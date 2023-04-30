SPOKANE VALLEY — The Pullman Greyhound baseball team notched back-to-back mercy rule victories over 2A Greater Spokane League rival East Valley, prevailing 15-0 and 14-2 on Saturday at West Valley.
Kris Schroeder grabbed five hits throughout the doubleheader for Pullman (13-7, 10-4), including a triple.
Tyler Conrath led at the dish for the Eagles (0-15, 0-13), finishing with three hits.
GAME ONE
Pullman 013 66—16 15 0
East Valley 000 00—0 2 5
Joey Hecker, Caleb Northcroft (5) and Brayden Randall. Jaiden McGraw, Quentin Payne (3) and Jack Hanson.
Pullman hits — Brady Coulter 4 (2B), Randall 3, Kris Schroeder 2, Liam Orfe (2B), Hecker, Brendan Doumit, Max McCloy, Northcroft, Cade Hill.
East Valley hits — Tyler Conrath, Titan Nesbitt.
GAME TWO
Pullman 205 16—14 15 1
East Valley 020 00—2 7 2
Coulter and Schroeder. Tucker Duke, Ryne Wageman (5) and Kendahl Cameau.
Pullman hits — Schroeder 3 (3B), Doumit 3 (2B), McCloy 2 (2B), Randall 2 (2B), Peyton Townsend 2, Hill, Hecker, Northcroft.
East Valley hits — Brayden Windhorst 2 (2B), Conrath 2, Watt 2, McGraw.
Orofino 5-1, Grangeville 3-5
OROFINO — Class 2A Central Idaho foes Orofino and Grangeville split its doubleheader.
The Maniacs (13-5, 6-1) came out with the win in the opener behind Nick Drobish’s two hits.
The Bulldogs (10-12, 4-4) were able to capture the nightcap following David Goicoa’s work on the mound. He struck out 10 batters and added a double at the plate.
GAME 1
Orofino 002 101 1—5 4 3
Grangeville 001 020 0—3 2 3
Silas Naranjo, Drew Hannah (5) and Hannah, S. Naranjo (5). Carter Mundt, Ray Holes (6) and Cody Klement.
Orofino hits — Nick Drobish 2 (2B), S. Naranjo, Gavin Christopherson.
Grangeville hits — Holes, Jack Bransford.
GAME TWO
Orofino 000 010 0—1 5 3
Grangeville 130 100 x—5 2 1
Loudan Cochran, Christopherson (3) and S. Naranjo. David Goicoa and Klement.
Orofino hits — Dashel Barlow (2B), S. Naranjo, Quinton Naranjo, Drobish, Christopherson.
Grangeville hits — Goicoa (2B), Holes.
Colton 16-14, Gar-Pal 9-12
PALOUSE — Angus Jordan notched six hits as Colton swept Southeast 1B League foe Garfield-Palouse.
Jordan went 4-for-4 in the opener with two doubles and a triple for the Wildcats (8-8, 5-7).
Riley Pfaff led at the dish for the Vikings (0-19, 0-14) with three hits throughout the twinbill.
GAME ONE
Colton 220 433 2—16 16 1
Gar-Pal 300 401 0— 8 9 3
Rayden Hop, Angus Jordan (3) and Ryan Impson. Bryce Pfaff, Lane Collier (3) and Preston Olson.
Colton hits — Jordan 4 (2 2B, 3B), Tanner Baerlocher 3, Grant Wolf 2, Dan Bell 2, Wyatt Jordan 2, Matthew Reisenauer, Chance McBride, Impson.
Gar-Pal hits — Riley Pfaff 2, Carson Sperber (2B), Preston Olson, Collier, C. Pfaff, Rowan Edwards, Kaleb Kelnofer, Macent Rardon.
GAME TWO
Colton 003 0(10)1 0—14 12 1
Gar-Pal 000 080 4—12 5 1
Wolf, Bell (4), Baelocher (7) and Impson. C. Pffaf, Edwards (4) and Olson.
