-4 11, Connor Wilson 4 0-0 8, Braddock Buchanon 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 5 0-2 10, Jayden Mason 1 0-0 2, Evan Kirkham 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 6-16 47.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (7-3)
Harvey Wellard 3 0-2 7, Hyson Scott 7 5-8 20, Matthew Louwien 3 0-0 7, Teagan Altman 2 0-0 4, Joshua Gardner 2 0-0 4, Timuni Moses 2 0-2 4, Cason Curtis 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-13 46.
Troy 11 10 15 11—47
Clearwaater Valley 6 11 15 14—46
3-point goals — Holden 2, Tyler, Wellard, Scott, Louwien.
Nezperce 62, Genesee 43
NEZPERCE — A 22-point first quarter helped the Nighthawks swarm past the Bulldogs in a 1A Whitepine League game.
Aiden McLeod (15 points) and Zane Wilcox (10) led steady Nezperce (6-2, 5-1), which had 11 steals and seven blocks as a team.
Genesee (3-7, 2-3) received 15 points from Noah Bollman.
“Overall it was just a team effort,” Nezperce coach Conner McLeod said. “Everyone played well, everyone played together, everyone has stats.”
GENESEE (3-7, 2-3)
Mason Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Vince Crowley 5 1-6 11, Noah Bollman 4 6-6 15, Ryder Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Jackson Banks 1 1-5 3, Kalitri Hubbard 1 0-0 3, Preston Cass 2 0-0 5, Andrew Rector 0 0-0 0, Braxton Chapman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Ketcheson 2 2-2 6. Totals 15 10-19 43.
NEZPERCE (6-2, 5-1)
Slater Kuther 3 2-2 9, Grant Ingram 1 0-0 3, Jace Cronce 3 1-2 7, Carter Williams 3 0-0 8, Brennan McLeod 3 0-2 7, Aiden McLeod 7 0-2 15, Zane Wilcox 4 1-2 10, Jadin Williams 1 0-0 2, Forest Nelson 0 0-0 0, Keezen Grant 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 5-12 62.
Genesee 12 7 14 10—43
Nezperce 22 16 18 6—62
3-point goals — Bollman, Hubbard, Cass, Williams 2, Kuther, Ingram, B. McLeod, A. McLeod, Wilcox.
Kellogg 55, Orofino 54
OROFINO — Trailing badly in the early stages of the game, the host Maniacs rallied to take a single-point lead through three quarters only to see it slip through their fingers in the fourth against 3A Central Idaho League foe Kellogg.
Hudson Schneider (17 points), Blake Barlow (15 points) and Aiden Olive (11 rebounds, eight points) were the top contributors for Orofino (3-7, 1-3).
KELLOGG (5-4, 2-1)
B. Robinson 2 0-2 5, R. McDonald 2 0-0 4, D. Taylor 9 1-3 21, P. Lewis 4 2-2 14, C. Honnerlaw 2 1-2 5, T. Cheney 2 1-3 5, E. Vindasius 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 6-14 55.
OROFINO (3-7, 1-3)
Jake Runia 1 0-0 2, Nick Bonner 1 0-0 2, Hudson Schneider 7 2-3 17, Landon Bernett 0 0-0 0, Landon Conley 2 0-3 4, Blake Barlow 5 3-4 15, Aiden Olive 3 2-2 8, Quinton Naranjo 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 7-12 54.
Kellogg 22 15 9 9—55
Orofino 10 13 24 7—54
3-point goals — Lewis 4, Taylor 2, Robinson, Barlow 2, Naranjo 2, Schneider.
JV — Kellogg 47, Orofino 37.
Timberlake 69, Grangeville 57
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Gage Smith scored a season-high 19 points for Grangeville, but the traveling Bulldogs fell to Timberlake of Spirit Lake in nonleague play.
The Tigers (5-6) hurt the Bulldogs (2-7) from long range, hitting 10 3-point goals. Grangeville was also hampered by foul trouble for standout Tate Thacker, who finished with under 10 minutes of playing time but still notched 12 points.
