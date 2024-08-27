AREA ROUNDUP: Greyhounds handle Knights on girls soccer senior night

AREA ROUNDUP

PULLMAN — The Pullman Greyhounds celebrated their senior night with a 5-2 Class 2A Greater Spokane League girls soccer victory over the visiting East Valley Knights of Spokane Valley on Tuesday.

Seniors Amelia Cobos, Lillian Cobos, Azriah Seeber, Shaylee Wadsworth and Emma Bobo were honored for the occasion of their final regular-season home game with the Hounds (11-3, 8-2). Seeber, Bobo and Amelia Cobos all scored goals, while Lillian Cobos notched seven saves as goalkeeper.

Vicky Villarino was the top offensive contributor for Pullman, sinking the hosts’ first two goals and assisting on another.

East Valley 2 0—2

Pullman 4 1—5

Pullman — Vicky Villarino (Sidney Johnson), 5th.

Pullman — Villarino (Johnson), 15th.

Pullman — Azriah Seeber, 19th.

East Valley — Unknown, 21st.

Pullman — Emma Bobo (Villarino), 35th.

East Valley — Unknown, 37th.

Pullman — Amelia Cobos, 49th.

Shots — East Valley unknown, Pullman 10. Saves — East Valley unknown; Pullman: Lillian Cobos 7.

West Valley 6, Clarkston 0

SPOKANE VALLEY — Clarkston was able to hold unbeaten West Valley of Spokane Valley to a single goal in the opening half, but the floodgates opened after intermission and the Eagles dealt the Bantams a lopsided 2A Greater Spokane League defeat.

Clarkston slipped to 8-5 on the season and 4-5 in league play.

Clarkston 0 0—0

West Valley 1 5—6

West Valley — Lauren Matthew, 22nd.

West Valley — Matthew, 42nd.

West Valley — Kolby Boyd, 44th.

West Valley — Chloe Van Wey, 63rd.

West Valley — Van Wey, 73rd.

West Valley — Haylee Kelly, 76th.

Shots — Clarkston 4, West Valley 34. Saves — Clarkston: Unknown 23; West Valley: Unknown 4.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Pullman Christian 4, Christian Center 2

PULLMAN — The host Eagles capped off an unbeaten regular season with a senior night victory over Christian Center School of Hayden, Idaho.

Pullman Christian (9-0-1, 7-0-1 Mountain Christian League) got its first two goals of the day from Chilton Gleason. Judah Fitzgerald added a third before halftime, and Kobina Hammond scored for the Eagles after intermission with an assist from his brother Kofi.

Seniors Kofi Hammond, Brayden Olson and Spencer Bren were honored for the occasion.

Pullman Christian will return to action for the league tournament starting Nov. 1 in Spokane Valley against an opponent to be announced.

Complete scoring plays were not available.

Christian Center 0 2—2

Pullman Christian 3 1—4

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Pullman prevails on senior night