Colton hits — Wolf 4, Tanner Baelocher 2 (2B), Jordan 2, Bell 2, Impson, Reisenauer.
Gar-Pal hits — C. Pfaff (3B), B. Pfaff (2B), Sperber, R. Pfaff, Walker Montgomery.
Coeur d’Alene 2-5, Lewiston 0-1
COEUR d’ALENE — The Bengals were held to four hits and swept by 5A Inland Empire League foe Coeur d’Alene.
The Vikings’ pitching staff tallied 19 strikeouts throughout the doubleheader.
Guy Krasselt notched a double for Lewiston (11-11, 7-9) in Game 2.
GAME ONE
Lewiston 000 000 0—0 2 0
Coeur d’Alene 110 000 x—2 6 0
Toby Elliott and Jared Jelinek. Bryce Stockton, Andrew Murphy (4) and Chase Saunders.
Lewiston hits — Chris Ricard, Eliott Taylor.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Harrison Trunkey-Evans 2 (2B), Andrew Karns 2, Cooper Erickson, Stockton.
GAME TWO
Lewiston 000 001 0—1 2 2
Coeur d’Alene 001 031 x—5 12 1
Kayden Daniel, Brice Bensching (4), Lance Bambaciagno (5) and Jared Jelinek. Aaron Gwaltney, Aidan Blanco (2), Kyle Seman (3), Karns (5) and Richie Hackett.
Lewiston hits — Guy Krasselt (2B), Carson Kolb.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Karns 3 (2B), Jesse Brown 2, Erickson 2, Trunkey-Evans, Stockton, Elliot Smart, Bryce Hall, Nolan Christ.
Pomeroy 15-15, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 2-0
ST. JOHN — Pomeroy kept its playoff hopes alive following a doubleheader sweep of Southeast 1B League foe St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Trevin Kimble sat down 10 batters in the opener and allowed just one hit. He also finished the twinbill with five hits and two triples for the Pirates (10-9, 8-6).
Trace Roberts also finished the doubleheader with five hits, including two triples and a home run.
GAME ONE
Pomeroy 029 04—15 11 0
SJEL 000 00—0 1 4
Trevin Kimble and Ollie Severs. Matthew DeFord, Creighton Kauffman (5) and Brennen Gonzalez.
Pomeroy hits — Jayden Slusser 2 (2B), Gunner Magill 2, Peyton Cannon 2, Trace Roberts (3B), Kimble (3B), Vinny Vecchio, Jett Slusser.
SJEL hit — Kauffman.
GAME TWO
Pomeroy 410 102 7—15 15 2
SJEL 200 000 0—2 1 6
Roberts, Severs (4) and Kimble. Jacob Melhus, Kauffman (7) and Gonzalez.
Pomeroy hits — Roberts 4 (HR, 3B), Kimble 4 (3B), Severs 2 (2B), Vecchio 2, Nick Bryson 2, J. Slusser.
Northwest Christian 10-7, Colfax 9-3
COLBERT, Wash. — Visiting Colfax threatened Northwest Christian of Colbert, Wash., with a late rally in Game 1, but ultimately dropped both installments of a Northeast 2B League doubleheader.
The Bulldogs (10-5, 7-5) trailed 6-0 through the first four innings of the opener, but tallied nine runs in the last three to pull within one before the Crusaders (15-2, 14-2) put them away. Game 2 was smoother sailing for the hosts.
GAME 1
Colfax 000 015 3— 9 9 3
NW Christian 020 422 0—10 13 2
Peterson, Inderrieden (6) and Plummer; Bell, Waters (6) and Wing. W — Waters. L — Peterson.
Colfax hits — Plummer 3, Inderrieden 2, Peterson 2, Boodey, Christensen.