GRANGEVILLE (2-7)
Carson Astle 2 2-2 6, Tate Schumacher 3 1-3 8, Tate Thacker 5 2-4 12, McCoy Stamper 2 0-0 4, Will Told 1 1-2 3, Troy Long 2 1-4 5, Gage Smith 8 1-7 19. Totals 23 6-20 57.
TIMBERLAKE (5-6)
Engleson 3 2-2 11, Dykeman 5 3-4 14, VanGurdy 5 0-0 14, Shirely 1 1-1 3, Hiaasen 0 0-0 0, Devore 2 0-0 6, Rush 2 0-0 4, Simpson 7 3-7 17. Totals 25 9-14 69.
Grangeville 10 17 14 16—57
Timberlake 11 21 22 15—69
3-point goals — Thacker 2, Smith 2, Schumacher, VanGurdy 4, Engleson 3, Devore 2, Dykeman.
JV — Timberlake def. Grangeville.
Freeman 60, Asotin 18
ASOTIN — The Panthers suffered a lopsided Northeast 2B League loss to Freeman of Rockford, Wash.
Asotin slipped to 9-3 on the season and 1-3 in league, while Freeman improved to 9-2 and 3-0.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLMoscow 46, Lakeland 39
RATHDRUM, Idaho — A big 19-5 third quarter made the difference for visiting Moscow in a 5A Inland Empire League win over Lakeland of Rathdrum.
“We made an effort to protect the paint,” Moscow coach Josh Colvin said of the third, in which the Bears held their opponents to the lowest rate of scoring in the game.
Brooklyn Becker led Moscow (6-8, 1-2) with 18 points, and teammate Jessa Skinner scored another 10.
MOSCOW (6-8, 1-2)
Addison Lassen 0 1-2 1, Mattea Nuhn 1 3-4 5, Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Becker 6 2-2 18, Jessa Skinner 4 2-4 10, Jacque Williams 4 0-0 9, Winnie Colvin 0 0-0 0, Madi Hennrich 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 8-14 46.
LAKELAND (9-4, 2-2)
L. Simon 5 1-2 11, K. Kiefer 2 4-6 9, A. Forsman 0 1-2 1, J. McMurray 2 1-2 5, M. Bretveld 4 2-6 11, M. Bullington 0 2-4 2. Totals 13 11-22 39.
Moscow 13 6 19 8—46
Lakeland 8 10 5 17—39
3-point goals — Becker 4, Williams, Hennrich, Kiefer Bretveld.
JV — Lakeland def. Moscow.
Genesee 58, Nezperce 32
NEZPERCE — The Bulldogs beat the Nighthawks in a 1A Whitepine League clash to remain undefeated overall. Chloe Grieser scored a game-high 26 points and made four 3-pointers. Genesee (10-0, 5-0) sank eight 3-pointers in the first half.
The Bulldogs debuted as the No. 2-ranked 1A team in Idaho statewide media poll this week. Genesee coach Greg Hardie said he told his team to play like they should be ranked.
“I’m ready to vote for them now,” he said.
Kairys Grant led Nezperce (0-5, 0-3) with 10 points.
GENESEE (10-0, 5-0)
Sydney Banks 2 0-2 6, Monica Seubert 2 4-5 8, Alia Wareham 0 0-0 0, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-0 0, Miley Grieser 1 0-0 2, Chloe Grieser 10 2-2 26, Kendra Meyer 6 0-0 16, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Herman 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-9 58.
NEZPERCE (0-5, 0-3)
Avery Lux 4 0-4 8, Paityn Ralstin 3 0-0 6, Aubree Lux 0 0-2 0, Helen Wilcox 3 1-2 8, Abigail Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Jada Jensen , Kairys Grant 5 0-2 10, Izzy Horton 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0- 0, Audrey Warren 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Duuch 0 0-0 0, Regan Mosman 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 1-10 32.
Genesee 24 16 12 6 — 58
Nezperce 12 2 12 6— 32
3-point goals — Banks 2, C. Grieser 4, Meyer 4, Wilcox.
JV — Nezperce 20-12.
