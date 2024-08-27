AREA ROUNDUP: Greyhounds handle Knights on girls soccer senior night

AREA ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — The Pullman Greyhounds celebrated their senior night with a 5-2 Class 2A Greater Spokane League girls soccer victory over the visiting East Valley Knights of Spokane Valley on Tuesday.
Seniors Amelia Cobos, Lillian Cobos, Azriah Seeber, Shaylee Wadsworth and Emma Bobo were honored for the occasion of their final regular-season home game with the Hounds (11-3, 8-2). Seeber, Bobo and Amelia Cobos all scored goals, while Lillian Cobos notched seven saves as goalkeeper.
Vicky Villarino was the top offensive contributor for Pullman, sinking the hosts’ first two goals and assisting on another.
East Valley 2 0—2
Pullman 4 1—5
Pullman — Vicky Villarino (Sidney Johnson), 5th.
Pullman — Villarino (Johnson), 15th.
Pullman — Azriah Seeber, 19th.
East Valley — Unknown, 21st.
Pullman — Emma Bobo (Villarino), 35th.
East Valley — Unknown, 37th.
Pullman — Amelia Cobos, 49th.
Shots — East Valley unknown, Pullman 10. Saves — East Valley unknown; Pullman: Lillian Cobos 7.
West Valley 6, Clarkston 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Clarkston was able to hold unbeaten West Valley of Spokane Valley to a single goal in the opening half, but the floodgates opened after intermission and the Eagles dealt the Bantams a lopsided 2A Greater Spokane League defeat.
Clarkston slipped to 8-5 on the season and 4-5 in league play.
Clarkston 0 0—0
West Valley 1 5—6
West Valley — Lauren Matthew, 22nd.
West Valley — Matthew, 42nd.
West Valley — Kolby Boyd, 44th.
West Valley — Chloe Van Wey, 63rd.
West Valley — Van Wey, 73rd.
West Valley — Haylee Kelly, 76th.
Shots — Clarkston 4, West Valley 34. Saves — Clarkston: Unknown 23; West Valley: Unknown 4.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman Christian 4, Christian Center 2
PULLMAN — The host Eagles capped off an unbeaten regular season with a senior night victory over Christian Center School of Hayden, Idaho.
Pullman Christian (9-0-1, 7-0-1 Mountain Christian League) got its first two goals of the day from Chilton Gleason. Judah Fitzgerald added a third before halftime, and Kobina Hammond scored for the Eagles after intermission with an assist from his brother Kofi.
Seniors Kofi Hammond, Brayden Olson and Spencer Bren were honored for the occasion.
Pullman Christian will return to action for the league tournament starting Nov. 1 in Spokane Valley against an opponent to be announced.
Complete scoring plays were not available.
Christian Center 0 2—2
Pullman Christian 3 1—4
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Pullman prevails on senior night
PULLMAN — On senior night at Pullman, middle blocker Ella Forster and defensive specialist Brynnlee Jacobs went out on a high note as they helped the Greyhounds sweep visiting East Valley of Spokane Valley.
Pullman grew more dominant set-by-set, prevailing 25-20, 25-8, 25-7.
Forster led the Hounds (10-6, 7-3 Class 2A Greater Spokane League) on offense with 20 kills. Teammate Camber Wolfe supplied 32 assists, and Kate Armstrong had a well-rounded performance with 11 digs, three blocks and two aces.
Vikings harpoon Pirates
PALOUSE — Host Garfield-Palouse topped Pomeroy 25-15, 25-21, 25-20 in Southeast 1B League competition.
Kyra Brantner tallied 13 kills, Morgan Lentz and Kaylee Kimble dealt 18 assists apiece and Elena Flansburg had a complete showing with 10 kills, 13 digs and three blocks for the victorious Vikings (13-1, 10-1). For Pomeroy (7-7, 4-4), Taylor Gilbert fired nine kills and Olivia Cooper made 12 digs.
Patriots put out Nighthawks at Districts
St. John Bosco of Cottonwood scored a 25-23, 25-20, 25-17 victory over Nezperce in a 1A district tournament loser-out contest at Lewis-Clark State’s P1FCU Activity Center.