Northwest Christian hits — Lindsey 3 (2B), McGlaughlin 3, Waters 2 (2B, HR), Peterson (2B), Wing (2B), Wartlock, Bell (HR), Bahr, Stuler.
GAME 2
Colfax 000 200 1—3 10 2
NW Christian 201 202 0—7 10 1
Mortensen and Plummer; Van Dyke and Wing.
Colfax hits — Peterson, Inderrieden, Plummer 2, Mortensen, Lobdell, Wiggen, Christensen 2.
Northwest Christian — McGlaughlin 2 (3B), Wartlock 2, Bell 2 (HR), Lobdell (2B), Stuler (2B), Lindsey, Waters, Van Dyke.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
CDA 4-5, Lewiston 0-2
COEUR d’ALENE — Kristine Schmidt pitched two complete games for the Vikings as they swept the Bengals.
Schmidt registered 14 strikeouts in 14 innings for Coeur d’Alene (14-4, 5-3).
Jenna Barney spent 11 innings in the circle for Lewiston (10-10, 4-4) and grabbed 11 strikeouts.
GAME ONE
Lewiston 000 000 0—0 6 2
Coeur d’Alene 100 003 x—4 6 0
Jenna Barney and Loryn Barney. Kristine Schmidt and Delaney Gosch.
Lewiston hits — L. Barney 3, Evanne Douglass, Ashland Schnell, Shelby Arellano.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Schmidt (HR), Catherine Bakken, Chloe Burke, Morgan Knutson, Preslie McLaughlin, Anna Martin.
GAME TWO
Lewiston 000 000 0—0 2 1
Coeur d’Alene 002 300 x—5 5 2
J. Barney, Schnell (5) and L. Barney. Schmidt and Gosch.
Lewiston hits — Sydney Arellano, J. Barney.
Coeur d’Alene hits — McLaughlin (2B), Burke, Gosch, Knutson, Leah Nordman.
Colton 12-20, Gar-Pal 9-2
PALOUSE — Visiting Colton took a close Game 1 before blitzing to a three-inning victory by mercy rule in Game 2 of a Southeast 1B League doubleheader against Garfield-Palouse.
Aaliyah Holbrook had a double and a triple in Game 1 for the Vikings (2-16, 1-9), who led 6-2 through the first three innings before the Wildcats (12-3, 5-2) struck back with a six-run fourth.
Colton put its foot on the gas immediately in the second game, sealing the deal with a 14-run third inning. Rachel Becker had three hits with a triple for the Wildcats in Game 1, while Sidni Whitcomb had two hits in each contest including a double in Game 2.
GAME 1
Colton 200 600 4—12 12 5
Gar-Pal 402 000 3— 9 6 6
Sidni Whitcomb and Rachel Becker; Claire Bowechop and Layla Inman.
Colton hits — Becker 3 (3B), C. Moehrle 3 (2B), Whitcomb 2, K. Stout, K. Schultheis, K. Heitstuman, E. Nollmeyer.
Gar-Pal hits — A. Holbrook 2 (2B, 3B), Bowechop, K. Lentz, E. Cuellar, K. Kni.
GAME 2
Colton 51(14)—20 16 0
Gar-Pal 200— 2 3 5
Kate Schultheis and Rachel Becker; Aaliyah Holbrook and Layla Inman.
Colton hits — M. Bell 2 (3B), S. Whitcomb 2 (2B), K. Soza 2, Schultheis 2, K. Heitstuman 2, E. Nollmeyer 2, K. Stout (2B), E. Jackson.
Gar-Pal hits — M. Olson, E. Orfe, K. Lentz.
East Valley 15-13, Pullman 3-8
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds struck out 17 times as they fell in both games of a doubleheader to 2A Greater Spokane League foe East Valley.
Kinsey Rees finished with four hits including three doubles for Pullman (1-12, 0-9).
Shelby Swanson sat down seven batters for the Knights (7-8, 6-5) throughout the twinbill.