Garfield-Palouse 60, Dayton 13
DAYTON, Wash. — The Vikings blanked host Dayton 19-0 in the first quarter en route to their ninth consecutive Southeast 1B League win.
Elena Flansburg led Garfield-Palouse with 15 points, six steals and four assists. Morgan Lentz supplied another 15 points, and Ellie Collier added 10.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (11-1, 9-0)
Reisse Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kaydence Kivi 2 0-0 4, Elena Flansburg 5 2-3 15, Kyra Brantner 2 0-0 4, Ellie Collier 5 0-0 10, Morgan Lentz 7 0-2 15, HettyLee Laughary 0 0-0 0, Taia Gehring 2 1-6 6, Molly Huffman 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 3-11 60.
DAYTON (9-5, 6-4)
Culley 0 0-0 0, Yutzy 0 0-0 0, Tupling 0 0-0 0, Hutchens 1 1-2 3, Chapman 0 2-2 2, Benavides 3 0-0 7, Howard 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 1-2 1. Totals 4 4-6 13.
Garfield-Palouse 19 18 5 18—60
Dayton 0 4 5 4—13
3-point goals — Flansburg 3, Lentz, Gehring, Benavides.
Lapwai 69, Lakeside 34
LAPWAI — The host Wildcats made a statement with a 22-5 opening quarter and got eight players on the board in all en route to a nonleague win over Lakeside of Plummer.
Amasone George tallied a hat-trick of 3-point goals and 19 total points for Lapwai (10-1), while teammate Lois Oatman had a complete performance with 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
LAKESIDE (6-5)
Kimberly Pluff 1 0-0 2, Kyleigh Wolfe 6 4-6 17, Laila Charley 3 2-5 10, Alayla Matheson 1 0-0 2, Zymri Hodgson 0 0-0 0, Sadie Leo 1 0-0 3, Scuyler Peone 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 6-11 34.
LAPWAI (10-1)
Charize Kipp 0 0-0 0, Ella Payne 3 2-2 8, Amasone George 8 0-0 19, Skylin Picard 2 0-0 4, Andrea Domebo 4 0-0 8, Lois Oatman 6 4-6 18, Cavell Samuels 0 0-0 0, Junee Picard 1 0-0 2, Jennilla WhiteTemple 1 0-0 2, Madden Bisbee 4 0-0 8. Totals 28 6-8 69.
Lakeside 5 13 12 4—34
Lapwai 22 14 18 13—69
3-point goals — Charley 2, Wolfe, Leo, George 3, Payne 2, Oatman 2.
Pomeroy 52, Tekoa-Rosalia 39
TEKOA-ROSALIA — The Pirates toppled the Timerwolves with a balanced attack. Kendyll Potoshnik, Taylor Gilbert, Carmen Fruh and Reagan McKeirnan added eight points apiece to lead Pomeory (8-4, 5-2). The Pirates posted at least 10 points in each quarter and started strong with 16 points in the first.
POMEROY (8-4, 5-2)
Hollie Van Vogt 2 2-2 6, Kendyll Potoshnik 3 2-6 8, Sadie Klaveano 2 3-10 7, Taylor Gilbert 4 0-0 8, Kiersten Bartels 1 2-2 4, Molly Warren 0 1-4 1, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Isabella Field 1 0-0 2, Carmen Fruh 4 0-2 8, Reagan McKeirnan 3 2-2 8. Totals 20 12-28 52.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (5-8, 2-7)
Hanna Douglas 1 3-6 5, Ady Carren 2 4-4 9, Avery Blank 4 1-2 13, Clare Wilkins 1 0-0 2, Libby Lehn 1 0-0 2, Megan Maley 0 0-0 0, Abagale McGuire 0 0-0 0, Ty Nomee 2 0-0 5, Ruby Ramierez 1 1-2 3, Justine Crane 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-14 39.
Pomeory 16 12 10 14—52
Tekoa-Roslia 8 9 6 16—39
3-point goals — Blank 4, Nomee, Carren.
Colton 64, Waitsburg 27
WAITSBURG — The Wildcats clipped the Cardinals’ wings in a Southeast 1B League clash.