Sarah Waters spearheaded the offense with 11 kills and Noelle Chmelik provided 13 assists for the victorious Patriots (7-11).
The Nighthawks (8-10) saw their season conclude with the defeat. St. John Bosco will next face Genesee on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. back at the Activity Center with a berth to State on the line.
Bantams bested in four
SPOKANE VALLEY — The visiting Bantams eked out a set, but were unable to upend undefeated West Valley in a 2A Greater Spokane League encounter.
The scoreline read 25-10, 26-28, 25-16, 25-10 in favor of the Eagles (13-0, 10-0). Reese De Groot notched 10 kills to head up the attack for the beaten Bantams (5-5, 5-4).
Eagles brought to earth
PULLMAN — In Mountain Christian League play, Christian Center School of Hayden, Idaho, dealt Pullman Christian a four-set defeat.
The final scoreline read 27-25, 16-25, 25-16, 28-26 in favor of the visitors as the host Eagles slipped to 11-6 on the season and 9-6 in league. Elizabeth Fitzgerald led Pullman Christian with 13 kills.
2A district loser-out results unknown
Results for Tuesday’s scheduled Class 2A district tournament loser-out action featuring Kamiah versus Lapwai and Clearwater Valley of Kooskia versus Prairie of Cottonwood were unknown at press time.
COLLEGE GOLF
Warriors fourth at Thunderbird Invite
BREMERTON, Wash. — Lewis-Clark State closed out its fall season finishing fourth among both men’s and women’s teams in the UBC Thunderbird Invitational held at the Gold Mountain Olympic Course.
Warrior sophomore Isabella Barquet shot the second-lowest round in the women’s field to end up in a tie for seventh among individuals with a two-round total of 148.
The LCSC men used their best round of three to move into a tie with Southern Oregon for fourth in team scoring, led by Alex Navarro in a 15th-place 221.
MEN
Team scores — 1. British Columbia 841; 2. OUAZ 853; 3. Victoria (B.C.) 868; T4. Lewis-Clark State 896; T4. Southern Oregon 896; 6. Oregon Tech 918; 7. Corban 923; 8. College of Idaho 925; 9. Walla Walla University 932; 10. Multnomah 939; 11. Bushnell 944.
Medalist — Dylan Macdonald, British Columbia, 199.
Lewis-Clark State individuals — 15. Alex Navarro 221; T18. Owen Pearson 224; T30. Oscar Behle 229; 34. Lucas Ortega 230; T43. Sondre Andresen 236.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. British Columbia 574; 2. Oregon Tech 599; 3. Victoria (B.C.) 620; 4. Lewis-Clark State 622; 5. Southern Oregon 629; 6. North Idaho 643; 7. College of Idaho 652; 8. Bushnell 664; 9. Walla Walla 669; 10. Corban 816.
Medalist — Bo Brown, British Columbia, 142.
Lewis-Clark State individuals — T7. Isabella Barquet 148; T21. Chase Caruso 158; T24. Dallis Shockey 159; T29. Jane Berry 161; T31. Giulia Belfontali 162.
Cougs close fall season
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The Washington State women tied for sixth in team scoring as they closed out the fall season in the Clash at Boulder Creek tournament.
The Cougs had matched their school record for the best team score in a round on Monday. Senior Sarah Skovgaard Bils fired a two-under 70 to head up the team in Tuesday’s final round.
WSU will return to action on Feb. 23-24 for the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Ariz.
Team scores — 1. San Francisco 823; 2. Northern Arizona 837; 3. Fresno State 842; 4. Boise State 846; 5. Drake 855; T6. Washington State 856; T6. South Dakota State 856; 8. UC Riverside 861; T9. Northern Coloradao 862; T9. Tarleton State 862; 11. Illinois state 864; 12. CSU Fullerton 865; 13. Texas El Paso 871; 14. CSU Bakersfield 878; 15. UTRGV 887; 16. Southern Utah 888; 17. Incarnate Word 903.
Medalist — Vunnisa Vu, Fresno State, 201.
WSU individuals — T14. Madelyn Gamble 211; T25. Sarah Bils 214; T31. Alice Johansson 216; T35. Grace Rubelsky 217.