GAME ONE
East Valley 801 42—15 8 2
Pullman 201 00—3 3 5
Shelby Swanson and Sahara Hinkley. Sophie Armstrong and Taylor Cromie.
East Valley hits — D. Morris 2 (2B), Swanson 2, E. Good (2B), Hinkley, M. Art, K. Erwin.
Pullman hits — Kinsey Rees 2 (2B), Cromie.
GAME TWO
East Valley 030 321 4—13 11 3
Pullman 002 022 2—8 11 6
J. Weger and Morris. Armstrong, Rees (1) and Cromie.
East Valley hits — Art 3, J. Downs 2 (2B), K. Erwin 2, S. Swanson (HR), E. Good, Weger, M. McGraw.
Pullman hits — Armstrong 3, Rees 2 (2 2B), Suhailey Reyes (3B), Wolfe (2B), Cori Stewart (2B), Ella Ferry (2B), Cromie (2B), Marrisa Carper.
Tekoa-Rosalia 16-31, Pomeroy 6-7
ROSALIA — The Pirates fell in both games of a doubleheader to Southeast 1B League foe Tekoa-Rosalia.
The Timberwolves (2-6, 2-4) combined for 38 hits throughout the two games including 11 for extra bases.
Pomeroy (1-19, 1-9) tallied 16 hits throughout the two games with six extra base hits.
GAME ONE
Pomeroy 010 131 0—6 9 0
Tekoa-Rosalia 130 804 x—16 17 0
Warren and Gilbert. McElderry and Maley.
Pomeroy hits — Bagby 2 (2 2B), Warren 2 (2B), Schmidt (HR), Gilbert (3B), Cooper, Field, Altube.
Tekoa-Rosalia hits — McElderry 4 (2B), Cilbarn 3 (3B, 2B), Taylor 3 (2B), Maley 2 (2 2B), Wilkins 2, Nocker (3B), Robbins.
GAME TWO
Pomeroy 210 0—3 7 0
Tekoa-Rosalia (11)58 7—31 21 0
Bagby, Gingerich (2) and Potoschnick. N/A and N/A,
Pomeroy hits — Schmidt 2 (3B), Altube 2, Field, Potoscnick, Gingerich.
Tekoa-Rosalia hits — Cilbarn 4 (2B), Wilkins 3, Terrel 3, Maley 2 (3B, 2B), Olson 2, Nocker 2, McElderry 2, Chase (2B), Smith, McElderry.
Northwest Christian 9-5, Colfax 6-8
COLBERT, Wash. — Visiting Colfax split a Northeast 2B League softball doubleheader with Northwest Christian of Colbert.
The Bulldogs moved to 16-3 overall and 14-2 in league, while the host Crusaders are 14-2 and 12-2. Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Bengals’ Gomez titles at Capital Classic
BOISE — Dylan Gomez of Lewiston took home top honors from the Capital Classic tournament held Friday through Saturday at Capital High School.
“I saw some truly hard-fought matches today as Dylan had to come through the best two players in southern Idaho,” Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks said of Gomez, a returning Class 5A state finalist.
The Bengals’ No. 1 boys doubles entry comprised of Christian Bren and Garrett Beardsley won a consolation championship.
Wang, Heim lead Greyhounds at Inland Empire tourney
Rhoda Wang and Gwyn Heim of Pullman successfully defended their No. 1 and 2 girls singles titles, respectively, to lead the Greyhounds at the Inland Empire Tournament held Friday and Saturday at sites around Spokane.
In a rare feat, Lewis-Clark State signee Heim swept to her No. 2 title without dropping a single game in the course of five matches.