Ella Nollmeyer led Colton (5-6, 5-4) with a game-high 20 points and compatriot Rori Weber lit up the scoreboard with 18 points via six 3-pointers.
COLTON (5-6, 5-4)
Alexis Alred 1 0-0 3, Leah Mussen 5 0-0 12, Rori Weber 6 0-0 18, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 10 0-2 20, Kya Soza 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 4 0-0 9, Lola Walsborn Denali Cook 0 0-0 0, Nikki Heitstuman 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 0-4 64.
WAITSBURG (2-10, 1-8)
Yazille Flores 0 0-0 0, Sophia Castillo 0 0-0 0, Kadence Tiner 0 0-0 0, Kala Kuykendall 0 0-0 0, Morgan Lindsey 0 0-0 0, Hannah Perez 0 1-8 1, Cheri Matthews 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Hollingsworth 5 7-11 19, Olivia Kiefel 0 0-0 0, Jessica Lambert 2 1-2 5, Addison Crenshaw 0 0-0 0, Joslia Nodine 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 9-21 27.
Colton 15 27 18 4—64
Waitsburg 5 8 7 7—27
3-point goals — Weber 6, Musson 2, Nollmeyer 2, Hollingsworth 2, Alred, Moehrle.
Clearwater Valley 62, Troy 53
KOOSKIA — Taya Pfefferkorn amassed 23 points and Eva Lundgren added another 18 to help lead the Rams of Kooskia to a 2A Whitepine League win over the visiting Trojans.
Clearwater Valley improved to 5-7 overall and 3-6 in league play, while Troy slipped to 2-8 and 1-6.
Complete information was not available.
Troy 18 13 10 12—53
Clearwater Valley 14 14 16 18—62
Salmon River 48, Cascade 34
RIGGINS — Salmon River of Riggins wrangled the Ramblers behind a pair of 18-point performances in a 1A Long Pin battle.
Taylor Ewing and Rylee Walters posted 18 points apiece to lead Salmon River (8-2, 5-1) to the 14-point win over Cascade (7-7, 3-3).
SALMON RIVER (8-2, 5-1)
Shyanne Nourse 0 0-0 0, Audrey Tucker 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Markley 0 0-0 0, Taylor Ewing 8 2-4 18, Cheyanne Caate 0 1-2 1, Rylee Walters 7 3-4 18 , Steevie Herzig 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Wilson 4 2-3 11, Jayce Case 0 0-0 0, Sierra Rainwater 0 0-0 0, Lillian Watson 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-13 48.
CASCADE (7-7, 3-3)
Lilah Olson 2 0-2 6, Lauren Taylor 0 0-0 0, Charlotte Dunn 0 2-4 2, Claire Pierce 1 0-0 2, Nova Guest 2 2-6 6, Ceder Saxton 0 0-0 0, Allyson Bailey 1 1-2 3, Kielee Mack 3 0-0 7, Addie Hull 3 2-4 8, Malayna Zender 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 7-18 34.
Cascade 10 4 11 9—34
Salmon River 13 19 9 7—48
3-point goals — Olson 2, Mack, Walters, Wilson.
Freeman 71, Asotin 32
ASOTIN — The Panthers scored eight points in each quarter but it was not enough to surmount the first place Scotties in a Northeast 2B-South meeting.
Georgia Schaefer turned in a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds for Asotin (3-7, 0-4).
Taylee Phelps led Freeman (8-3, 3-0) with 33 points.
“Really proud of the way my girls played,” Asotin coach Kaitlin Whitmore said. “They had intesity from start to finish.”
FREEMAN (8-3, 3-0)
Clara Dawe 0 1-2 1, Tansey Coyner 4 2-2 10, Addy Agee 0 0-0 0, Taylee Phelps 10 10-11 33, Logan Pecht 6 0-0 12, Anna Jensen 0 0-0 0, Kelcey Hollen 3 0-0 6, Finley Pecht 0 0-0 0, Marli Collett 1 1-2 4, Parker Teague 2 1-2 5. Totals 26 15-19 71.