Also excelling for Pullman were the No. 1 boys doubles pairing of Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson and girls doubles team of Lotti Wolf/Lynnlin Qiao, each of whom won three matches to reach the semifinal round before falling narrowly in three sets. The Hounds’ No. 3 doubles duo of Parker Hipp and Caleb Snider and their No. 2 mixed doubles entry of Jesse Tang and Jasmine Thapa won the consolation titles for their events.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Genesee and Logos win Troy Invite
TROY — Genesee edged host Troy by a single point to claim the boys title at the Troy Invitational, while the Logos girls dominated their field with 201 points.
The Trojan girls placed second with 81 team points.
Nolan Bartosz of Genesee posted a personal-best time in the 100 meters, finishing in 11.91 seconds. Troy’s Ailden Chamberlin set personal-best times in two different events, winning the 800 in 2:08.63 and the 1,600 in 4:51.39.
Lizzie Crawford of Logos finished the girls 800 with a time of 2:27.14 to take home the gold. Troy’s Olivia Tyler won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.95, a season-best.
Cook, Fruh find personal bests
RITZVILLE — Garfield-Palouse’s girls finished second in team competition at the Undeberg Invite at Ritzville High school.
Colfax finished ninth and Pomeroy placed 18th.
The Pirates’ boys team was fourth overall with a score of 41. Colfax was in sixth with 39 team points and the Vikings placed tied for eighth.
Kennedy Cook of Gar-Pal won the 200 meters with a time of 26.14 seconds. She also set a personal-best time in the 400, finishing the race in 57.47.
Pomeroy’s Braedon Fruh, a state-elite pole vaulter, set a personal-best mark in the event, clearing 13 feet to win the gold.
Lewiston girls perform at Knight invite
BOISE — The Lewiston girls track team finished second overall at the Knight Invite at Bishop Kelly High School with 118 team points.
The boys placed third overall with 51 points.
Senior Raeley Beeler posted a season-best time in the 100 meters, finishing in 12.80 seconds for a gold medal. Sophomore Eva Lundgren took first in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters with times of 5:26.62 and 12:06.44.
Damaris Stuffle took home the gold in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.59. She was also apart of the Bengals 1,600 meter relay team that took first with a time of 4:13.72. Junior Zoie Kessinger posted a personal best throw of 39 feet and 10 inches in the shot put to take first.
On the boys side, Luke Mastroberadino won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 42.11. He placed second in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.31.
CLUB TRACK AND FIELD
Pullman’s Gollnick sets personal mark at USATF event
Emrik Gollnick, representing the Comets Track Club of Pullman, threw a personal-record 108 feet, 6 inches at a USATF hammer throwing meet Saturday at the Ironwood Throwers Center in Rathdrum, Idaho. Gollnick is a senior at Pullman High School.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Utah 12, WSU 10
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Washington State baseball team allowed 19 hits as it fell 12-10 to Pac-12 foe Utah.
The Utes (17-24-1, 6-16-1) were led at the dish by Davis Cop, TJ Clarkson, Jayden Kieman and Karson Bodily who got three hits apiece.
The Cougars (25-16, 7-12) were led by Jake Harvey, who went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and a double.
Blake Whiting got the win on the mound for Utah — his first of the season. He pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on two hits while striking out four.
Chase Grillo absorbed the loss for Washington State. He allowed three runs on three hits, striking out three.
Washington State 002 206 000—10 9 1
Utah 020 032 23x—12 19 1
Kaelber, Baughn (4), Jones (5), Farland (5), Grillo (6), Cottrell (7) and Jacob Marrow. Jones, Lugo-Canchola (3), Whiting (4), McCleve (6), Ashman (7) and Cop.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
WSU CB Langford signs with Jets
Former Washington State cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. signed a deal as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets on Sunday, it was announced.
Langford, a native of Berkeley, Calif., started every game for the Cougars over the last two seasons, finishing his career with 91 tackles, 17 pass breakups, four interceptions and three forced fumbles.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown last season in a Nov. 19 win against Arizona.
Langford joins former teammate Daiyan Henley as the new Cougars to land on NFL rosters over the weekend. Henley was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round Friday.