ASOTIN (3-7, 0-4)
Kelsey Thummel 0 2-5 2, Maddi Lathrop 0 0-0 0, Abby Ausman 1 2-6 5, Carly Browne 2 0-0 4, Ellie Smith 0 1-2 1, Avary Wood 2 0-0 4, Brooklyn Hall 1 0-2 2, Georgia Schaefer 5 4-6 14, . Totals 11 9-21 32 .
Freeman 19 16 25 11 — 71
Asotin 8 8 8 8 — 32
3-point goals — Phelps 3, Collett, Ausman.
Kellogg 37, Orofino 23
OROFINO — A slow start got Orofino in trouble en route to a 3A Central Idaho League defeat at the hands of the visiting Tigers.
Kaitlyn Curtis led the unsuccessful effort for the Maniacs (3-9, 1-4) with eight points.
KELLOGG (5-6, 2-1)
A. Philip 0 0-0 0, M. Groth 5 0-0 13, P. Storey 2 0-0 5, J. Sputzke 4 3-4 12, A. Groth 2 0-0 4, D. Henrikson 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 4-6 37.
OROFINO (3-9, 1-4)
Maddy Waters 0 0-0 0, Alina Paul 0 0-0 0, Sierra Tondevold 0 2-4 2, Hadlei Pederson 0 0-0 0, Sady Olive 0 0-0 0, Paige Deyo 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Mizer 0 0-0 0, Ella Beardin 2 0-0 5, Livia Johnson 1 1-1 3, Kaitlyn Curtis 4 0-0 8, Sara Beardin 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 2 1-4 5. Totals 9 4-11 23.
Kellogg 11 13 7 6—37
Orofino 2 11 4 6—23
3-point goals — M. Groth 3, Storey, Sputzke, Beardin.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 59, Colfax 52
COLFAX — The host Bulldogs led early and rallied late, but a disastrous second quarter proved too much to overcome in a Northeast 2B League loss to Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
The Bulldogs drop to 6-6 on the season and 2-2 in league play, while the Broncos improve to 9-4 and 3-3.
Complete information was not available at press time.
LRS 7 26 8 18—59
Colfax 14 9 10 19—52
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLINGBengals bag bronze title
POST FALLS — Lewiston went 3-0 as a team on Day 2 of the River City Duals, finishing 4-2 overall for the weekend and cliaiming the title in the bronze bracket.
The Bengals topped Freeman 56-24, Ephrata 57-12 and Shadle Park 58-22 on Saturday. They enjoyed individual wins in all three duals from James Sams (106 pounds), Jase Hendren (126), Coen Roberts (132), Wyatt Laney (138), Gunnar Whitlock (144), Mason Faling (150), Tate Cuthbert (175), Parker Badley (285).
As a team, Moscow went 0-3 on Day 2 and 1-5 overall, but the Bears’ James Greene and Paul Dixon were undefeated in their individual matches at 175 and 285, respectively.
Bulldogs’ Phillips triumphs at Crusader Classic
COLBERT, Wash. — Cooper Phillips of Colfax won four straight pins to claim a 126-pound title in the Crusader Classic tournament hosted by Northwest Christian High School.
Teammate Dillon Gassenberg was second at 138 for the Bulldogs, who placed sixth as a team from a field of 18.
Peyton Cannon reached the 190-pound final to lead the way for Pomeroy, which was 12th in team scoring.
Team scores — 1. Okanogan 298; 2. Deer Park 204.5; 3. Riverside 155; 4. Lake roosevelt 113.5; 5. Kettle Falls 104; 6. Colfax 102; 7. Almira Coulee Hartline 88; 8. Newport 84; 9. Selkirk 79.5; T10. Mary Walker 72.5; T10. Northwest Christian 72.5; 12. Pomeroy 63.5; 13. Lakeside 47.5; 14. Mt. Spokane 46.5; 15. Wilbur-Creston 35; 16. Oroville 32; 17. Liberty Launch Academy 31; 18. East Valley 20.5; 19. Tekoa-Rosalia 1; 20. Garfield-Palouse 0.